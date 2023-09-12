CHAZY — Dylan McAfee recorded a hat trick, as Chazy would go on to defeat Lake Placid, 6-1.
He, along with Isaac Merrill, tallied five of the Eagles’ six goals on the night.
The other goal came on a career first for Ben West. Just over the halfway mark, West was assisted by Merrill to record his first career goal.
Merrill’s two goals came on the bookends of the first half. His first came off a penalty kick, while the latter happened in the 34th minute. On that one, freshman Landon Duprey assisted him.
McAfee’s first goal came late in the first half at the 30th minute. He would notch his other two goals early in the second half, during the seventh and 10th minutes, respectively.
Lake Placid’s Ayden McCormick would get his team in the scoring book in the 24th minute of the second half. Logan Casey assisted him on the play.
—
Chazy 6, Lake Placid 1
CCRS 4 2 - 6
LP 0 1 - 1
1st Half- 1. CCRS Merrill, PK, 18:46. 2. CCRS, West (Merrill), 22:59. 3. CCRS, McAfee (Tyndall), 29:07. 4. CCRS, Merrill (Duprey), 33:32.
2nd Half- 5. McAfee (Tyndall), 6:27. 6. McAfee (Poirier) 9:52. 7. LP, McCormick (Casey), 23:46.
Shots- Chazy, 21-3
Saves- Foster, CCRS, 2. Hernandez, CCRS, 0. Landriault, LP, 14.
SARANAC 1
BEEKMANTOWN 0
SARANAC — It was a physical contest between the Spartans and Eagles, that saw only one goal get past a keeper in the game.
After a late first half goal, Saranac would hold on to defeat the Eagles, 1-0.
Theran Ducatte sent the ball in nicely from just outside the 18-yard box to beat the keeper as it found the far corner of the net.
Both teams battled for goals, but neither team would beat the opposing goalkeeper.
“This was another intense battle between two very good teams,” Spartans coach Calvin Hamel said. “Beekmantown plays very physical and I was proud of my guys for sticking to the game plan.
“We still haven’t put together a complete eighty minutes of quality soccer yet, but we are trending in the right direction.”
—
Saranac 1, Beekmantown 0
SCS 1 0 - 1
BCS 0 0 - 0
1st Half- 1. SCS, Ducatte, 36:09
Shots- Saranac, 7-5
Saves- Hebert, SCS, 5. Burdo, BCS, 5.
PLATTSBURGH 0
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 0 (2 OT)
PLATTSBURGH — Even with the extra time allowed, the Hornets and Cougars couldn’t decide a winner as the game ended in a tie at 0.
Both defenses were staunch and goalkeepers were brick walls.
Plattsburgh head coach Chris LaRose said numerous players stood out in their play.
For the Hornets: Nick Clookey, Sebastian Bonnabesse and Andrew Bula.
For NCCS: Jordan Brown, Winnie Simpson and James Wells.
“Much of the game was played in the midfield by both teams,” LaRose said. “Both teams had their chances to score but were either thwarted by the teams keepers or shots went just over the goal or just to the sides.
“Credit to both teams’ defenses in this tightly contested game.”
—
Plattsburgh 0, Northeastern Clinton 0 (2 OT)
PHS 0 0 0 0 - 0
NCCS 0 0 0 0 - 0
Shots- Tied, 8-8
Saves- Clookey, PHS, 8. Rabideau, NCCS, 8
CROWN POINT 2
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 0
CROWN POINT — The Panthers’ duo of Evan Carey and Aiden Ryan connected twice to lead Crown Point past Johnsburg/Minerva, 2-0.
Both goals were scored by Ryan, as he sent two headers past the keeper. On both occasions, Carey crossed the ball into the 18-yard box leading to both goals.
Panthers head coach John Stone praised the effort of his goalkeeper Joe Tompkins who had a clean sheet in stopping eight shots on goal. Stone said Tompkins played lights out.
“Crown Point won 2-0 despite having only one sub and johnsburg/Minerva having many subs and fresh feet,” Stone said. “Johnsburg/Minerva played a great game and fought until the bitter end.”
—
Crown Point 2, Johnsburg/Minerva 0
CP 1 1 - 2
J/M 0 0 - 0
1st Half- 1. CP, Ryan (Carey).
2nd Half- 2, CP, Ryan (Carey).
Shots- J/M, 9-8
Saves- Tompkins, CP, 8. Vanderwalker, J/M/ 7.
KEENE 5
SCHROON LAKE/NEWCOMB 0
KEENE VALLEY — It was the home opener for Keene, and they did not disappoint. It was a 5-0 shutout over the visiting Schroon Lake/Newcomb.
Brayden Harmer scored two goals late in the contest to put an exclamation point on the game.
Vann Morrelli was busy throughout the game in helping his team maintain its lead. Morrelli was credited with one goal, and earned two assists.
He assisted on the first goal of the game, when Hyler Isham broke a scoreless tie in the 36th minute.
Keene coach Brad Hurlburt was quick to praise the effort of his goalkeeper Peter Robjent.
“Keene had a strong game in their home opener,” Hurlburt said. “Peter Robjent got his first shutout as a varsity goaltender.”
—
Keene 5, Schroon Lake/Newcomb 0
KCS 1 4 - 5
SL/N 0 0 - 0
1st Half- 1. KCS, Isham (Morrelli), 14:00.
