PORT HENRY — The Vikings scored double digits in all but one quarter, downing the rival Sentinels, 41-0.
Moriah ran a total of 40 plays, 35 on the ground, to a total of 294 yards. They stayed true to their reputation of controlling the line of scrimmage. The game plan looked to be to feed Riley Demarais early and often to set the tone of the game.
The staunch defense limited Ti to 66 yards over 30 plays. The Sentinels continued to try to establish the run, they just couldn’t find the holes and consistency to keep up with Moriah.
Riley Demarais had a strong night rushing 12 times for 100 yards and four touchdowns. All his touchdowns came in the first half as the Vikings pushed the score to 26-0.
The combined rushing attack for Moriah saw 10 players carry the load, with Demarais leading the group. Same Scoresome, Isaac White and Jacob Mascarenas all surpassed 30 yards rushing at 47, 38 and 36, respectively.
The Sentinels were led on the ground by Landon Frasier, who rushed nine times for 31 yards.
Moriah looks to continue their winning ways when they travel to face Plattsburgh, Friday. Ticonderoga looks to turn things around, after a week off, as they travel to face Peru.
Moriah 41, Ticonderoga 0
TCS 0 0 0 0 - 0
MCS 14 12 15 0 - 41
Summary
First quarter
4:24 Riley Demarais 11-yards run (Swan pass incomplete)
9:09 Riley Demarais 1-yard run (Demarais run)
Second quarter
4:44 Riley Demarais 14-yard run (Swan pass incomplete)
10:17 Riley Demarais 38-yard run (run failed)
Third quarter
6:45 Logan Gilbo 1-yard run (Fleury pass complete to Swan)
9:28 Isaac White 10-yard run (Swan PAT good)
RUSHING
TI: Landon Frasier 9-31 yards, Kam Vigliotti 8-14 yards, Thomas Montablano 2-3 yards, Tyler McTyier 2-2 yards, Landen Smith 1-2 yards; Ayden Smith 2 (-2) yards; TOTAL 24 carries — 50 yards
MCS: Riley Demarais 12-100 4 TD, Sam Scoresome 7-47, Isaac White 2-38 TD, Jacob Mascarenas 2-36, Keegan Callahan 4-22, Logan Gilbo 2-10 TD, Evan Fleury 2-6, Rowan Swan 1-3, Lance Snyder 1-1, Joe Pelkey 2 (-1); TOTALS 35 carries, 261 yards, 6 TD
PASSING
TI; Thomas Montablano 1-3-0-1 16 yards, Kam Vigliotti 0-3-0-1; TOTALS 1-6-0-2 16 yards
MCS: Rowan Swan 1-5-0-1 33 yards
RECEIVING
TI: Garrett Drinkwine 1-16 yards
MCS: Brady Olcott 1-33 yards
TURNOVERS FORCED
TI: Ayden Smith INT, Tyler McTyier FR
MCS:Riley Demarais FR, Joe Pelkey INT, Sam Langey INT
