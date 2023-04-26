PORT HENRY — The Patriots came away with a split on Tuesday in its meet against Moriah/Boquet Valley, as the boys won, 67-60, while the girls fell, 86-27.
“We were happy to see good sportsmanship and competition from both teams,” Moriah/Boquet Valley coach Luis Garnica said. “Know that we are proud of all of our student athletes and thankful for great parents and our community.”
Even in the slim loss in the boys meet, Moriah/Boquet Valley would still come away as big winners, especially Jackson Hooper. Hooper would set a new school record in the high jump, with a leap of 6’3’’.
Celton Dupuis however, would help lead the Patriot boys to victory, winning both the 400-meter run and the 110-meter hurdles.
Moriah/Boquet Valley would again come away as massive winners in the girls meet, as the crew won 12 of the 14 events. They were led by performances from Juliana Riemersma and Isabella Giovazzino, as the duo each won a pair of events.
Giovazzino was victorious by winning both the shot put and discus 3hile Riemersma took home first in both the 100 and 200 dash.
BOYS
AuSable Valley 67, Moriah/Boquet Valley 60
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
3200 relay- 1, MBV (Chavez, Van Buren, Evans, Sanders), 10:02.
110 hurdles- 1, Dupuis (AVCS), 18.03.
100 dash- 1, Rutz (MBV), 12.09.
1600 run- 1, Chavez (MBV), 5:29.
400 relay- 1, MBV (Hooper, Simmer, Rutz, Wekin).
400 run- 1, Dupuis (AVCS), 57.8.
400 hurdles- 1, Lapier (AVCS), 1:14.
800 run- 1, Chavez (MBV), 2:29.
200 dash- 1, Simmer (MBV), 24.62.
3200 run- 1, Chavez (MBV), 11:51.
1600 relay- 1, AVCS (Brandt, Snow, Lapier, Dupuis).
High jump- 1, Hooper (MBV), 6’3’’.
Long jump- 1, Hooper (MBV), 19’1’’.
Triple jump- 1, Brandt (AVCS), 36’7’’.
Shot put- 1, Benware (AVCS), 32’.
Discus- 1, Lefeme (AVCS), 107’11’’.
Multiple event winners- Dupuis (AVCS), Brandt (AVCS), Rutz (MBV), Simmer (MBV), Chavez (MBV), Hooper (MBV).
GIRLS
Moriah/Boquet Valley 86, AuSable Valley 27
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
100 hurdles- 1, McKiernan (MBV).
100 dash- 1, Riemersma (MBV), 13.21.
1500 run- 1, Callahan (MBV), 5:53.
400 relay- 1, MBV (McKiernan, Marcil, Riemersma, Bisselle), 56.2.
400 dash- 1, Pelkey (AVCS), 1:07.
800 run- 1, Callahan (MBV), 2:58.
200 dash- 1, Riemersma (MBV), 28.05.
3000 run- 1, Callahan (MBV), 13:57.
1600 relay- 1, MBV (McKiernan, Marcil, Bisselle, Riemersma).
High jump- 1, Pelkey (AVCS), 4’4’’.
Long jump- 1, Bisselle (MBV), 13’3’’.
Triple jump- 1, Fiegl (MBV), 26’2.5’’.
Shot put- 1, Giovazzino (MBV), 23’8’’.
Discus- 1, Giovazzino (MBV), 70’1’’.
Multiple event winners- Callahan (MBV), McKiernan (MBV), Marcil (MBV), Giovazzino (MBV), Fiegl (MBV), Bisselle (MBV).
BOYS
Saranac 83, Peru 49
GIRLS
Saranac 106.5, Peru 25.5.
PERU — The Chiefs had a huge day on the track Tuesday, as they swept the Nighthawks on their home turf.
The Chief boys won their overall matchup with the Nighthawks, 83-49, propelled in part by sweeping all three relay events. The Nighthawks however, would still see a pair of multiple event winners, as Sawyer Schlitt won both the 100 and 200-meter dash and Oliver Lancto won both the high jump and triple jump.
