Moriah/Boquet, AuSable Valley split Tuesday track and field meet

CLINTONVILLE — Moriah/Boquet Valley and AuSable Valley’s track and field athletes split the afternoon of Champlain Valley Athletic Conference action, with the MBV girls winning 72-29 and the Patriot boys taking the day, 60-59.
GIRLS
Juliana Riemersma took three individual event wins and helped Moriah/Boquet Valley take the 1600-meter relay in the merged squad’s victory.
Sophia McKiernan, Keira Callahan and Alexis Baumann all had three event wins to their name in the win to further push the MBV girls to their win.
AuSable Valley got relay wins in the 1600- and 3200-meters, and Emma Pelkey took first in the high jump.
BOYS
The margins couldn’t be slimmer, but the Patriot boys came away with the 60-59 win.
Celton Dupuis 3 and Anson Mulvey 2 played key roles in keeping that margin in AuSable’s favor, with Dupuis winning the 100- and 800-meter events while Mulvey won the triple jump.
They both also helped the Patriots to a win in the 3200-meter relay.
The Moriah/Boquet Valley boys had several multi-event winners with Aiden Lobdell and Jackson Hooper each helping the group to three event wins while Judah Rutz, Gage Perry and Jude Brearton each took two of their own.
—
Girls
Moriah/Boquet Valley 72, AuSable Valley 49
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, AVCS (Clark, Gravatt, Richards, Dame), 15:08.8.
100 hurdles- 1, McKiernan, MBV, 18.8.
100- 1, Riemersma, MBV, 12.8.
1500- 1, Callahan, MBV, 6:30.9.
400 relay- 1, AVCS (Butler, Bushey, Sucharzewski, Clark), 1:07.8.
400-.1, Baumann, MBV, 1:11.0.
400 hurdles- 1, McKiernan, MBV, 1:24.7.
800- 1, Callahan, MBV, 2:58.7.
200- 1, Riemersma, MBV, 27.9.
3000- 1, Callahan, MBV, 15:50.8.
1600 relay- 1, MBV (Baumann, Bisselle, Riemersma, McKiernan), 5:28.9.
High jump- 1, Pelkey, AVCS, 4-2.
Long jump- 1, Riemersma, MBV, 14-10.5.
Triple jump- 1, Baumann, MBV, 27.1.25.
Shot put- 1, MBV, 26-2.
Discus- 1, Bushey, MBV, 70-4.
—
Boys
AuSable 60, Moriah/Boquet Valley 59
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, AVCS (Dupuis, Semeraro, Sucharzewski, Mulvey), 10:38.6.
110 hurdles- 1, LaPier, AVCS, 22-0.
100- 1, Dupuis, AVCS, 12.6.
1600- 1, Brearton, MBV, 5:32.4.
400 relay- 1, MBV (Rutz, Wekin, Hooper, Lobdell), 50.6.
400- 1, Perry, MBV, 59.8.
400 hurdles- 1, Thomas, AVCS, 1:17.6.
800- 1, Dupuis, AVCS, 2:31.2.
200- 1, Lobdell, MBV, 23.9.
3200- 1, Brearton, MBV, 12:15.0.
1600 relay- 1, MBV (Lobdell, Perry, Rutz, Hooper), 4:09.9.
High jump- Not contested.
Long jump- 1, Hooper, MBV, 17-1.5.
Triple jump- 1, Mulvey, AVCS, 31-10.
Shot put- 1, Madill, MBV, 32-7.
Discus- 1, LeFevre, AVCS, 100-11.
SARANAC 85, PLATTSBURGH HIGH 47
SARANAC 95, PLATTSBURGH HIGH 36
SARANAC — The Chiefs led the day at their home meet, with the Saranac boys and girls both getting wins against the Hornets.
BOYS
Andrew Denial and Gabe Cayea were each a part of two event wins to lead the Chiefs in their victory.
Denial and Cayea were both a part of the victorious 3200-meter relay group while Denial also won the 1600-meters and Cayea took first in the 3200-meter.
Owen Mulligan did his best to keep Plattsburgh in it, taking part in four event wins.
