Plattsburgh — The lake was busy as fishermen from across the country, and Canada, descended onto Lake Champlain.
Day 1 saw the kickoff of the Major League Fishing Toyota Series Northern Division season.
And what a start it was, as the top 25 for the professional and co-angler competitions, was separated by no more than three pounds.
Heading into the weekend, the excitement is only going to pick up.
Plattsburgh native Ryan Latinville led Day 1 as the only professional to cross the 21 pound mark, at 21-3.
Andrew Bechard of Plattsburgh ended the day in fifth at 20-3, while Brett Carnright finished in sixth at 20-1.
To find out results for Friday, and today, be sure to check the pressrepublican.com for further updates.
Day 1 Results
Professional
1. Ryan Latinville Plattsburgh, NY 21-3
2. Jamey Caldwell Carthage, NC 20-14
3. Bryan Labelle Hinesburgh, VT 20-12
4. Shayne McFarlin Martin, GA 20-5
5. Andrew Bechard Plattsburgh, NY 20-3
6. Brett Carnright Plattsburgh, NY 20-1
7. Erik Luzak Fenelon Falls, OH 19-13
8. Chris Adams Shrewsbury, VT 19-12
8. Gary Miller Stouffville, ON 19-12
10. Bailey Bleser Burlington, VT 19-10
11. Neil Farlow Jordan Station, ON 19-9
12. Josh Summerville Lilly, PA 19-8
12. Tyler Woolcott Port Orange, FL 19-8
14. Jon Canada Helena, AL 19-7
15. Drew Gill Mount Carmel, IL 19-6
16. Kyle Hall Granbury, TX 19-5
17. Ben Mccan Bradenton, FL 19-4
17. Mario Santaniello Southwick, MA 19-4
19. Brayden Federer Adrian, MI 19-3
20. Austin Felix Eden Prairie, MN 19-2
20. Grant Galloway Houlka, MS 19-2
22. Ron Nelson Berrien Spring, MI 19-1
23. Cal Climpson Cavan, ON 19-0
23. Edward Levin Westerville, OH 19-0
25. Cole Harris Raleigh, NC 18-15
25. Jason Reyes Huffman, TX 18-15
25. AJ Slegona Pine Bush, NY 18-15
Co-Angler
1. Akira Okuyama Forest Hills, NY 17-11
1. Jeremy Vandenbosch Lowell, MI 17-11
3. Jeffrey Altman Woodbourne, NY 17–5
4. Chris Hurley Carlisle, PA 17-2
5. Garett Seppla New Ipswich, NH 16-14
6. Kyle Diluzio Northeast, PA 16-11
7. Mitchell Robinson Landrum, SC 16-7
8. Rick Carpenter Fayetteville, AR 16-3
8. Jim Jarvis Timberville, VA 16-3
10. Jimmi Leuthner Lake Wales, FL 16-2
11. Justin Kanure Fort Mills, SC 15-14
12. Hunter Navari Colchester, VT 15-12
13. Joe Spano Scranton, PA 15-9
13. Al Hopkins Pendeleton, IN 15-9
15. Greg Farr Bristol, VT 15-6
15. Jacob Swanson Framingham, MA 15-6
18. Randy Nelson Granger, IN 15-5
18. Gavin Rushford Milton, VT 15-5
18. Juka Strepacki Naperville, IL 15-5
18. Justin Thompson Stafford, VA 15-5
22. Joe Lipsky Pewaukee, WI 15-3
23. Logan Los Chicopee, MA 15-2
24. Ryder Mains Wellsville, KS 14-15
24. Aaron Wilkie North Bennington, VT 14-15