Saranac’s girls team put a dominant effort in their meet, winning all but two events in the matchup. The group saw stellar performances from Sienna Boulds, Laura Denial, Madalyn Wynnik and Ducatte, who were all multiple event winners at the meet.
BOYS
Saranac 83, Peru 49
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
3200 relay- 1, Saranac (Denial, Cayea, Morris, Kelley), 8:49.
110 hurdles- 1, Powers (SCS), 16.6.
100 dash- 1, Schlitt (PCS), 11.1
1600 run- 1, Akin (SCS), 5:01.
400 relay- 1, Saranac (Homburger, Wells, Daniels, Rugar), 47.0.
400 dash- 1, Morris (SCS), 56.2.
400 hurdles- 1, Matthews (PCS), 1:04.6.
800 run- 1, Pandolph (PCS), 2:15.6.
200 dash- 1, Schlitt (PCS), 23.6.
3200 run- 1, Denial (SCS), 10:52.
1600 relay- 1, Saranac (Morris, Gaboriault, Denial, Cayea), 3:52.
High jump- 1, Lancto (PCS), 5’8’’.
Long jump- 1, Daniels (SCS), 17’11’’.
Triple jump- 1, Lancto (PCS), 38’5.5’’.
Shot put- 1, Supley (PCS), 44’10’’.
Discus- 1, Webber (SCS), 113’1’’.
Multiple event winners- Schlitt (PCS), Lancto (PCS), Denial (SCS).
GIRLS
Saranac 106.5, Peru 25.5.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
3200 relay- 1, Saranac (Boulds, Denial, Miner, Fay), 10:24.
100 hurdles- 1, Davey (PCS), 19.4.
100 dash- 1, Lavigne (SCS), 13.0.
1500 run- 1, Denial (SCS), 5:26.
400 relay- 1, Saranac (Davis, Ubl, Wynnik, Lavigne), 55.3.
400 dash- 1, Lavigne (SCS), 1:03.4.
400 hurdles- 1, Breen (PCS), 1:16.5.
800 run- 1, Boulds (SCS), 2:34.3.
200 dash- 1, Lavigne (SCS), 27.2.
3000 run- 1, Denial (SCS), 11:11.
1600 relay- 1, Saranac (Rabideau, LaPlante, Ducatte, Boulds), 4:28.
High jump- 1, Damiani (SCS), 4’10’’.
Long jump- 1, Wynnik (SCS), 14’.
Triple jump- 1, Ducatte (SCS), 31’9.5’’.
Shot put- 1, Jean-Pierre (SCS), 33’3.5’’.
Discus- 1, Ducatte (SCS), 105’9.5’’.
Multiple event winners- Boulds (SCS), Lavigne (SCS), Ducatte (SCS), Denial (SCS), Wynnik (SCS).
BOYS
Seton Catholic 53, Ticonderoga 47
GIRLS
Seton Catholic 77, Ticonderoga 49
PLATTSBURGH — The Knights nabbed themselves a pair of wins at home Tuesday, as they swept the Sentinels.
The boys meet came down to the wire, as it was decided by just six points. Seton Catholic, who came away victorious, was led by Gavin Bobbie, who swept the throwing events with wins in both the shot put and discus.
Seton Catholic would take home the win in the girls meet as well, with Madyson Whalen and Nicole Lizarazo both recording a hat trick in the relay events, as they were each members of all three winning relay teams.
Even in the loss, Ticonderoga still saw a valiant effort from Isabelle Burroughs, who won both the high jump and 100 hurdles.
BOYS
Seton Catholic 53, Ticonderoga 47
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
3200 relay- 1, Seton Catholic (Guay, Pearl, M. Grafstein, DeJordy), 9:17.
100 dash- 1, Guay (SC), 11.9.
1600 run- 1, DeJordy (SC), 5:05.4.
400 relay- 1, Ticonderoga (Mosier, Michalak, McTier, Leerkes), 53.8.
400 hurdles- 1, Lender (TCS), 1:30.5.
400 dash- 1, Pearl (SC), 54.4.
800 run- 1, Beebe (TCS), 2:17.
200 dash- 1, Guay (SC), 25.2.
3200 run- 1, M. Grafstein (SC), 10:51.
