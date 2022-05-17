PLATTSBURGH — On a windy day at The Barracks Golf Course, Moriah took a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference matchup over Saranac, Tuesday.
While the team scores ended 5-1 in favor of the Vikings, no individual match ended with a margin of more than three strokes, making for a close-fought day.
Logan Gilbo took medalist honors with his 41-43 win in the No. 2 match for Moriah, while Dax Lashway grabbed the Chiefs lone win in the No. 1 match, 42-44.
The Vikings’ Nick Winters, Vance Hickok and Lance Snyder also won matches, while Silas Reeder’s No. 5 match went to Moriah when Saranac’s Leah Hamel did not finish due to an injury.
—
Moriah 5, Saranac 1
No. 1- Lashway (SCS) def. Clarke, 42-44.
No. 2- Gilbo (MCS) def. N. Hamel, 41-43.
No. 3- Winters (MCS) def. Coryea, 50-53.
No. 4- Hickok (MCS) def. Dingman, 54-55.
No. 5- Reeder (MCS) def. L. Hamel (DNF, injury)
No. 6- Snyder (MCS) def. Mather, 58-60.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 6
SETON CATHOLIC 0
CHAMPLAIN — Chase Letourneau’s 37-54 win in the No. 1 match earned him medalist honors and led the Cougars in their decisive win.
Letourneau’s 37 marked his lowest score of the season, playing solidly in high winds, NCCS coach Matt Fredette said.
Ben Fredette, Carter Fredette, Dawson Guay and Evan Manor all kept their totals under 50 on the day, winning matches No. 2 through 5 for the Cougars. Alain Juneau secured the No. 6 match, beating the Knights’ Liam Battige, 58-71.
Thane Shalton tallied Seton’s low score, shooting 54 in the No. 1 match.
—
Northeastern Clinton 6, Seton Catholic 0
No. 1- Letourneau (NCCS) def. Shalton, 37-54.
No. 2- B. Fredette (NCCS) def. Hughes 44-58.
No. 3- C. Fredette (NCCS) def. 48-57.
No. 4- Guay (NCCS) def. Waldron, 47-74.
No. 5- Manor (NCCS) def. Metcalf, 46-64.
No. 6- Juneau (NCCS) def. Battige, 58-71.
BOQUET VALLEY 6, CROWN POINT 0
BOQUET VALLEY 6, KEENE 0
KEENE 4, CROWN POINT 2
WESTPORT — The Griffins grabbed a pair of 6-0 team wins while the Beavers beat the Panthers 4-2 at a three-team matchup at Westport Country Club.
Oakley Buehler led the Boquet golfers, earning another medalist honor with his 43-stroke victory in match No. 1.
Boden Buehler, Ben Burdo, Leo Hatch and Braden Liberi all kept their rounds under 50 strokes as well for the Griffins.
“Our players continue to make their late-season statement and we hope to keep lowering our scores and learning the game,” Boquet coach Keith Lobdell said.
Keene’s 4-2 win over Crown Point marked the team’s first victory.
“Congratulations to the Keene program in picking up their first-ever win,” Lobdell said. “They have continued to improve and the entire league is excited to have them here.”
—
Boquet Valley 6, Crown Point 0; Boquet Valley 6, Keene 0; Keene 4, Crown Point 2
No. 1- O. Buehler (BVCS-43) def. Duval (CPCS-63), 5-and-4; O. Buehler (BVCS) def. Becker (KCS-62), 5-and-4; Becker (KCS) All Square with Duval (CPCS)
No. 2- B. Buehler (BVCS-46) def. Potter (CPCS-59) 4-and-3; B. Buehler (BVCS) def. Isham (KCS-65), 5-and-4; Potter (CPCS) def. Isham (KCS), 3-and-1.
No. 3- Burdo (BVCS-50) def. Huestis (CPCS), 5-and-4; Burdo (BVCS) def. Jacobsen (KCS-64), 5-and-4; Jacobsen (KCS) def. Huestis (CP), 5-and-4.
No. 4- Hatch (BVCS-48) def. CPCS by forfeit; Hatch (BVCS) def. Sawyer (KCS-73), 5-and-4; Sawyer (KCS) def CPCS by forfeit.
No. 5- Liberi (BVCS-49) def. CPCS by forfeit; Liberi (BVCS) def. Durant (KCS-77), 5-and-4; Durant (KCS) def. CPCS by forfeit.
No. 6- Juneau (NCCS) def. Battige, 58-71. CP, KCS not contested halve
GIRLS
BOQUET VALLEY 3
KEENE 0
WESTPORT — In their penultimate matchup of the season, the Griffin girls played to a 3-0 win over the Beavers.
Ella Lobdell and Rachel Behm shot 58 and 60, respectively, in their No. 1 and 2 match wins over Keene’s Marley Harmer and Abby Smith.
Boquet’s Madelyn Liberi won the No. 3 match by forfeit.
—
Boquet Valley 3, Keene 0
No. 1- Lobdell (BVCS-58) def. Harmer (KCS-69), 4-and-3.
No. 2- Behm (BVCS-60) def. Smith (KCS-76), 5-and-3.
No. 3- Liberi (BVCS-60) won by forfeit.
No. 4- Not contested.
No. 5- Not contested.
No. 6- Not contested.
