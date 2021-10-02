Moriah pounds Section X's Massena in 44-0 rout

PLATTSBURGH — Moriah did not know it would be playing this week until Friday.
The Vikings (4-0) had their game against Peru called off earlier in the week due to the Nighthawks’ ongoing COVID-19 pause, so they were taking it easy and resting up on a bye.
That all changed when Section X’s Massena (3-1) had its Week 4 game called off against Ogdensburg Free Academy on Thursday for reasons similar to Peru.
So the Red Raiders and Moriah set up a non-conference showdown on what turned out to be a damp and dreary Saturday at Plattsburgh High.
“When we got that news Friday morning that we would be playing, some of the kids were like, ‘Really? We are not ready,’” Vikings coach Don Tesar said. “We took it kind of easy in practice all week long. We tried to heal a few people.”
Even with the short amount of preparation time, Moriah did not take it easy against Massena.
The Vikings piled up 290 rushing yards and an additional 95 in the air en route to a dominant 44-0 win against the Red Raiders.
Caleb Harris ran for two touchdowns, and Dakota Wright, Riley Demarais and Boden Valentine all scored once on the ground to lead Moriah’s downhill attack.
Rowan Swan also hit Bryce Sprague for a big 44-yard touchdown passing play that capped off a 30-point first half for the Vikings.
“We were just being more physical on the line and firing off more,” Harris said. “We were quicker and more physical. That’s what Moriah is all about.
“This game gave us something to look forward to. It was a boring Friday until the afternoon. It’s my senior year, so I love getting as many games as I can.”
Moriah got out to slow start and had just a 6-0 lead after the first quarter thanks to a 46-yard run from Harris near the end of the frame.
The second quarter featured a much more rhythmic Viking offense.
“Massena has had a good season,” Tesar said. “I don’t know if it took us a bit of time to adjust to them because they are quick or what. They have some speed and some quickness. We killed ourselves on our first drive with a holding penalty that dropped us back and killed our momentum.”
Harris found the end zone again on a 3-yard run early in the second quarter before Wright fought off a facemask penalty and still found his way to pay dirt for a 32-yard score with 3:07 left before halftime.
Moriah kept the pedal to the metal when it recovered an onside kick and then scored on its first play of the ensuing drive with Swan’s big pass to Sprague.
Known for going for two after touchdowns, the Vikings even had their kicking game going.
Jack Ives kicked two successful extra-point attempts through the uprights following a 9-yard score by Demarais in the third quarter and a 2-yard score from Valentine in the fourth.
“The line is not big, but they played very well,” Tesar said. “They opened up holes, and we can throw the ball at times. We didn’t have to in this game, but we had a couple good passes here and there. When we get them up in the box, we can throw out a little play-action because we got guys who can get open. It’s been working well so far.”
Moriah held Massena to 86 yards of total offense, as the Vikings’ tough tackling and tenacity stymied the Red Raiders.
A 40-yard run by Mason Donnelly and a 20-yard catch by Christopher Kucipak accounted for most of Massena’s yardage.
Moriah will look to keep the train rolling when it hosts Beekmantown (1-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Linney Field.
“We just have to keep going day to day,” Tesar said. “You have to play with the same intensity every single game and just go through it with that energy needed to win.”
—
Moriah 44, Massena 0
MAS 0 0 0 0 — 0
MOR 6 24 7 7 — 44
First Quarter
MCS- Harris 46 run (run fails), 45.5.
Second Quarter
MCS- Harris 3 run (Demarais run), 9:22.
MCS- Wright 32 run (Demarais pass from Swan), 3:07.
MCS- Sprague 44 pass from Swan (Harris run), 2:54.
Third Quarter
MCS- Demarais 9 run (Ives kick), 6:16.
Fourth Quarter
MCS- Valentine 2 run (Ives kick), 5:28.
Individual Statistics
Rushing
MAS- Goolden 3-36; Perry 2-7; Donnelly 4-3; Plourdd 1-(-4); Curtis 4-(-6); Monacelli 8-(-9). Totals: 22-27.
MCS- Wright 10-93, TD; Harris 7-79, 2 TD; Demarais 7-68, TD; Olcott 1-16; #88 4-14; Swan 1-13; Valentine 2-5, TD; Gilbo 1-2. Totals: 33-290, 5TD.
Passing
MCS- Swan 4-9-0-95, TD.
MAS- Kucipak 3-26; Hurlbut 2-25; Walton 1-8.
Receiving
MCS- Sprague 2-74, TD; Harris 1-26; Demarais 1-(-5).
MAS- Monacelli 4-11-1-34; Kucipak 2-2-0-25. Totals: 6-13-1-59.
Interceptions
MCS- Sprague.
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
