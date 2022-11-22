PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State men’s hockey team got what it was looking for at home over the weekend — two conference wins.
Neither win, however, came easy.
The Cardinals, after pulling away late for a 3-0 win over Fredonia on Friday, edged out a 4-3 decision over Buffalo State on Saturday in SUNYAC play at the Stafford Ice Arena.
Despite outshooting their two opponents by a combined 95-45 margin, it was not one-sided on the scoreboard for the Cardinals.
“There’s no easy games in the SUNYAC, it’s a really hard league,” Plattsburgh State head coach Steve Moffat said following Saturday’s game. “You have to bring your ‘A’ game every time out.
“I thought we played pretty well tonight. We had a few turnovers and could have been a little harder on the puck. But their goalie (Emil Norrman) played exceptional and kept them in the game.”
The Cardinals (5-1-2, 4-1-1), 4-0-1 in their last five games, and Bengals (4-3, 2-2) were tied at 1-all entering what turned out to be a back-and-forth third period that featured a combined five goals scored.
Parker Allison’s power-play goal gave Buffalo State a 2-1 lead just 3:35 into the third stanza.
But Plattsburgh was quick to respond. Carson Gallagher took Jack Ring’s pass in front and tied the contest at 4:15 and then Brendan Young put in a rebound of a Luk Jirousek shot at 5:41 to put Plattsburgh on top, 3-2.
That lead lasted until the 11:18 mark when former Northeastern Clinton Central School standout Aidan LaValley skated down the slot and sent a rebound into the net to tie it for the Bengals.
Then, with 3:18 remaining in regulation, good fortune smiled on the Cardinals when Kevin Weaver-Vitale’s shot from just beyond the slot defected off Young and through the five hole past Norrman.
“The game opened up in the third period,” Moffat said. “We needed to get a couple of ugly goals and we did.”
The Bengals pressed for the equalizer, but Joshua Belgrave and Matt Araujo came up with big blocks in the closing seconds to seal the win.
“Belgrave and Araujo had incredible blocks,” Moffat said.
Connor Bizal gave the Bengals a first-period lead at 5:44 with his team’s first of two power-play goals on a rebound.
Then, in the second stanza, Araujo put the puck in the net from straight on at 10:56 after taking Ryan Bonfield’s pass from the side.
Jacob Hearne stopped 19 of 22 shots in the Plattsburgh nets and Norrman 47 of 51 for Buffalo State.
“Overall, the effort was better tonight,” Moffat said. “We just need to be a little hungrier in front of the net. But when we got the puck in deep, we were effective.
“We were able to get the two wins and move on. It’s better than the alternative.”
The Cardinals, who have a smaller roster than usual this season, are still battling injuries with three regulars out of the lineup.
LAVALLEY RETURNS HOME
LaValley, a freshman forward from Champlain, finished the contest with a goal, two shots on goal in all and two blocked shots while playing on the Bengals’ first line. He now has two goals and four assists on the season.
LaValley left NCCS following his sophomore season to play junior hockey. There was a large contingent of family and friends supporting him at the game.
CARDINALS NOW RANKED
Plattsburgh has cracked the 2022-23 DCU/USCHO.com Division III national poll for the first time this season in the No. 14 spot with 32 points.
Next up for the Cardinals will be a non-conference game against Middlebury College to open up the FirstLight Shootout at Norwich University’s Kreitzberg Arena on Friday at 4 p.m.
Plattsburgh State 4, Buffalo State 3
Buffalo State 1 0 2 — 3
Plattsburgh State 0 1 3 — 4
First period- 1, BS, Bizal ppg (Vanuden, Blango), 5:44.
Second period- 2, PSU, Araujo (Bonfield, Tretowicz), 10:56.
Third period- 3, BS, Allison ppg (Bizal, Vanuden), 3:35. 4, PSU, Gallagher (Ring), 4:15. 5, PSU, Young (Jirousek, Belgrave), 5:41. 6, BS, LaValley (Stuckless, Blango), 11:18. 9, PSU, Young (Weaver-Vitale), 16:42.
Shots- Plattsburgh State, 51-22.
Saves- Norrman, BS, 47. Hearne, PSU, 19.
