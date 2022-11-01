PLATTSBURGH — It was a good, but not great, start to the 2022-23 season for
the Plattsburgh State men’s hockey team over the weekend.
The Cardinals, following up on a 2-all tie at Plymouth State the night before,
skated to a 5-0 victory at Castleton State on Saturday night to finish 1-0-1 in the
two non-conference games.
“It was a good weekend on the road for us to open the season,” Plattsburgh State
head coach Steve Moffat said. “I would have been happier if we had won both
games and taken four points and not three. But it certainly could have been worse.
“We still have a lot to work on getting ready for the huge SUNYAC weekend on
the road for us.”
Against Castleton, defenseman Matt Araujo scored two first-period goals to get
the Cardinals’ offense rolling.
Paul Bryer scored in the second period to make it 3-0 before Carson Gallagher and
Bennett Stockdale closed out the Plattsburgh State scoring in the third.
Jacob Hearne stopped all 27 Castleton shots that came his way to post the shutout
in net.
“We got off to a good start in the first period both Friday and Saturday,” Moffat
said. “But I felt we weren’t very strong in the second period both nights. We can
do better than that.”
Against Plymouth State, Jack Ring’s goal at 8:28 of the third period forced
overtime for the Cardinals.
Trey Thomas had given Plattsburgh State the lead at 16:06 of the second stanza
following a scoreless first period.
But Niks Krollis tied it for the hosts with 54 seconds left in the second and Anton
Jellvik then gave Plymouth State the lead, at 2-1, at 4:57 of the third.
Kyle Alaverdy finished with 26 saves in net for the Cardinals and Brendan
Brawley made 35 stops for Plymouth State, which won its conference title a year
ago and was ranked 16 th nationally.
“Plymouth State is a good team,” Moffat said. “They beat us last year and have
been to the NCAA Tournament a number of times. Their goaltender played well
for them against us.”
The Cardinals head back on the road this weekend to begin State University of
New York Athletic Conference play at rival Oswego on Friday night and Cortland
on Saturday evening.
“We’re hoping we learned from the two games we played,” Moffat said.
“Everybody on the roster played over the weekend, except one of our three
goaltenders. That was good. We don’t have a large roster this season and we want
to see what our players can do.”
—
Saturday
Plattsburgh State 5, Castleton State 0
Plattsburgh State 2 1 2 — 5
Castleton State 0 0 0 — 0
First period- 1, PSU, Araujo ppg (Modry, Thomas), 7:41. 2, PSU, Araujo, 11:35.
Second period- 3, PSU, Bryer, 13:26.
Third period- 4, PSU, Gallagher (Stockdale), :47. 5, PSU, Stockdale (Bryer),
13:00.
Shots- Plattsburgh State, 35-27.
Saves- Hearne, PSU, 27. Rodrique, CS, 30.
—
Friday
Plattsburgh State 2, Plymouth State 2, OT
Plattsburgh State 0 1 1 0 — 2
Plymouth State 0 1 1 0 — 2
Second period- 1, PSU, Thomas (Bonfield, Lanyi), 16:06. 2, PS, Krollis (Austin,
Rancour), 19:06.
Third period- 3, PS, Jellvik (Stuckless, Lanceleve), 4:57. 4, PSU, Ring (Doney,
Bryer), 8:28.
Shots- Plattsburgh State, 37-28.
Saves- Alaverdy, PSU, 26. Brawley, PS, 35.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.