1600 relay- 1, Seton Catholic (Guay, Metcalf, DeJordy, Pearl), 3:58.9.
Shot put- 1, Bobbie (SC), 45’.
Discus- 1, Bobbie (SC), 111’8’’.
Long jump- 1, Leerkes (TCS), 15’7.25’’.
Triple jump- 1, Bennett (TCS), 26’5’’.
Multiple event winners- Guay (SC), DeJordy (SC), Pearl (SC), M. Grafstein (SC), Bobbie (SC).
GIRLS
Seton Catholic 77, Ticonderoga 49
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
3200 relay- 1, Seton Catholic (Whalen, Pearl, Allen, Lizarazo), 11:43.2.
100 hurdles- 1, Burroughs (TCS), 18.3.
100 dash- 1, Trombley (SC), 13.9.
1500 run- 1, Blanchard (TCS), 5:32.2.
400 relay- 1, Seton Catholic (Whalen, Lizarazo, Pearl, Trombley), 56.4.
400 hurdles- 1, Lender (TCS), 1:30.6.
400 dash- 1, Porter (TCS), 1:15.2.
800 run- 1, Pearl (SC), 2:51.7.
200 dash- 1, Porter (TCS), 33.2.
3000 run- 1, Allen (SC), 14.17.
1600 relay- 1, Seton Catholic (Whalen, Lezarazo, Speigel, Trombley), 5:08.8.
Shot put- 1, Johnson (SC), 18’4’’.
Discus- 1, Soukey (TCS), 43’8’’.
Long jump- 1, Trombley (SC), 14’1’’.
Triple jump- 1, Mast (SC), 24’4’’.
High jump- 1, Burroughs (TCS), 4’4’’.
Multiple event winners- Whalen (SC), Burroughs (TCS), Porter (TCS), Pearl (SC), Trombley (SC).
GIRLS
Northeastern Clinton 84, Saranac Lake 43
3200 relay- 1, NCCS (Jolicouer, Racine, Deso, Cone), 11:42.
100 hurdles- 1, Visconti (NCCS), 19.3.
100 dash- 1, McAuliffe (NCCS), 12.3.
1500 run- 1, Ash (SLCS), 6:01.
400 relay- 1, NCCS (Carroll, Harvey, Jolicouer, Racine), 57.8.
400 run- 1, McAuliffe (NCCS), 1:03.
400 hurdles- 1, Carroll (NCCS), 1:25.
800 run- 1, Racine (NCCS), 2:52.
200 dash- 1, McAuliffe (NCCS), 26.3.
3000 run- 1, Cone (NCCS).
High jump- 1, Clark (NCCS), 4’7’’.
Long jump- 1, Clark (NCCS).
Triple jump- 1, Clark (NCCS).
Shot put- 1, Dedivitis (SLCS).
Discus- 1, Trudeau (NCCS).
Multiple event winners- McAuliffe (NCCS), Clark (NCCS), Racine (NCCS), Cone (NCCS).
BOYS
Stats were not submitted by time of print.
GIRLS
Beekmantown 72, Lake Placid 20
Beekmantown 66, Plattsburgh 32
3200 relay- 1, Beekmantown (Rostak, Drowne, Benware, Denton), 11:16.5.
100 hurdles- 1, Long (PHS), 19.3.
100 das- 1, Steele (PHS), 12.7.
1500 run- 1, Drowne (BCS), 5:54.4.
400 relay- 1, Beekmantown (Hamel, Hagadorn, Sorrell, Parliament), 57.9.
400 dash- 1, Morrelli (LP), 1:05.7.
400 hurdles- 1, Chase (PHS), 1:19.0.
800 run- 1, Drowne (BCS), 2:53.0.
200 dash- 1, Steele (PHS), 26.1.
Long jump- 1, Quinn (BCS), 13’8.5’’.
Shot put- 1, Bishop (BCS), 30’3.5’’.
Discus- 1, Bishop (BCS), 69’0’’.
Multiple event winners- Bishop (BCS), Drowne (BCS), Steele (PHS).
BOYS
Results not submitted by time of print.
