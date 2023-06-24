Ryan Latinville

Plattsburgh’s Ryan Latinville, with his son, holds up two of the smallmouth bass that he caught during Day 1 of Major League Fishing Toyota Series Northern Division fishing tournament on Lake Champlain, Thursday, in Plattsburgh

 MLF Photo

Plattsburgh — The lake was busy as fishermen from across the country, and Canada, descended onto Lake Champlain.

Day 1 saw the kickoff of the Major League Fishing Toyota Series Northern Division season.

And what a start it was, as the top 25 for the professional and co-angler competitions, was separated by no more than three pounds.

Heading into the weekend, the excitement is only going to pick up.

Plattsburgh native Ryan Latinville led Day 1 as the only professional to cross the 21 pound mark, at 21-3.

Andrew Bechard of Plattsburgh ended the day in fifth at 20-3, while Brett Carnright finished in sixth at 20-1.

To find out results for Friday, and today, be sure to check the pressrepublican.com for further updates.

Day 1 Results

Professional

1. Ryan Latinville Plattsburgh, NY 21-3

2. Jamey Caldwell Carthage, NC 20-14

3. Bryan Labelle Hinesburgh, VT 20-12

4. Shayne McFarlin Martin, GA 20-5

5. Andrew Bechard Plattsburgh, NY 20-3

6. Brett Carnright Plattsburgh, NY 20-1

7. Erik Luzak Fenelon Falls, OH 19-13

8. Chris Adams Shrewsbury, VT 19-12

8. Gary Miller Stouffville, ON 19-12

10. Bailey Bleser Burlington, VT 19-10

11. Neil Farlow Jordan Station, ON 19-9

12. Josh Summerville Lilly, PA 19-8

12. Tyler Woolcott Port Orange, FL 19-8

14. Jon Canada Helena, AL 19-7

15. Drew Gill Mount Carmel, IL 19-6

16. Kyle Hall Granbury, TX 19-5

17. Ben Mccan Bradenton, FL 19-4

17. Mario Santaniello Southwick, MA 19-4

19. Brayden Federer Adrian, MI 19-3

20. Austin Felix Eden Prairie, MN 19-2

20. Grant Galloway Houlka, MS 19-2

22. Ron Nelson Berrien Spring, MI 19-1

23. Cal Climpson Cavan, ON 19-0

23. Edward Levin Westerville, OH 19-0

25. Cole Harris Raleigh, NC 18-15

25. Jason Reyes Huffman, TX 18-15

25. AJ Slegona Pine Bush, NY 18-15

Co-Angler

1. Akira Okuyama Forest Hills, NY 17-11

1. Jeremy Vandenbosch Lowell, MI 17-11

3. Jeffrey Altman Woodbourne, NY 17–5

4. Chris Hurley Carlisle, PA 17-2

5. Garett Seppla New Ipswich, NH 16-14

6. Kyle Diluzio Northeast, PA 16-11

7. Mitchell Robinson Landrum, SC 16-7

8. Rick Carpenter Fayetteville, AR 16-3

8. Jim Jarvis Timberville, VA 16-3

10. Jimmi Leuthner Lake Wales, FL 16-2

11. Justin Kanure Fort Mills, SC 15-14

12. Hunter Navari Colchester, VT 15-12

13. Joe Spano Scranton, PA 15-9

13. Al Hopkins Pendeleton, IN 15-9

15. Greg Farr Bristol, VT 15-6

15. Jacob Swanson Framingham, MA 15-6

18. Randy Nelson Granger, IN 15-5

18. Gavin Rushford Milton, VT 15-5

18. Juka Strepacki Naperville, IL 15-5

18. Justin Thompson Stafford, VA 15-5

22. Joe Lipsky Pewaukee, WI 15-3

23. Logan Los Chicopee, MA 15-2

24. Ryder Mains Wellsville, KS 14-15

24. Aaron Wilkie North Bennington, VT 14-15

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you