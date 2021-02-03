LAKE PLACID — The clock struck midnight all too soon on the National Women's Hockey League, Wednesday.
The highly anticipated bubble season in Lake Placid was suspended the day before the league was set to take a gigantic step forward and play its seminal and championship rounds for the Isobel Cup on Thursday and Friday on national television.
More tournament participants testing positive for COVID-19 turned out to be the culprit of the NWHL's decision, which was initially announced on its social media platforms.
"The NWHL and the Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA) have agreed, due to new positive COVID-19 tests and the resulting safety concerns for the players, their respective staff & the community that the remainder of the 2021 NWHL Season in Lake Placid have been suspended," an NWHL Tweet read.
SEASON RESUMING?
As to when, if and where the NWHL season resumes is left in the air and was not addressed by any NWHL representatives directly.
In regard to a resumption date, NWHL Commissioner Tyler Tumminia said in a conference call there are no official plans at this time other than there will be no championship awarded Friday night at 1980 Rink-Herb Brooks Arena, as originally planned.
The league began its season on Jan. 23, with round-robin play leading up to the semifinals and championship.
During that time, the Metropolitan Riveters were forced to drop out due to numerous COVID-19 cases, and the Connecticut Whale elected to leave the bubble on their own terms, citing health and safety concerns.
"The Connecticut Whale prioritize our players' health and safety above all else," a statement from the Connecticut organization read. "When given the choice of competing vs. ensuring the physical health and mental well-being of our team, we chose the latter."
The statement continued by saying the Whale, who had already clinched a spot in the semifinals at the time of their decision to exit, were disappointed that they were not going to be able to bring a title back to Connecticut.
The remaining four teams, including the Buffalo Beauts, Boston Pride, Minnesota Whitecaps and Toronto Six, were set to play in the semifinal stage Thursday.
"We did not get to the finish line," Six coach Digit Murphy said. "The bubble burst. What are we going to do? Our owners and everyone put so much time, energy and effort into this.
"I'm bummed we did not get there and make the history. Our players are pumped that potentially we come back at some point. We are in a spot where women's hockey is on the map again."
COVID-19 ISSUES
Tumminia declined to comment when asked how many players, or even how many teams, were affected by COVID-19, citing HIPPA law.
Tumminia said the Riveters were forced to exit the bubble due to the team having 10 active COVID-19 cases, which was over the threshold for disqualifying a team.
Testing was done regularly, according to league officials, and was saliva based.
Many players are now quarantined in Lake Placid as further testing is done.
"Safety has always been our first priority," Tumminia said. "I do feel we made the right decision. Instead of putting our athletes and our staff as well as ORDA and their staff at risk continuing, it was in our best interest to suspend."
In terms of how the players moved throughout the bubble, Tumminia said the players were limited in what they could do and where they could go.
“The athletes came in into designated hotels on designated floors,” Tumminia said. “They were restricted in the sense that they went from their rooms to the rink, rink to the room. That is the technical term of what this bubble was. That’s how we defined it.”
There seemed to be mixed feelings as to how secure the bubble was in Lake Placid, but Beauts coach Pete Perram said his team felt comfortable and reinforced his statement by saying he had 1-on-1 meetings with each of his players to check in on the state of their mental health Tuesday night.
"Coming into the bubble, there was a little anxiety," Perram said. "We did not know what to expect. At the moment we arrived, the focus on the hockey, and the focus on celebrating women's hockey was amazing. Are we disappointed? Unbelievably disappointed. We wanted to play Toronto tomorrow night (in the semifinals.)
"This is an experience we will never get back again."
The other semifinal was set to feature the Whitecaps against the Pride.
LOCAL DISAPPOINTMENT
Former State Sen. Betty Little, who is a member of ORDA's Board of Directors, said the league suspension was disappointing for everyone.
"This was a really big deal and everyone was so excited to get national publicity," Little said.
"But it's COVID, and it is affecting all sports."
Little said ORDA, as the facility provider, had little to do with the league protocols for the bubble.
"It would be unfortunate if not everyone adhered to the protocols," she said.
"But these are adults. It's not like this is some kid's tournament."
A GROWING LEAGUE
One of the biggest gut punches to the league is the missed opportunity to have its semifinals and championship televised on NBC Sports Network.
In its round-robin play, the NWHL streamed all its games on Twitch, and generated viewing numbers the league was heavily impressed with.
"We still are very excited and thrilled about what happened here in Lake Placid and what this meant to women's hockey overall," Tumminia said. "We did not get to the network, but we are still thrilled with the strides and brand and awareness and what we were able to do with this league, which I feel has been unprecedented in the last couple weeks in our growth."
Even with the COVID-19 complications, Tumminia called the league's abbreviated 12-day run in Lake Placid a "success," which is likely to be up for interpretation in the coming days as the league ponders what its next steps will be and ultimately came up short of its original goal.
Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio contributed to this report.
