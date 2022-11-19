PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State men’s hockey team wasn’t at its best during the second period of Friday’s night’s game.
But freshman goalie Eli Shiller was up to the task while protecting a 1-0 lead and the Cardinals righted the ship in the third stanza for a 3-0 shutout of Fredonia State in SUNYAC action at the Stafford Ice Arena.
The Cardinals (4-1-2, 3-1-1) played a solid first period and held a 1-0 advantage on Jake Lanyi’s goal at 7:14. A Fredonia defenseman fell down on the play and left
a two-on-one, with Lanyi finishing it off.
Plattsburgh held a 16-7 edge in shots on goal in the stanza.
The second period, however, was a different story as the Blue Devils (1-5, 1-2) controlled play and had a 13-8 advantage in shots.
“Fredonia lulled us to sleep some in the first period,” Plattsburgh head coach Steve Moffat said. “They didn’t forecheck, just trapped us.
“Then they came at us in the second period. We just didn’t play well. There was no energy on the bench or on the ice — and it showed. We weren’t winning races to the puck, not winning one-on-one battles and were getting beat all over the ice.
“Eli played a great game and anytime you get a shutout, you’re doing something right. He made a couple of big saves for us in the second.”
Plattsburgh then came out for the third period and looked more like the team it wants to be.
The period, however, didn’t start out well when the Cardinals were hit with a five-minute major with just 1:31 gone in the stanza.
Plattsburgh would kill off the penalty and scored a short-handed goal at 3:14 to make it 2-0 when Adam Tretowicz got behind the Fredonia defense after taking a pass from newcomer Riley Sutherland and put his own rebound past Blue Devils’ netminder Logan Dyck.
“That penalty kill was outstanding, even with one of our best penalty killers out of the game” Moffat said. “On top of that, we were able to get a goal. I felt that was a turning point in the game.
“We talked between the second and third periods about reverting back to the way we played in a couple earlier games. I thought we played pretty hard in the third and responded well.
“We were able to go a good job shutting them down and it’s always nice to get a shutout.”
The Cardinals added to their lead at 12:09 when newcomer Joshua Belgrave scored the first goal of his Plattsburgh career with a shot to the near corner of the net.
The Cardinals, despite having to kill off the five-minute penalty, held the Blue Devils to just three shots on goal in the final stanza while getting 17 of their own.
Shiller finished with 23 saves for his second win of the season and Dyck, who had a solid game as well, stopped 38 shots for Fredonia.
The Cardinals remain home for a conference game against Buffalo State tonight at 7 p.m. The Bengals skated to a victory in Potsdam on Friday night.
—
Plattsburgh State 3, Fredonia State 0
Plattsburgh State 0 0 0 — 0
Fredonia State 1 0 2 — 3
First period- 1, PSU, Lanyi (Bryer, Benson), 7:14.
Second period- no scoring.
Third period- 2, PSU, Tretowicz shg (Sutherland), 3:14. 3, PSU, Belgrave (Young, Lanyi), 12:09.
Shots- Plattsburgh State, 41-23.
Saves- Dyck, Fred, 38. Shiller, PSU, 23.
