Missed opportunities plague Plattsburgh in semifinal loss to Glens Falls

BEEKMANTOWN — A season filled with ups and downs has come to an end for the Plattsburgh North Stars.
Unfortunately for the North Stars (3-4), the 2021 campaign ended on a low note after a 12-0 loss to Glens Falls (3-4) in an Empire Football League semifinal.
Bryant Ward turned out to be a game-changer for the Greenjackets as he played for the first time since Week 2 when Glens Falls thumped Plattsburgh, 34-7.
Ward, who left Glens Falls to head back to college at Costal Carolina in late August, returned for the playoffs and left his mark.
He completed 14 of 29 passes for 271 yards, which included a touchdown pass to Jonathan Hammond, and he also rushed for a score.
“When I found out he was playing this morning, I knew that we would be in a little different ballgame than what we expected,” North Stars coach Scott Aguglia said. “They did a good job of keeping it quiet.”
Plattsburgh’s offense was just about as quiet throughout the game, failing to capitalize on scoring chances and good field position.
The North Stars reached the Greenjackets’ 25- and 20-yard lines on two separate drives but could not get any farther.
The Plattsburgh defense forced three turnovers — two fumbles and an interception — and turned Glens Falls over on downs multiple times, but that was not enough.
“It’s hard to pinpoint an opportunity that we missed out on that would have changed the game,” Aguglia said. “I think we played pretty well on both sides of the football. We just could not punch the ball in when we had a chance to, and that was the story of the season and what we need to work on during the offseason.”
Ward put the Greenjackets on the board when he punched in a 4-yard run with 4:33 left in the first quarter to give Glens Falls a 6-0 advantage.
D.J. Barber came up with a big interception just before the 2-minute warning in the first half when the Greenjackets were in the red zone to keep it a one-score game.
The defense continued to thrive when Brandon St. John recovered a fumble on Glens’ Falls first drive of the second half.
Later in the third quarter, Josh Nephew recovered another Greenjackets’ fumble to give Plattsburgh the ball at Glens Falls’ 36-yard line.
“The defense played great all season,” Aguglia said. “We just needed a better scoring punch on offense. I think that would have made a difference. That defense is a proud bunch and plays hard for each other. It showed tonight. Some of those guys are longtime veterans who probably will not be back, and we will miss them.”
Ward hit Hammond for the Greenjackets’ second touchdown with 3:18 to go in the contest on a 29-yard play, delivering the final blow on what was a frustrating night for the North Stars.
Glens Falls’ John Styczynski (96), Jeff Dorvee (94) and Hammond (70) led the receiving core, while Quentin Austin rushed for a team-high 82 yards.
Zachary Raymond rushed 21 times for 85 yards to lead the North Stars’ ground game and also connected with Joel Castro-Lozano for a 42-yard pass, which was Plattsburgh’s biggest play of the game.
Dominick Bordeau completed four passes under center for 23 yards for the North Stars.
“It’s always tough when the season ends and you know some guys will be moving on and going into a new part of their lives,” Aguglia said. “There is the excitement of the new guys coming into next season. Hopefully we can keep the machine going.”
The Greenjackets play at Watertown in the EFL championship at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
—
Glens Falls 12, Plattsburgh 0
GF 6 0 0 6 — 12
PL 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
GF- Ward 4 run (run fails), 4:33.
Fourth Quarter
GF- Hammond 29 pass from Ward (pass fails), 3:18.
Individual statistics
Rushing
GF- Austin 14-82; Ward 8-23, TD; Catone 1-1. Totals: 23-106.
PL- Raymond 21-85; Nephew 1-11; Castro-Lozano 1-11; Parks 2-8; Pennington 1-1; Dixon 1-1; Bordeau 8-(-12). Totals: 35-105.
Passing
GF- Ward 14-29-1-271, TD.
PL- Raymond 1-1-0-42; Bordeau 4-16-0-23. Totals: 5-17-0-65.
Receiving
GF- Styczynski 5-96; Dorvee 5-94; J. Hammond 3-70, TD. T. Hammond 1-11.
PL- Castro-Lozano 2-51; Hough 1-13; Raymond 2-1.
Interceptions
PL- Barber.