He ran in the first-place Hornet group in both the 400- and 1600-meter relays while also winning the 100- and 200-meter events.
GIRLS
Marissa LeDuc and Desiree Jean-Pierre highlighted the night for the Chief girls.
LeDuc won the 100-meter hurdles and long jump while Jean-Pierre swept the throws.
Phoebe Bruso secured two first place finishes for Plattsburgh in her team’s loss, winning the 400-meter hurdles and helping the 1600-meter relay group take the top spot.
—
Boys
Saranac 85, Plattsburgh High 47
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, SCS (Denial, Medley, Cayea, Reyes), 9:15.6.
110 hurdles- 1, Fleury, SCS, 18.13.
100- 1, Mulligan, PHS, 11.84.
1600- 1, Denial, SCS, 5:07.20.
400 relay- 1, PHS (Mulligan, Anderson, Baker, Griffiths), 46.2
400- 1, Harkness, SCS, 56.20.
400 hurdles- 1, Fitzwater, PHS, 1:06.1.
800- 1, Morris, SCS, 2:23.1.
200- 1, Mulligan, PHS, 24.42.
3200- 1, Cayea, SCS, 11:39.1.
1600 relay- 1, PHS (Mulligan, Fitzwater, Meyer, Wells) 4:11.9.
High jump- 1, Powers, SCS, 5-6.
Long jump- 1, Anderson, PHS, 17-8.
Triple jump- 1, Homburger, SCS, 34-9.
Shot put- 1, Eban, PHS, 39-11.
Discus- 1, Ashley, SCS, 137.
—
Girls
Saranac 95, Plattsburgh High 36
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, SCS (Denial, Boulds, Hamel, Fay), 11:27.5.
100 hurdles- 1, LeDuc, SCS, 18.72.
100- 1, Ubl, SCS, 13.35.
1500- 1, Boulds, SCS, 5:36.5.
400 relay- 1, SCS (Pecore, Ubl, Wynnik, Davis), 52.3.
400- 1, Lavigne, SCS, 1:03.2.
400 hurdles- 1, Bruso, PHS, 1:18.5.
800- 1, Hamel, SCS, 2:48.5.
200- 1, Rainville, SCS, 28.15.
3000- 1, Denial, SCS, 11:37.9.
1600 relay- 1, PHS (Bilow, LaDue, Clermont, Bruso), 4:44.6.
High jump- 1, Damiani, SCS, 4-10.
Long jump- 1, LeDuc, SCS, 16-3.
Triple jump- 1, Laundry, PHS, 32-4.
Shot put- 1, Jean-Pierre, SCS, 31-11.
Discus- 1, Jean-Pierre, SCS, 100-0.5.
SARANAC LAKE 84, SETON CATHOLIC 41
SARANAC LAKE 105, SETON CATHOLIC 26
PLATTSBURGH — The Red Storm took wins on both sides of a meet against a smaller Knights squad.
GIRLS
Lydia Wamganz led the way for the Saranac Lake girls, winning the 400-meters, 200-meters and high jump.
Bethany Clark had a strong night of her own, securing first place in the 100-meter hurdles and triple jump for the Red Storm.
Grace Trombley and Madyson Whalen each chipped in a pair of event wins for Seton in the loss, with Trombley winning the long jump, Whalen running in the first-place 3200-meter relay group and both running in the victorious 400-meter relay squad.
BOYS
Liam Nobles won the long jump, triple jump and 200-meters and helped the Saranac Lake boys win the 400-meter relay in a dominant night for him.
Mitch Ellsworth swept the throws for the Red Storm while Owen Maiore took first in the high jump and also ran in the 400-meter relay group.
Sam DeJordy and Aiden Pearl led the Knights in the defeat, with DeJordy winning the 1600-meters, Pearl winning the 400-meters and with both helping Seton win the 3200-meter relay.
—
Girls
Saranac Lake 84, Seton Catholic 41
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, SC (Whalen, Allen, Yang, Pearl), 11:48.8.
100 hurdles- 1, Clark, SLCS, 18.4.
100- 1, Kujabi, SLCS, 13.8.
