MIDDLETOWN — The Moriah Vikings finally met their match Friday.
After advancing to the Class D championship game in four out of the past five years, the Indians of Cambridge-Salem handed them a 47-22 loss, ending their season.
The Vikings had won three straight games coming into the contest but would have all that momentum halted early and often. They never held a lead in the game, playing from a deep whole for much of the contest.
It was truly just a mismatch for the Indians offensively, as everything they called seemed to work. The group never punted once, but not only that, they scored on every offensive possession except for two, both being kneel downs at the end of halves.
While the Moriah defense was struggling to slow down Cambridge-Salem’s high powered offense, their own offense had difficulty finding their own footing as well. Producing under 200 yards of total offense, things were difficult for Moriah all afternoon.
“We didn’t stop them on any possession, they scored every time they had the ball. They controlled the offensive line of scrimmage,” Moriah head coach Don Tesar said. “The quarterback threw the ball well and defensively they were tough.”
Entering this game still undefeated, 12-0, the Indians showed how tough they were right from the jump. On their opening possession, starting at the 45-yard line, they would march down the field in four plays resulting in a 18-yard rushing touchdown from Brice Burr. They would fail the two-point conversion attempt, but nonetheless held an early 6-0 lead.
The Vikings, attempting to respond to that first punch from the Indians, would see their first drive stall out after two sacks of quarterback Rowan Swan. The Indians wasted no time and continued to attack.
On their ensuing drive, still in the first quarter, they would push the ball all the way down to Moriah’s half-yard line, in eight plays. Facing a fourth and goal from that spot, young, eighth-grade, quarterback Stephen Yakubec would push behind his offensive line for a rushing touchdown, extending their lead to 12-0.
Moriah would continue to labor for yards offensively, but found very few against a stout Cambridge-Salem defensive front. After another Moriah three-and-out, Cambridge-Salem would go on their third scoring drive of the quarter, capped off by a one-yard rushing score for Burr.
Moriah would finish the quarter with the ball, still driving as the clock struck zeroes yet down by 18. However, maybe the change of quarters was all they needed, as on the first play of the second, Riley Demarais would break away for a 57-yard touchdown run.
“I just went with some things they haven’t seen, like I went and I split my two tight ends on my power-I [formation] and we ran it and they widened a big whole for Riley who ran through it,” said Tesar. “You get to these games and you’ve got to throw something the other team hasn’t seen, especially if you’re in trouble like we were.”
After giving up their first big chunk play of the game, there was a question as to how the Indians would respond on offense. However, they answered that in resounding fashion, going on a whopping 17-play drive of all runs. After winding over eight minutes off the clock, the Indians would finally score on a 12-yard run from Alex Luke.
Down 25-6, and needing a solid drive before the end of the half, the Moriah offense retook the field. Again they would lean on Demarais, as he would carry the ball eight times on the drive, the last of which would be a one-yard touchdown score. The running back would even take the carry on the two-point try, bullying his way forward to cut the deficit at half to 25-14.
Moriah would have reason for hope coming back from the break as well, considering they would open the half with possession. However, that optimism was snuffed out quickly, as on their first play Demarais would fumble the ball, turning possession over to Cambridge-Salem.
The Indians would make sure to capitalize on the game’s only turnover, as after nine plays they found themselves knocking at the doorstep of the endzone again, with the ball at the eight-yard line. Yakubec on the next play would find Luke through the air for the touchdown pass. They converted the two-point conversion attempt on a run from Evan Day.
As if things could look anymore bleak for the Vikings, on their ensuing possession they would turn the ball over on downs. On the next play after the turnover, Brayton Cary would take his first carry for the Indians 71 yards to the house.
Moriah would finally get their third score in the fourth quarter when Swan would find Cooper Allen in the endzone for both the touchdown and the two-point try. However, Cambridge-Salem would score once more as well with a Day 26-yard score, sealing the 47-22 victory.
With the win, the Indians now advance to the NYSPHSAA Class D Final game, at the JMA Wireless Dome, in Syracuse. There, they will match up with Tioga, with more than just an undefeated season on the line.
For the Vikings however, this means more than just elimination.
Tesar and his group have had an impressive run of playoff performances and the team will be losing players that have been around for much of them. For those players that are returning next year, Tesar is sure they will be motivated.
“We tell the kids every year like how we told them here tonight, ‘remember this feeling because you don’t want to feel it again next year.’”
Cambridge-Salem 47, Moriah 22
MCS 0 14 8 0 — 22
CS 18 7 15 7 — 47
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
CS- Burr 18 run (Day run short, 2-pt fails), 10:41.
CS- Yakubec 1 run (Yakubec pass INC, 2-pt fails), 4:48.
CS- Burr 1 run (Kick missed), :45.
Second Quarter
MCS- Demarais 57 run (Demarais run short), 11:49.
CS- Luke 12 run (Crandall kick), 3:44.
MCS- Demarais 1 run (Demarais run), :49.
Third Quarter
CS- Luke 8 pass from Yakubec (Day run, 2-pt good), 6:56.
CS- Cary 71 run (Crandall kick), :39.
Fourth Quarter
MCS- Allen 15 pass from Swan (Allen pass from Swan, 2-pt good), 8:56.
CS- Day 26 run (Crandall kick), 4:58.
Individual Statistics
Rushing
MCS- Swan 7-31; Demarais 18-85, 2 TD; L. Gilbo 1-(-1); Valentine 1-3; TOTAL: 27-118, 2 TD.
CS- Day 19-109, TD; Burr 13-55, 2 TD; Yakubec 5-(-3), TD; Luke 5-42, TD; Cary 4-88, TD; TOTAL: 46-291, 6 TD.
Passing
MCS- Swan 10-16-0-79; Demarais 0-1.
CS- Yakubec 6-8-0-110, TD.
Receiving
MCS- Olcott 4-22; Valentine 2-17; Demarais 1-11; Callahan 1-0; Fleury 1-14; Allen 1-15, TD.
CS- Price 1-16; Day 1-18; Luke 3-69, TD; Burr 1-7.
Fumbles
MCS- Demarais.
Fumble recoveries
CS- Williams.
