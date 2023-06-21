PLATTSBURGH — The Major League Fishing (MLF) Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats is set to return to Plattsburgh and Lake Champlain, beginning tomorrow, for the Northern Division Presented by Rabid Baits opener – the Toyota Series at Lake Champlain Presented by Rabid Baits.
The three-day tournament, hosted by the City of Plattsburgh and the Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau, will feature a roster of the region’s best bass-fishing pros and Strike King co-anglers competing for a top prize of up to $100,000 in the pro division and a new Phoenix 518 Pro boat with a 115-horsepower Mercury outboard motor in the co-angler division.
“The lake is fishing a little tough right now – it is not normal for mid-June,” local Toyota Series angler Brett Carnright of Plattsburgh said. Carnright has five top-10 finishes on Lake Champlain – including a 4th place showing last year.
“Some fish are behind, and some are farther ahead. We’ve had a lot of warm weather this spring, which has sped up some fish. But we’ve had cooler temps these past two weeks, and that has set some fish behind.
“That being said, it is Lake Champlain, and it always turns out,” Carnright said.
“The key will be to stay ahead of the fish – we’ve got a lot of warm and calm weather coming in these next few days, so that can change a lot of stuff. The weather always plays a big role, and anglers will have to adjust to whatever the fishing will be.”
Carnright said he expects topwater baits, like a Heddon Zara Spook or a Lucky Craft Sammy, to be strong for postpawn fish. He mentioned that he’ll have a 1/2 ounce jig and a Yamamoto Senko tied on to target largemouth.
For anglers choosing to sight fish for smallmouth, Carnright said a Ned rig, drop-shot rig, small swimbait and a small maribou hair jig could all play a role.
“I think the majority of the field will stay up on the north end of the lake, and I predict that the winner of this one will have exactly 59 pounds, 2 ounces,” Carnright said.
“It’s always a fun time fishing on Lake Champlain. If you can catch 19 1/2 pounds a day, that will put you right there at the end.”
Anglers will launch at 6 a.m. each day from the Plattsburgh City Marina, at 5 Dock St. in Plattsburgh. Weigh-ins will also be held at the Marina and will begin at 2 p.m. Fans are welcome to attend and encouraged to follow the event online through the “MLF Live” weigh-in broadcasts and daily coverage at MajorLeagueFishing.com.
In Toyota Series regular-season competition, payouts are based on the number of participants competing in the event, scaling up for every 20 boats over 160 and scaling down for every boat below 160.
With a 160-boat field, pros fish for a top prize of $40,000, plus an extra $35,000 if Phoenix MLF Bonus qualified. Strike King co-anglers cast for the top prize of a new Phoenix 518 Pro bass boat with a 115-horsepower Mercury outboard (valued at $33,500).
With a 260-boat field, pros fish for a top award of $65,000, plus an extra $35,000 if Phoenix MLF Bonus qualified. Strike King co-anglers cast for the top prize of a new Phoenix 518 Pro bass boat with a 115-horsepower outboard (valued at $33,500) plus $5,000 cash.
The 2023 Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats consists of six divisions – Central, Northern, Plains, Southern, Southwestern and the Western Division Presented by Tackle Warehouse – each holding three regular-season events, along with the International and Wild Card divisions.
Anglers who fish in any of the six divisions, or the Wild Card division and finish in the top 25 will qualify for the no-entry-fee Toyota Series Championship for a shot at winning up to $235,000 and a qualification to REDCREST 2024.
The winning Strike King co-angler at the championship earns a new Phoenix 518 Pro bass boat with a 115-horsepower Mercury outboard. The 2023 Toyota Series Championship will be held Nov. 2-4 on Table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri, and is hosted by ExploreBranson.com.
Sponsors of the 2023 MLF Toyota Series include: 13 Fishing, Abu Garcia, B&W Trailer Hitches, Black Rifle Coffee Company, E3, Favorite Fishing, Fox Rent a Car, General Tire, Gill, Grundéns, Lew’s, Lowrance, Mercury, Mossy Oak, Next Gen Lithium, Onyx, Phoenix, Polaris, Power-Pole, Strike King, Tackle Warehouse, T-H Marine, Wiley X and YETI.
For complete details and updated information visit MajorLeagueFishing.com. For regular Toyota Series updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow the MLF5 social media outlets at Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
