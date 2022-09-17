BEEKMANTOWN — When the offense and defense clicks, that’s a recipe for success with any football team.
Moriah certainly supported that narrative in its 45-6 victory against Beekmantown on Friday night in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference action.
Riley Demarais rushed for three scores and had a touchdown catch, while Rowan Swan passed for two touchdowns and ran for one score of his own to power the Vikings (2-0) over the Eagles (0-2).
Logan Gilbo also caught a touchdown to boost the Moriah scoring party, and Corbin Willette put six points up on the board catching a pass from Nate Parliament for Beekmantown’s lone score.
“Honestly, it’s just Week 2, but we have improved a lot since the preseason,” Swan said. “We still have a long way to go, but I like the way we look right now.”
Demarais rushed 27 times for 190 yards, and Swan ran for an additional 108 on the ground to go along with four completions for 72 yards.
The Vikings set the tone early with a deflating opening scoring drive that took 7:15 off the clock before the Eagles could even have a chance on offense.
Demarais punched in a 2-yard score to give Moriah the early lead following a nice 22-yard run from Boden Valentine a play earlier.
“The offense set the tone at the start of the game,” Vikings coach Don Tesar said. “We made some really great adjustments on defense as the game went on against Beekmantown, and trust me when I say they are a good team. We beat a good football team (Friday).”
Demarais upped the Moriah advantage to 16-0 a bit past the midway mark of the second quarter with a 1-yard burst across the goal line before the Vikings delivered their biggest gut punch to Beekmantown.
With less than a minute remaining, Swan launched a deep pass down field that Demarais caught and took to pay dirt to give the Vikings a 24-0 advantage with 29.7 seconds remaining before the half.
“It felt pretty good to have the touchdown catch,” Demarais said. “I asked coach to put me at wide receiver. Swan and I just have that connection. At that point in the game, that was huge.”
Earlier in the drive, Moriah assistant Tom Anderson was communicating with Tesar and suggesting to just run out the rest of the clock and take a 16-point lead to halftime.
Tesar responded and said, “I want to score Tom!”
Just a few plays later, the Vikings did just that.
“I had the confidence that we could put some points up there,” Tesar said. “It was really important to get that last score before the half to take the wind out of their sails.”
With a 59-yard touchdown run from Demarais in the third quarter and an 81-yard scoring jolt by Swan early in the fourth, Moriah was cruising.
Parliament connected with Willette for a 6-yard score with 8:07 left in the fourth for the Eagles, and Swan hit Gilbo for a 7-yard touchdown late in regulation.
Beekmantown’s Parker Broughton rushed for a team-high 69 yards, Parliament recorded 67 passing yards, and Evan Dixon paced the Eagles’ receivers with four catches for 34 yards.
In Week 3, the Eagles and Vikings both play at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23. Beekmantown hosts Plattsburgh High, while Moriah welcomes Ticonderoga.
“This week was an extremely great week of practice,” Demarais said. “We have a lot of improvements to make still, but this is a great way to start out our season.”
—
Moriah 45, Beekmantown 6
BCS 0 0 0 6 — 6
MCS 8 16 8 13 — 45
First Quarter
MCS- Demarais 2 run (Demarais run), 4:45.
Second Quarter
MCS- Demarais 1 run (Scorsome run), 5:01.
MCS- Demarais 51 pass from Swan (Swan run), 29.7.
Third Quarter
MCS- Demarais 59 run (Allen pass from Swan), 6:30.
Fourth Quarter
MCS- Swan 81 run (kiss missed), 11:40.
BCS- Willette 6 pass from Parliament (pass fails), 8:07.
MCS- Gilbo 7 pass from Swan (Swan kick), 1:16.
Individual Statistics
Rushing
MCS- Demarais 27-190, 3TD; Swan 6-108, TD; Scorsome 6-30; Valentine 2-22; Gilbo 3-15
Callahan 3-5; Fleury 1-2. Totals: 48-372, 4TD.
BCS- Broughton 7-69; Parliament 8-28; Sweenor 4-10; LaPier 1-(-1). Totals: 20-106.
Passing
MCS- Swan 4-6-0-72, 2TD.
BCS- Parliament 7-17-1-67, TD.
Receiving
MCS- Demarais 2-57, TD; Allen 1-8; Gilbo 1-7, TD.
BCS- Dixon 4-34; Willette 3-33, TD; Broughton 1-0.
Interceptions
MCS- Swan.
