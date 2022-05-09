MORIAH — Moriah got wins in a couple close matches to make the difference and beat AuSable Valley’s golfers, 4-2, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference action, Monday.
Thomas Clarke carded the low score on the day with a 36 in his No. 1 match defeat of the Patriots’ Porter Goodman.
Nick Winters won the No. 3 match, Vance Hickock took the No. 4 match and Silas Reeder took the No. 5 to lead Moriah to the win.
For AuSable, Jack Thomas beat Logan Gilbo in the No. 2 match, 41-43, and Ethan Crowningshield took the No. 6 match, 47-48, against Lance Snyder.
—
Moriah 4, Ausable Valley 2
No. 1- Clarke (MCS) def. Goodman, 36-41.
No. 2- Thomas (AVCS) def. Gilbo, 41-43.
No. 3- Winters (MCS) def. Weerts, 43-50.
No. 4- Hickock (MCS) def. Allen, 45-51.
No. 5- Reeder (MCS) def. Dorr, 39-50.
No. 6- Crowningshield (AVCS) def. Snyder, 47-48.
LAKE PLACID 5
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 1
LAKE PLACID — Brady Tremblay’s 34 took the No. 1 match and led the Blue Bombers in a 5-1 win over the Cougars.
Grady Draper also snuck his scorecard under 40, beating Northeastern’s Ben Fredette, 38-46, in the No. 2 match.
Chris Byrne, Carver Bell and Alex Wright took the No. 3, No. 4 and No. 6 matches, respectively, to account for Lake Placid’s other wins.
Evan Manor beat Blue Bomber Seb Cecunjanin, 54-65, in the No. 5 match to get the Cougars on the board.
—
Lake Placid 5, Northeastern Clinton 1
No. 1- Tremblay (LPCS) def. Letourneau, 34-45.
No. 2- Draper (LPCS) def. Fredette, 38-46.
No. 3- C. Byrne (LPCS) def. D. Byrne, 40-62.
No. 4- Bell (LPCS) def. Fredette, 46-58.
No. 5- Manor (NCCS) def. Cecunjanin, 54-65.
No. 6- Wright (LPCS) def. Juneau, 48-55.
SETON CATHOLIC 5.5
TICONDEROGA 0.5
TICONDEROGA — Oliver Hughes and Evan Waldron each scored 57 to record low score on the day and win the No. 3 and No. 4 matches for the Knights.
Thane Shalton and Lian Battige grabbed the other two contested wins for Seton.
Cooper Metcalf took the No. 6 match by forfeit.
Robert O’Neill managed to scrape out half a point for the Sentinels, tying the Knight’s Wyatt Trzaskos, 59-59.
—
Seton Catholic 5.5. Ticonderoga 0.5
No. 1- O’Neil (TCS) ties with Trzaskos (SC), 59-59.
No. 2- Shalton (SC) def. Facteau, 60-64.
No. 3- Hughes (SC) def. Wojcik, 57-84.
No. 4- Waldron (SC) def. Dinsmore, 57-59.
No. 5- Battige (SC) def. Mosier, 60-64.
No. 6- Metcalf (SC) won by forfeit.
BEEKMANTOWN 6
SARANAC LAKE 0
LAKE PLACID — Keegan Seamone, Zach Dubray and Cooper Burdo all shot 45 or under in a decisive Eagles victory over the Red Storm.
Seamone just edged out Saranac Lake’s Evan Hochwald, 44-45, in the No. 1 match, Dubray took the No. 2 match, also with a 44, and Burdo won the No. 3 match, carding a 45.
Hochwald’s 45 was low score on the day for Saranac Lake.
—
Beekmantown 6, Saranac Lake 0
No. 1- Seamone (BCS) def. Hochwald, 44-45.
No. 2- Dubray (BCS) def. Jewtraw, 44-53.
No. 3- Burdo (BCS) def. Rutgers, 45-54.
No. 4- Giddings (BCS) def. Patnode, 48-63.
No. 5- Beebie (BCS) def. Rascoe, 49-60.
No. 6- Laughan (BCS) def. McGinnis-Theis, 49-78.
