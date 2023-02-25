PLATTSBURGH — This one had fans of both teams sitting on the edge of their seats.
Second-seeded Saranac and third-seeded Saranac Lake/Lake Placid battled through a scoreless regulation until Nolan Miner's overtime goal gave the Chiefs a 1-0 victory in Friday's Section VII Division II boys' hockey semifinal.
The win sends Saranac (12-7-2) into Monday night's sectional championship contest against CVAC champion and top-seeded Beekmantown at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse.
“I thought we turned it on after the first period and had a lot of good scoring chances,” Saranac coach Robby Knowles said.
“But full marks to SLP and their coaching staff. Their team improved more than any team in the league from start to finish.”
Miner's game-winning goal came 5:27 into overtime and was assisted on the play by Ethan Barnes and Zach O'Connell.
“The game-winning goal started with Connor Graves gloving down the puck at center ice and getting it back into the offensive zone,” Knowles said. “We've tried to put pucks in tough spots for our defensemen in practice and Graves showed great poise in making the play.
“We recovered the puck and worked it to O'Connell in the middle, who put it to the back wall where Barnes recovered the puck and fed it to Miner in the low slot.”
The hard-fought game featured strong goaltending by Saranac's Joey Mitchell and SLP's Brayden Munn.
Mitchell stopped all 31 shots that came his way and Munn turned away 44 of the 45 shots the Chiefs put on him.
“Munn was outstanding for SLP and had good rebound control throughout,” Knowles said.
“We were aggressive at times and it led to odd-man rushes for them. But Mitchell was solid for us all night.”
Both Beekmantown and Saranac will be advancing on to NYSPHSAA play, no matter what happens on Monday night. Despite having only five teams competing in the CVAC, this year is Section VII's turn to send two teams to the states.
“It's a unique situation this season and this win gives us extra life,” Knowles said. “Beekmantown took it to us last time, so we will need to raise our game in the finals.”
In their first meeting during the regular season, it was a good game with Beekmantown, currently ranked second in the state in Divison II, pulling away in the third for an 8-5 victory.
The second meeting, however, was only good for the Eagles as they skated to a 7-0 decision recently at the Fieldhouse.
—
Saranac 1, SLP 0, OT
SLP;0;0;0;0;—;0
Saranac;0;0;0;1;—;1
Overtime- 1, SCS, Miner (E. Barnes, O'Connell), 5:27.
Shots- Saranac, 45-31.
Saves- B. Munn, SLP, 44. Mitchell, SCS, 31