2nd Half- 2. KCS, Morrelli, 25:00. 3. KCS, Warner, 23:00. 4. KCS Harmer (Morrelli), 21:00. 5. KCS, Harmer (Gagnon), 15:00.
Shots- Keene, 27-14
Saves- Robjent, KCS, 7. Hurtado, SL/N, 9
BOQUET VALLEY 8
SETON CATHOLIC 1
ELIZABETHTOWN — Ben Burdo and Carson Leibeck both notched hat tricks as the Griffins defeated the Knights, 8-1.
The duo scored three of the four goals the team scored in the first period.
Boquet Valley would repeat the process in the second half as they scored four goals again.
They would again score three of the four goals, this time Burdo scored twice to Leibeck’s one.
Henry Gibson and Holden Costin would be the other Griffins to enter the scorebook.
Aiden Pearl, of Seton Catholic, would get the Knights into the score column with an unassisted play seven minutes into the second half.
—
Boquet Valley 8, Seton Catholic 1
BV 4 4 - 8
SC 0 1 - 1
1st Half- 1. BV, Leibeck (Costin). 19:48. 2. BV, Burdo, 26:44. 3. BV, Costin (Leibeck), 30:27. 4. BV, Leibeck (Gay), 39:42.
2nd Half- 5. SC, Pearl, 6:48. 6. BV, Gibson, (Hooper), 13:01. 7. BV, Burdo (Hooper), 18:01. 8, BV, Burdo (Furman), 19:16. 9. BV, Leibeck, 33:55.
Shots- BV, 21-5
Saves- Metcalf, SC, 13. Lyon, BV, 5.
PERU 10
AUSABLE VALLEY 0
PERU — A complete team effort saw the Nighthawks top the Patriots, 10-0.
Peru had runs of three goals in quick succession in both halves.
After Seanen Edwards opened the scoring two minutes into the game, it would be 15 minutes before the Nighthawks scored again.
It came quickly.
After Tom Hagar scored his first goal in the 17th minute, Jordan Osborned and Collin Powers scored goals less than two minutes later.
In the second half, it was a repeat of three goals happening relatively quickly.
The Nighthawks would score the three in under nine minutes to slam the door shut.
This time, Nolan Miner scored his first goal just over a minute into the second half. Hagar and Ashtyn Catlin would both score in the ninth minute.
Nick Petro and Morgan McCormick would record the other goals for Peru, at the bookend of the each half, respectively.
—
Peru 10, AuSable Valley 0
PCS 5 5 - 10
AVCS 0 0 - 0
1st Half- 1. PCS, Edwards (McCormick), 2:23. 2, PCS, Hagar (Catlin), 17:41. 3. PCS, Osborne (Powers), 19:16. 4. PCS, Powers, 19:45. 5, PCS, Petro, 29:44.
2nd Half- 6. PCS, Miner, 1:05. 7. PCS, Hagar (Osborne), 9:10. 8. PCS, Catlin (Miner), 9:28. 9. PCS, MIner (Patrie), 21:07. 10. PCS, McCormick (Baker), 25:17.
Shots- Peru, 36-1
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 12
WILLSBORO 0
ELLENBURG — It was a night for mirroring halves, as the Bobcats scored six goals in each frame to top the Warriors.
NAC’s Izek Guay, Kaleb Guay, Patrick Benware and Ve’Jon Taylor scored their first goals of the season in the effort.
Tristin Lagree recorded a hat trick, scoring two goals in the first half and the third in the second half.
Benware and Taylor both tallied two goals, all coming in the second frame.
The other players who feasted on goals were Tyler LaBombard, Caleb Darmour and Kyle Reif. They scored in succession to close out the first half.
—
Northern Adirondack 12, Willsboro 0
NAC 6 6 - 12
WCS 0 0 - 0
1st Half- 1. NAC, I. Guay (Wrye). 2. NAC, Lagree (Tucker). 3. NAC, Lagree (Lambert). 4. NAC. LaBombard (Tucker). 5. NAC, Damour (Reif). 6. NAC, Reif (Turner)
2nd Half- 7. NAC, K. Guay (Wrye). 8. NAC, Lagree (Tucker) 9. NAC, Benware (Lagree). 10. NAC, Taylor. 11. NAC, Benware (Taylor). 12. NAC, Taylor (Turner)
Shots- NAC, 43-4
Saves- Manor, NAC, 3
GIRLS
MORIAH 3
TICONDEROGA 0
PORT HENRY — In a clash of Division II, the rivals met at Moriah for another showdown. This soccer match went the way of the Vikings, in a 3-0 shutout.
Emma Harrington had her foot on the first half goals. She scored the opening goal, midway through the half, as she took the ball from Alexis Mascarenas.
Near the end of the frame, Harrington assisted on the goal scored by Amelia Kazlo.
Mascarenas would be responsible for the third and final goal scored by Moriah. This goal came 10 minutes into the second half to finalize the score.
—
Moriah 3, Ticonderoga 0
MCS 2 1 - 3
Ti 0 0 - 0
1st Half- 1. MCS, Harrington (Mascarenas). 17:26. 2. MCS, Kazlo (Harrington). 8:57
2nd Half- 3. MCS, Mascarenas, 30:30.
Shots- Moriah, 17-4
Saves- Gaddor, MCS, 4. Bechard, Ti, 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.