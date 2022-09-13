LAKE PLACID — The milestone, in itself, is impressive.
The list of accomplishments, however, is pretty amazing for head coach Rob McAuliffe and his Chazy boys’ soccer program.
The Eagles recorded a 6-0 victory over Lake Placid in Northern Soccer League play on Monday, presenting McAuliffe with varsity win no. 500.
McAuliffe’s teams have won nine NYSPHSAA Class D championships since he took over as head coach in 1996 and his career coaching record is an incredible 500-43-34.
McAuliffe entered the 2022 season with 495 wins and this year’s squad is currently 5-0-1 overall.
“It’s just nice,” McAuliffe said. “This is for all the players I have coached since 1996. I’ve coached teams that have been on different levels, but I am proud of every one of them.
“Winning 500 games says something about all the good players I have coached through the years, the assistant coaches I have had, the youth coaches in our town and the support we get from our community.
“Our boys’ and girls’ soccer teams are something our community takes a great deal of pride in.”
McAuliffe has never backed down from the ultimate goal for his team every season.
“Our goal, since I became head coach, is to win a state championship every year,” he said. “I don’t know how that comes across, but that’s okay.”
His players knew what was at stake on Monday and Chazy came ready to play. It took much of the first half, however, for the Eagles to get on the scoreboard.
The Eagles applied some early pressure, but weren’t able to get their first goal until Luke Moser found the back of the net at 32:57 of the first half.
Dylan McAfee then made it 2-0 just 14 seconds later and the Eagles would go on to score four goals in less than seven minutes.
Isaac Merrill tallied at 36:54 and Novak Jarus at 39:41 to give Chazy a commanding 4-0 halftime lead. The Eagles held a 15-1 shot advantage over the first 40 minutes.
“We played well right from the start,” McAuliffe said. “We were a little frustrated for the first 30 minutes. We probably should have finished on some of the chances we had.
“But once we got the first goal, we were able to calm down.”
Peter Labarge then finished off the Chazy scoring with goals at 2:24 of 13:37 of the second half.
Merrill, who scored the third Chazy goal, finished with three assists. Zamir Foster made six saves for the shutout in net.
Jordan Deforest stopped 15 shots in the Lake Placid nets.
“The game was sealed for Chazy inside a four-minute span where the Bombers’ defense succumbed to some high-pressure offense from the Eagles,” Lake Placid coach Stuart Hemsley said.
“Keeper Jordan Laforest made many fine saves and had his crossbar rattled twice before a series of corners led to some goals.”
Hemsley had praise for McAuliffe.
“I knew it was going to be tough to match up with Chazy this early in the season. We held our own for a half hour.
“The way we reacted to conceding the first goal wasn’t good and we need to stick together. Congrats to my friend Rob who gave us a lot to work on.”
Chazy 6, Lake Placid 0
CCS 4 2 — 6
LP 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, CCRS, Moser (Dudyak), 32:57. 2, CCRS, McAfee, 33:11. 3, CCRS, Merrill (Moser), 36:54. 4, CCRS, Jarus (Merrill), 39:41.
Second half- 5, CCRS, Labarge (Merrill), 2:24. 6, CCRS, Labarge (Merrill), 13:37.
Shots- Chazy, 27-6.
Saves- Foster, CCRS, 6. Deforest, LPCS, 15.
