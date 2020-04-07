McComb makes her mark

CHAMPLAIN — Northeastern Clinton's Kya McComb recently signed her letter of intent to attend Western New England University located in Springfield, Massachusetts, and play basketball.
Posing for a photo includes (bottom row from left to right) Carrie McComb, Kya McComb and Chris McComb as well as (top row from left to right) NCCS athletic director Nick Trombley, McComb's sisters Casey Frederick and Kenadie McComb and coach Robb Garrand.
