Moriah keeps rolling with shutout against AuSable

CLINTONVILLE — The Vikings train just keeps on rolling.
On Friday under the lights at AuSable Valley, Moriah cruised to another lopsided football victory, blanking the Patriots 28-0 to improve to 5-0 in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference and 6-0 overall.
In a showdown between the league’s top two Class D teams, Moriah scored four rushing touchdowns and clamped down on defense as it allowed AuSable Valley just 121 yards of total offense on the way to the win.
Junior Riley Demarais led the Vikings on the ground with 123 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries, and Dakota Wright also ran for a score.
The Vikings scored on their first two possessions of the game then tacked on a third touchdown in the final minute of the opening half to lead 22-0. They added another touchdown in the final period to seal the victory.
Moriah mounted an 82-yard march for the game’s first score, and it took just five plays to get the job done, with Demarais capping off the drive on a 28-yard touchdown run. A big play on the possession was a 24-yard completion from quarterback Rowan Swan to Kendrick Peters with the Vikings facing a third-down-and-nine situation. An AuSable Valley defender was flagged for roughing the passer on the play, which tacked on another 15 yards to set the Vikings up at the Patriots' 28-yard line. On the next snap, Demarais broke through AuSable Valley’s defense for the score, putting Moriah up 6-0.
Peters then recovered an onside kick for the Vikings at the Patriots' 49, and eight plays later, Wright reached the end zone on an eight-yard scamper. Another Swan completion on third down, a 24-yard pass to Demarais, proved to be a big play during the advance. After coming up empty on the conversion attempt following their first score, Swan found Bryce Sprague open in the end zone on their second conversion attempt to put Moriah on top 14-0 with 54 seconds gone in the second quarter.
The Vikings also got a big catch from Sprague to set up their third touchdown when he hauled in a 34-yard completion from Swan to set his team up at the Patriots’ five-yard line late in the opening half. One play later, Demarais bolted over the goal line for his second rushing touchdown of the game. Swan followed with a successful conversion run for a 22-0 Moriah edge with 57 seconds remaining in the first half.
Moriah drove 85 yards in 11 plays for the game’s final score, with Demarais breaking outside on a 30-yard run to cap off the drive and put his team well in command with a 28-0 lead with 7:33 remaining in the fourth. In attempt to avoid being shut out, the Patriots reached Moriah’s 30-yard line on the ensuing possession, but a Sprague interception of an errant pass by AuSable Valley quarterback Eli Douglas ended the Patriots' hopes of putting points on the board.
Douglas paced AuSable Valley on the ground with 72 yards on 12 carries.
The Vikings finished with 206 yards rushing and another 82 yards through the air on a night when Swan completed three of four attempts. His other attempt was intercepted by the Patriots' Tanner Furnia.
Evan Fleury also picked off a Douglas pass in the game for Moriah's first of two interceptions.
The Vikings next host Saranac Central Friday at Linney Field starting at 7:30 p.m. The Patriots dropped to 4-2 with the loss and are next slated to host Plattsburgh, also on Friday with the opening kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
Moriah 28, AuSable Valley 0
M 6 16 0 6 — 28
AV 0 0 0 0 — 0
Scoring
First Quarter
M- Demarais 28 run (Pass failed), 7:33
Second Quarter
M- Wright 8 run (Sprague pass from Swan), :54
M- Demarais 5 run (Swan run), 11:03
Fourth Quarter
M- Demarais 30 run (Pass failed), 4:13
Individual Statistics
Rushing
Moriah- Swan 10-40, Wright 5-17 TD, Demarais 13-123 3TDs, Harris 2-10, Valentine 5-16, Ives 1-0. Totals: 36-206 4TDs
AuSable Valley- Douglas 15-72, Garcia 1-(-7), Furnia 2-2, Bola 1-8, Doner 5-7, Prentiss 2-5. Totals: 25-87
Passing
Moriah- Swan 3-4-1-82
AuSable Valley- Garcia 1-4-0-17, Douglas 2-7-2-17. Totals: 3-11-2-34
Receiving
Moriah- Peters 1-24, Demarais 1-24, Sprague 1-34
AuSable Valley- Mattila 1-17, NO. 47 1-10, Doner 1-7
Interceptions
Moriah- Fleury, Sprague
AuSable Valley- Furnia