SARANAC 4
PLATTSBURGH 2
PLATTSBURGH — The Chiefs’ Gage Coryea came up big with a key win in the No. 4 match, shooting a 50 and narrowly edging out Hornet Porter Hackett by two strokes as Saranac went on to win overall, 4-2.
Dax Lashway took medalist honors with a 42, beating Plattsburgh’s Drew Knowles.
Knowles and Cohen Fitzwater tied for low score on the Hornet squad, each shooting 51.
—
Saranac 4, Plattsburgh 2
No. 1- Lashway (SCS) def. Knowles, 42-51.
No. 2- Hamel (SCS) def. Fitzwater, 44-51.
No. 3- Dingman (SCS) def. Champagne, 55-63.
No. 4- Coryea (SCS) def. Hackett, 50-52.
No. 5- DeGrandpre (PHS) def. Terry, 56-60.
No. 6- Insley (PHS) def. Mather, 58-62.
GIRLS
BOQUET VALLEY 3, PLATTSBURGH 1
SCS 3, BVCS 2 (SCS ON TIEBREAKER)
SARANAC 2.5, PLATTSBURGH 0.5
PLATTSBURGH — Following her first place finish in the weekend Section VII invitational, Leah Hamel came out the medalist of a three-team match, shooting a 52 to lead the Chiefs to wins over the Griffins and Hornets.
The matchup against the Griffins came down to a tiebreaker after the squads ended 2-2 in match play.
But the three top Saranac scores of Hamel, Ava Glover and Julianna Marino added up to 173, seven strokes lower than their Boquet counterparts’ total, giving the Chiefs the tiebreaker.
The Griffins took their matchup with Plattsburgh as well, with Ailsa Kohler and Rachel Behm’s No. 1 and No. 3 match wins making the difference.
—
Bouquet Valley 3, Plattsburgh 1
No. 1- Kohler (BVCS) def. Trombley, 2-and-1.
No. 2- O’Brien (PHS) def. Lobdell, 2-and-1.
No. 3- Behm (BVCS) def. Barnett, 2-and-1.
No. 4- Liberi (BVCS) won by forfeit.
No. 5- Not contested.
No. 6- Not contested.
—
Saranac 2, Boquet Valley 2, Saranac takes tiebreaker, 173-180
No. 1- Hamel (SCS) def. Kohler, 3-and-1.
No. 2- Glover (SCS) def. Lobdell, 3-and-1.
No. 3- Behm (BVCS) def. Marino, 3-and-2.
No. 4- Liberi (BVCS) won by forfeit.
No. 5- Not contested.
No. 6- Not contested.
—
Saranac 2.5, Plattsburgh 0.5
No. 1- Hamel (SCS) def. Trombley, 3-and-1.
No. 2- Glover (SCS) def. O’Brien, 4-and-2.
No. 3- Marino (SCS) ties Barnett (PHS), all square.
No. 4- Not contested.
No. 5- Not contested.
No. 6- Not contested.
SATURDAY
SECTION VII GIRLS INVITATIONAL
ELIZABETHTOWN — Seven golfers participated in the Section VII Girls Invitational over the weekend, with Saranac’s Leah Hamel taking the top spot.
“It was great to have four schools and seven golfers come out for a fun event on one of the best days of the season,” said Keith Lobdell, Boquet Valley golf coach and Section VII girls golf coordinator. “We are looking forward to the second invitational on May 21 in Westport, a great tune-up course for sectionals the following week at Ticonderoga.”
Hamel’s 57 in nine holes took first place, with Northeastern Clinton’s Samara Bosely taking second place with a score of 60.
Rachel Behm led a contingent of Boquet Valley golfers in third place with 61, while Ailsa Kohler and Ella Lobdell tied for fourth with 63.
—
Section VII Invitational
1, Hamel, SCS, 57; 2, Bosely, NCCS, 60; 3, Behm, BVCS, 61; 4, Kohler, BVCS, 63; 4, Lobdell, BVCS, 63; 6, Bechard, NCCS, 68; 7, Medina, SC, 97
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.