MORIAH — A one-stroke contest in the No. 1 match headlined a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference win for Moriah’s golfers.
Thomas Clarke’s 34-35 win over Peru’s Keegan Smith earned Clarke the medalist’s spot in the Viking’s 5-1 win.
Logan Gilbo took the No. 2 match, Vance Hickok took the No. 4, Silas Reeder won the No. 5 match and Lance Snyder grabbed the No. 6 to account for the rest of the Moriah victories.
Nick Palmer edged out Nick Winters, 42-43, to account for the Nighthawks’ lone win.
Moriah remains undefeated on the season, currently with a 7-0 record.
Moriah 5, Peru 1
No. 1- Clarke (MCS) def. Smith, 34-35.
No. 2- Gilbo (MCS) def. Clark, 36-43.
No. 3- Palmer (PCS) def. Winters, 42-43.
No. 4- Hickok (MCS) def. Sweeney, 46-48.
No. 5- Reeder (MCS) def. Pelkey, 43-48.
No. 6- Snyder (MCS) def. O’Connell, 40-49.
LAKE PLACID 5
PLATTSBURGH 1
LAKE PLACID — Brady Tremblay carded a 33 to win the No. 1 match to help the Blue Bombers to a 5-1 win over the Hornets.
That 33 was good for the low score on the day.
Chris Byrne, Carver Bell, Alex Wright and Tanner Foley also took wins for Lake Placid.
Drew Knowles’ 42 in his No. 1 match loss was low score for Plattsburgh, while Steffi Trombley took the lone Hornet win on the day in the No. 5 match.
Lake Placid 5, Plattsburgh 1
No. 1- Tremblay (LPCS) def. Knowles, 33-42.
No. 2- Byrne (LPCS) def. Hackett, 43-60.
No. 3- Bell (LPCS) def. DeGrandpre, 43-56.
No. 4- Wright (LPCS) def. Insley, 49-66.
No. 5- Trombley (PHS) def. Cecunjanin, 54-DQ.
No. 6- Foley (LPCS) def. O’Brien, 51-60.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 6
SARANAC LAKE 0
CHAMPLAIN — Benjamin Fredette’s 40 in his No. 2 match win earned him medalist honors in the Cougars’ rout of the Red Storm.
Chase Letourneau took the No. 1 match for Northeastern with a 42, and Dawson Guay tallied a 46 to take the No. 4 match.
Noah Jewtraw recorded a 48 in his No. 2 match loss for low score on the Saranac Lake squad.
Northeastern Clinton 6, Saranac Lake 0
No. 1- Letourneau (NCCS) def. Hochwald, 42-51.
No. 2- B. Fredette (NCCS) def. Jewtrah, 40-48.
No. 3- Manor (NCCS) def. Rutgers, 52-53.
No. 4- Guay (NCCS) def. Rascoe, 46-57.
No. 5- C. Fredette (NCCS) def. Patnode, 49-61.
No. 6- Juneau (NCCS) def. McGinnis, 62-72.
AUSABLE VALLEY 5
SARANAC 1
PORT KENT — Three of the Patriots’ six golfers finished under 45 strokes in their decisive win over the Chiefs.
Porter Goodman beat Saranac’s Dax Lashway, 38-43, in the No. 1 match to take medalist honors in the matchup.
Jack Thomas and Grant Weerts shot 40 and 44, respectively, to take the No. 2 and No. 3 matches for AuSable Valley.
Jasmyne Allen and Ethan Crowningshield grabbed the Patriots their other two wins on the day.
Jason Mather’s win for Saranac came down to it, but he ended up beating AuSable’s Oliver Dorr, 56-57.
AuSable Valley 5, Saranac 1
No. 1- Goodman (AVCS) def. Lashway, 38-43.
No. 2- Thomas (AVCS) def. N. Hamel, 40-46.
No. 3- Weerts (AVCS) def. Coryea, 44-53.
No. 4- Allen (AVCS) def. Coryea, 53-56.
No. 5- Crowningshield (AVCS) def. L. Hamel, 52-55.
No. 6- Mather (SCS) def. Dorr, 56-57.
BEEKMANTOWN 6
TICONDEROGA 0
PLATTSBURGH — Keegan Seamone led the Eagles’ with a 45 in the Beekmantown squad’s win.
Zach Dubray, Max Noviski, Camden Brayton and Ben Welch grabbed the Eagles’ other contested wins.
Beekmantown was awarded the No. 6 match by forfeit.
Michael Facteau’s 67 was the low score for the Sentinels in the match.
Beekmantown 6, Ticonderoga 0
No. 1- Seamone (BCS) def. O’Neil, 45-71.
No. 2- Dubray (BCS) def. Facteau, 51-67.
No. 3- Noviski (BCS) def. Wojcik, 55-71.
No. 4- Brayton (BCS) def. Dinsmore, 52-71.
No. 5- Welch (BCS) def. Mosier, 49-70.
No. 6- Tisdale (BCS) def. TCS by forfeit.
MVAC
BOQUET VALLEY 1.5, KEENE 1.5
BOQUET VALLEY 2, SETON CATHOLIC 0
KEENE 3, SETON CATHOLIC 0
ELIZABETHTOWN — Rachel Behm carded a tri-match low 57 in sweeping her two matches in the No. 2 spot while Ella Lobdell added a 58 to lead the Griffins to two team wins.
Isabella Spiegel had the low score for the Seton-Keene match with a 63, one stroke better than Sarah Tansey’s 64.
“A lot of credit goes to Seton Catholic’s Danna Medina, who came back to Cobble Hill today and cut almost 20 strokes off her score from her Saturday round,” Bouquet coach Keith Lobdell said. “Keene continues to show tons of improvement as shown by their recent scores. Rachel continues to improve, and Ella did a great job stepping into the No. 1 spot to score 1.5 points against two good competitors.”
Boquet Valley 1.5, Keene 1.5; Boquet Valley 2, Seton Catholic 0; Keene 3, Seton Catholic 0
No. 1- Lobdell (BVCS-58) and Tansey (KCS-64), All Square; Lobdell (BVCS-58) def. Spiegel (SC-63), 4-and-3; Tansey (KCS-64) def. Spiegel (SC), 2-up.
No. 2- Behm (BVCS-57) def. Cantwell (KCS-72), 4-and-3; Behm (BVCS-57) def. Medina (SC-75), 5-and-3; Cantwell (KCS-72) def. Medina (SC-75), 2-and-1
No. 3- Smith (KCS-70) def. BVCS and SC by forfeit.
No. 4- Not contested.
No. 5- Not contested.
No. 6- Not contested.
