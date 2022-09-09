PORT HENRY — The ground and pound was an effective tactic for the Vikings as they garnered a total of 307 yards against the Patriots, winning 30-0.
Moriah’s Riley Demarious led the way with 128 yards on 15 carries for one touchdown. Rowan Swan and Sean Scoresome both scored a rushing touchdown while rushing for 82 and 44 yards respectively.
The Vikings totalled 50 plays on offense with 44 being on the ground. All six touchdowns came from the ground game.
AuSable combined to run for a total of 42 yards, with Jonathan Fletcher leading all carriers with 13 yards on nine carries. No other rusher gained yards in the double digits.
Carson Garcia had limited success in the air for the Patriots going 3-7 for 56 yards. His counterpart Swan completed no passes.
All three of Garcia’s passes went over 10 yards, to Ethan Depo, Korvin Dixon and Johnathan Fletcher.
“I thought they played very well in the first half, executed well in the offensive game and used our speed well,” said Viking coach Don Tesar. “They made some adjustments in the second half and made the game tougher for us. Defensively I thought we played strong. We were quick to the ball. We are not overly big on the defensive side of the ball but we still made plays, got penetration and got to the ball carriers quickly.”
Moriah 30, AuSable Valley 0
AVCS 0 0 0 0 - 0
MCS 8 14 0 6 - 30
Scoring
First Quarter
MCS — Boden Valentine 7-yard rush (Swan run good) 8-0
Second quarter
MCS — Rowan Swan 2-yard rush (Swan pass inc.) 14-0
MCS — Riley Demarais 10-yard rush (Swan pass to Allen) 22-0
Fourth quarter
MCS — Sam Scoresome 2-yard rush (Fleury pass to Olcott) 30-0
RUSHING
AVCS: Jonathan Fletcher 9-13; Korvin Dixon 4-4; Ethan Depo 1-4; Carson Garcia 4-(-3); Haidyn Smith 5-24; TOTAL 23-42
MCS: Riley Demarais 15-128, TD; Rowan Swan 10-82, TD; Sam Scoresome 6-44, TD; Boden Valentine 5-27, TD: Logan Gilbo 4-14; Evan Fleury 3-10; Keegan Callahan 1-2; TOTAL 44-307, 4 TD
PASSING
AVCS: Carson Garcia 3-7-56-0-0
MCS: Rowan Swan 0-6-0-1
RECEIVING
AVCS: Ethan Depo 1-11, Korvin Dixon 1-21; Jonathan Fletcher 1-24; TOTAL 3-56
MCS: None
Turnovers
AVCS: Carson Garcia INT
MCS: Evan Fleury FR