1500- 1, Carpenter, SLCS, 6:43.5.
400 relay- 1, SC (Whalen, Mast, Pearl, Trombley), 57.6.
400- 1, Wamsganz, SLCS, 1:05.2.
400 hurdles- 1, Gillis, SLCS, 1:20.2.
800- 1, Yang, SC, 2:35.9.
200- 1, Wamsganz, SLCS, 28.1.
3000- 1, Yang, SC, 12:04.5.
1600 relay- Not contested.
High jump- 1, Wamsganz, SLCS, 4-8.
Long jump- 1, Trombley, SC, 14-3.
Triple jump- 1, Clark, SLCS, 24-2.5.
Shot put- 1, Sanford, SLCS, 32-4.
Discus- 1, Hewitt, SLCS, 85-8.
—
Boys
Saranac Lake 105, Seton Catholic 26
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, SC (B. Grafstein, M. Grafstein, DeJordy, Pearl), 9:08.5.
110 hurdles- 1, Sinclair, SLCS, 19.
100- 1, Hewitt, SLCS, 11.9.
1600- 1, DeJordy, SC, 5:02.5.
400 relay- 1, SLCS (Hewitt, Maiore, Nobles, Bartholomew), 50.6.
400- 1, Pearl, SC, 53.5.
400 hurdles- 1, Sinclair, SLCS, 1:08.6
800- 1, Ash, SLCS, 2:09.8.
200- 1, Nobles, SLCS, 24.
3200- 1, Kollmer, SLCS, 11:08.6.
1600 relay- 1, SLCS (Tromblee, Hesseltine, Kite-Whidden, Cirikovic), 4:25.4.
High jump- 1, Maiore, SLCS, 5-2.
Long jump- 1, Nobles, SLCS, 20-1.
Triple jump- 1, Nobles, SLCS, 40-2.5.
Shot put- 1, Elsworth, SLCS, 48-4.
Discus- 1, Elsworth, SLCS, 118-4.
LAKE PLACID 74, TICONDEROGA 24
TICONDEROGA 79, LAKE PLACID 47
TICONDEROGA — The Blue Bomber boys and Sentinel girls took wins in a split meet, Tuesday.
BOYS
Sean Roth won the 100-meters and helped the Lake Placid team win the 400-meter relay, while Aidan Fay won the 3200-meters and helped the Blue Bombers take the 3200-meter relay.
Garrett Beebe snagged two event wins for Ticonderoga in the loss, winning the 1600- and 800-meter events.
GIRLS
Lizzie Rich swept the throws and helped the Sentinels to a 400-meter relay victory as the Ticonderoga girls took the night against Lake Placid.
Madalynn Hubbard also put forth a strong showing for the Sentinels, winning the 100-, 200- and 400-meter races and running in the first-place 1600-relay group.
Avery Blanchard and Andrea Cooke each also had three event wins in the meet for Ticonderoga.
Harley Cohen and Ellen Lansing snagged multiple top sports for Lake Placid in the loss, with Cohen winning the 300-meters, with Lansing winning the 400-meter hurdles and triple jump, and with both running in the 3200-meter relay.
—
Boys
Lake Placid 74, Ticonderoga 24
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, LPCS (Scanio, Fay, Ruppert, Douglas), 9:18.4.
110 hurdles- 1, Lopez, LP, 19.3.
100- 1, Roth, LPCS, 12.5.
1600- 1, Beebe, TCS, 5:01.5.
400 relay- 1, LPCS (Roth, Marshall, Lopez, Dawson), 51.8.
400- 1, Douglas, LPCS, 55.0.
400 hurdles- Not contested.
800- 1, Beebe, TCS, 2:22.
200- 1, Tausinger, TCS, 25.6.
3200- 1, Fay, LPCS, 12:57.9.
1600 relay- Not contested.
High jump- 1, Lopez, LPCS, 5-2
Long jump- 1, Marshall, LPCS, 15-11.5.
Triple jump- Not contested.
Shot put- 1, Mayberry, LPCS, 21-8.
Discus- 1, Mayberry, LPCS, 57-6.
