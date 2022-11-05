OSWEGO — Plattsburgh State men’s hockey coach Steve Moffat, despite his team’s State University of New York Athletic Conference season-opening 5-1 loss at Oswego State on Friday night, saw some positive signs.
“I don’t think the game was indicative of the score,” he said. “They capitalized on a couple of mistakes we made and we weren’t able to capitalize on our chances. It could have been a different game.”
The Cardinals finished with a 29-20 advantage in shots on goal against the 10th-ranked Lakers, but had problems finishing.
“At the beginning of the game I think we were trying to be too perfect,” Moffat said. “The last 25 minutes of the game we did a lot better job of getting pucks to the net and trying to create rebounds.
“We’re a volume shot team and we try to create confusion in our opponent’s defensive zone.”
The Lakers (2-1, 1-0) took the lead when Matt McQuade opened the scoring at 15:41 of the opening stanza.
Oswego upped its advantage to 3-0 in the second on goals by Thomas Rocco at 8:10 and Shane Bull at 13:10.
The Cardinals (1-1-1, 0-1) put the puck in the net at the end of the second stanza, but it was ruled time had expired.
“The shot came after the horn, for sure,” Moffat said.
Ryan Dickinson gave the Lakers a 4-0 edge with a short-handed goal at 14:27 of the third before Jack Ring’s power-play goal put the Cardinals on the scoreboard at 15:32.
Oswego then closed out the scoring with just eight second left in the contest when Rocco tallied his second goal of the contest.
Cal Schell stopped 28 of 29 shots in the Oswego nets and Kyle Alaverdy made 15 saves for Plattsburgh.
“I thought there were a lot of positives tonight,” Moffat said. “We competed hard, we blocked shots. We just weren’t able to score and sometimes you start holding the stick a little too tight when that happens.”
The Cardinals will look to get their first conference win of the season tonight, but it won’t come easy against a Cortland State team that hammered Potsdam State on Friday night, 7-1.
“We have to make our next game our best game,” Moffat said.
—
Oswego State 5, Plattsburgh State 1
Plattsburgh State 0 0 1 — 1
Oswego State 1 2 2 — 5
First period- 1, Osw, McQuade (Sleeth, Rocco), 15:41.
Second period- 2, Osw, Rocco (Sleeth, Cahill), 8:10. 3, Osw, Bull (Addison, McQuade), 13:10.
Third period- 4, Osw, Dickinson shg, 14:27. 5, PSU, Ring ppg, 15:32. 6, Osw, Rocco (Semrad), 19:52.
Shots- Plattsburgh State, 29-20.
Saves- Alaverdy, PSU, 15. Schell, Osw, 28.
