PLATTSBURGH — Major League Fishing returned to Plattsburgh, Friday, and continues through Monday, for the sixth and final event of the 2022 MLF Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit.
The four-day event – hosted by the City of Plattsburgh and the Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau – marks the 13th time the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit has competed on Lake Champlain and will showcase 155 professional anglers competing for a total purse of more than $850,000.
“We are so excited to have Major League Fishing tournaments back on the Adirondack Coast and Lake Champlain year after year,” said Alyssa Senecal, Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau Assistant Director of Tourism & Marketing. “These tournaments not only have an incredible economic impact on our area but bring long-lasting exposure to our backyard and anglers who just keep coming back for more.”
When the Pro Circuit last visited the lake in 2019, pro Casey Scanlon of Eldon, Missouri, put together a four-day total of 76 pounds, 2 ounces to take home the top award of $100,000.
Legendary pro Gary Yamamoto of Palestine, Texas, holds the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit record for the heaviest one-day weight on the fishery, bringing a limit to the scale weighing 24 pounds, 4 ounces back in 2011.
In its 27th season, the Pro Circuit features a roster of 155 of the world’s best bass-fishing professionals competing across six regular-season events, each with a top award of up to $135,000.
The field is also competing for valuable points to qualify for the 2022 Tackle Warehouse TITLE Presented by Mercury, the Pro Circuit Championship – held this year on the St. Lawrence River in Massena, and the coveted Bally Bet Angler of the Year (AOY) title.
The full field of 155 anglers compete in the two-day opening round on Friday and Saturday. The top 50 pros based on their two-day cumulative weight will advance to Sunday.
Only the top 10 pros, based on cumulative weight from the first three days, will continue competition on Championship Monday, where weights will be zeroed and anglers will compete in a one-day shootout for the grand prize of up to $135,000, including a lucrative $35,000 Phoenix MLF Bonus for qualified anglers.
Scanlon said the 2019 tournament – where he focused solely on largemouth on Ticonderoga – was his first and only time to ever fish on Lake Champlain, so he’s looking forward to getting back out on the fishery.
“I believe I’m just inside the cut for the TITLE championship, so I need a good showing at this event to make it to the TITLE,” Scanlon said. “It’s a little later than the last time we were there and there haven’t been a lot of major tournaments won in recent years in the area where I won, so that has me a little nervous. But Lake Champlain is a tremendous fishery and I’ve been doing my homework. I spent some time on the northern end of the lake last time as well, during practice, and I think the smallmouth are going to be a bigger factor this time around.”
Scanlon said he expects to still see some fish spawning, based on local tournaments currently taking place on the fishery, but he expects the fish to be transitioning to more of their summer patterns by the time the event begins.
“It’s a big body of water, and with only two days of practice, you aren’t going to be able to see the whole lake,” Scanlon continued. “I plan to spend one day on the north end, focusing solely on smallmouth, then spend another day down south searching for largemouth.”
Scanlon said he predicts it will take anywhere from 74 to 80 pounds to win the four-day event and added that it would be awesome to pull in another win on Lake Champlain.
After four events in the 2022 Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit regular season, Alabama pro Josh Butler leads the Bally Bet AOY race with 896 points. The reigning AOY, Michael Neal of Dayton, Tennessee, sits in second place with 882 points, while Guntersville, Alabama’s Justin Lucas sits in third with 863 points.
Florence, Italy’s Jacopo Gallelli sits in fourth place with 863 points, while Mitch Crane of Columbus, Mississippi, rounds out the top five with 857 points.
Anglers will take off at 6:30 a.m., daily, from the Plattsburgh Waterfront, located at 5 Dock Street in Plattsburgh.
Weigh-ins will also be held at the waterfront daily at 2:30 p.m.
Fans are welcome to attend the event or follow the live on-the-water action online on MLF NOW! beginning at 7 a.m. ET at MajorLeagueFishing.com.