—
Girls
Ticonderoga 79, Lake Placid 47
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, LPCS (Cohen, Lansing, Morrelli, McKinnon), 11:35.
100 hurdles- 1, Shambo, LPCS, 21.07.
100- 1, Hubbard, TCS, 13,59.
1500- 1, Blanchard, TCS, 5:44.2.
400 relay- 1, TCS (Rich, Cossey, I. Porter, A. Cooke), 56.4.
400- 1, Hubbard, TCS, 1:05.9.
400 hurdles- 1, Lansing, LPCS, 1:17.4.
800- 1, Blanchard, TCS, 3:01.
200- 1, Hubbard, TCS, 29.1.
3000- 1, Cohen, LPCS, 13:32.
1600 relay- 1, TCS (Lender, Cossey, Blanchard, Hubbard), 4:57.6.
High jump- 1, Cooke, TCS, 4-10.
Long jump- 1, Cooke, TCS, 15-3.5.
Triple jump- 1, Lansing, LPCS, 30-2.5.
Shot put- 1, Rich, TCS, 34-5.
Discus- 1, Rich, TCS, 70-8.
NCCS 102, BEEMANTOWN 30
BEEKMANTOWN 92, NCCS 39
BEEKMANTOWN — The Cougar girls and Eagle boys each came away with a team win in their Tuesday meet.
GIRLS
Leah Coulombe had a huge night for Northeastern, winning the 100-meters, 200-meters, discus and shot put.
Ellie Prairie was just behind her with three event wins on the night, winning the 1500-, 400- and 800-meter events, while Alexa Turner and Lexi Clark each took first place in two events.
BOYS
Alex Jock and Connor Goodwin both helped spur the Beekmantown boys to their victory, with Jock taking the 110-meter hurdles and 400-meters, while Goodwin won the 800-meters and helped the squad to a win in the 1600-meter relay.
Thomas Gilbo helped Northeastern to two event wins in the loss, taking the 1600-meters and running in the 3200-meter relay.
—
Girls
Northeastern Clinton 102, Beekmantown 30
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, NCCS (Arno, Langlois, Ducharme, Cone).
100 hurdles- 1, Turner, NCCS, 18.9.
100- 1, Coulombe, NCCS, 13.6.
1500- 1, Prairie, NCCS, 5:31.9.
400 relay- 1, BCS (LaMora, Roberts, Wypyski, Hamel), 56.7.
400- 1, Prairie, NCCS, 1:03.9.
400 hurdles- 1, Turner, NCCS, 1:14.1.
800- 1, Prairie, NCCS, 2:54.
200- 1, Coulombe, NCCS, 28.7.
3000- 1, Cone, NCCS, 13:17.5.
1600 relay- 1, NCCS (Arno, Langlois, Carroll, Prairie).
High jump- 1, Quinn, BCS, 4-10.
Long jump- 1, Clark, NCCS, 13-10.
Triple jump- 1, Clark, NCCS, 30-10.5.
Shot put- 1, Coulombe, NCCS, 27-7.
Discus- 1, Coulombe, NCCS, 89-3.5.
—
Boys
Beekmantown 92, Northeastern Clinton 39
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, NCCS (Prairie, Kapp, Brown, Gilbo), 10:35.8.
110 hurdles- 1, Jock, BCS, 16.0.
100- 1, Reams, BCS, 11.6.
1600- 1, Gilbo, NCCS, 5:08.2.
400 relay- 1, BCS (Reams, Burgin, Frennier, Jock), 47.5.
400- 1, BCS, 59.
400 hurdles- 1, DuBuque, NCCS, 1:05.1.
800- 1, Goodwin, BCS, 2:02.5.
200- 1, Reams, BCS, 23.9.
3200- 1, Kapp, NCCS, 12:34.5.
1600 relay- 1, BCS (Sand, Magiera, Viau, Goodwin), 3:58.1.
High jump- 1, Herrera, BCS, 5-8.
Long jump- 1, Sand, BCS, 18-4.5.
Triple jump- 1, Magiera, BCS, 36-0.
Shot put- 1, Martin, BCS, 36-1.
Discus- 1, Owen, BCS, 91-10.5.
