PLATSBURGH — When opportunities are missed, the question always raised is: “What if?”
The Hornets will be asking themselves this question after falling in extra innings to Schuylerville, 5-4.
“We had our chances to win this game, but their defense made some good plays,” Plattsburgh coach Patrick Shaughnessy said. “We had a runner thrown out at home in the bottom of the 8th that would have won it, we had bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the 9th and just couldn’t seem to get the big hit.”
The Hornets and Horses traded blows in the mid innings as eight runs were scored between the 4th and 6th innings. Plattsburgh held a two run lead before Schuylerville tied it in the 6th as the game set up for extra innings.
“I think today was a solid way to start our season off,” Shaughnessy said. “Obviously, our goal is to win every time we step on the field, but I was happy with how we played today against a quality opponent.”
“Playing our first game of the season against Schuylerville, who was the NYS Class B runner up last year was a challenge and we were up for it. These types of games are only going to help us in the long run.”
Plattsburgh’s Warren Miller had a hot bat with a multi-hit game including a triple. Jake Calkins and Daniel Hartmann added a double each.
Alex O’Neal and Hartmann as pitchers were a bright spot, Shaughnessy said. O’Neal pitched 5 1/3 innings with two strikeouts while Hartmann struck out seven in 3 2/3 innings.
“I was happy with how well Alex and Danny threw today,” Shaughness said. “They both threw great, battled all day long and honestly they both threw well enough to win the game.
The good news for the Hornets is the game is just their season opener. As it begins to heat up, Plattsburgh needs to do a better job situationally in all parts of the game; hitting, fielding and base running, Shaughnessy said.
“This game showed us what we have to work on, in order to get where we want to be as a team,” he said. “We have nothing to hang our heads about.”
—
Schuylerville 5, Plattsburgh 4, (9)
SHS 000 112 001 - 5 12 1
PHS 000 220 000 - 4 6 1
French, Early (7) and Renner. O’Neal, Hartmann (6) and J. Calkins. WP- Early. LP- Hartmann. 2B — Renner (S) Luzdjis (S) Calkins (PHS) Hartmann (PHS). 3B — Miller (PHS).
