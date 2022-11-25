PLATTSBURGH — Three nationally-ranked men’s hockey teams will be among the four competing today and Saturday in the annual FirstLight Shootout being held at Norwich University’s Kreitzberg Arena.
Host Norwich (5-1, 4-1 NEHL) is currently ranked ninth in the DCU-USCHO Division III poll, while Aurora University (6-1-2, 4-0-2 NCHA) is 12th and Plattsburgh State (5-1-2, 4-1-1 SUNYAC) 14th. Middlebury College (0-2-0, 0-2-0 NESCAC) rounds out the field of teams.
In today’s opening round, Plattsburgh takes on Middlebury at 4 p.m., followed by Norwich against Aurora at 7 p.m. The third-place game and championship contest are set for Saturday at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively.
“It’s a great tournament, with a really strong field,” Plattsburgh head coach Steve Moffat said. “We’ve been playing conference games for a while and it’s good to get out of the conference and play some other teams.
“The guys are excited and a lot of teams would like to be in a tournament of this quality.”
The Panthers opened their season a little later than other teams last weekend and dropped two close home games to quality NESCAC opponents — 3-2 in overtime to Colby on Friday and 4-3 to Bowdoin on Saturday.
“We have some film on them to look at,” said Moffat on Wednesday. “They always play fast and have defensemen who like to get into the play. They have good special teams and a good goalie.
“And, obviously, they are well coached.”
The Cardinals, who have a 4-0-1 record in their last five games, won two conference games at home last weekend — 3-0 over Fredonia and 4-3 against Buffalo State — at the Stafford Ice Arena.
Moffat has been pleased with the progress of the team thus far.
“I think we are moving in the right direction,” he said. “We found a way to win both games last weekend, despite having a bad second period against Fredonia. We would prefer not to be in situations like that after having a bad period.
“But, so far, we have cut down on our goals-against this season and cut down on our opponents’ shots on goal. and we are still creating scoring chances.”
Kreitzberg Arena is a bigger rink and that doesn’t hurt a skating team like the Cardinals.
“Norwich is a hybrid rink that has a bigger ice surface than ours,” Moffat said. “We like playing on a bigger ice surface, but so do most teams.”
Plattsburgh has been battling injuries in the early going and still waiting to be at full strength. Moffat believes that’s getting closer to happening.
“Some players are getting closer to returning,” he said. “But the ones getting closer still need to work on their conditioning. We’re on the right track to getting everyone back, but we’re not 100 percent yet.
“We will see what happens on the weekend.”
The host Cadets ran their overall record to 5-1 last Friday with a 1-0 home win over New England College.
The Spartans, who are from Illinois, are this year’s newcomer to the tournament. Aurora, after starting the season 4-0-0 in NCHA play, played to home-and-home overtime ties — 3-3 and 5-5 — with Lake Forest last weekend in conference play.
