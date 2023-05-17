PLATTSBURGH — Forty years and still going strong.
The 40th edition of the annual Masters North Golf Tournament will be held Friday and Saturday at the Malone Golf Club’s East Course.
“The big thing about the tournament is that it’s been going on for 40 years,” tournament director Willie King said. “It’s been a real accomplishment. I love the tournament and we have a pretty strong field this year with between 10 and 12 golfers who could win it.
“We’re not stopping. I’m going to keep it going as long as I’m capable of doing so.”
This will be the 34th year the Masters North, which features outstanding amateur golfers, has been held at the Malone Golf Club. Prior to that, the event was held at Saranac Inn.
“I played a practice round in Malone and the course is in beautiful shape,” King said. “Dustin Beauregard and his staff have done a great job.”
Leading the way in the 42-golfer Masters North field will be Ed Davis.
“Ed lost by one stroke last year after winning it the previous two years,” King said. “He has to be the favorite going in.”
There are five past champions entered. Davis, Jeff Fallon and Noah Norton are in the Masters North field, while Graham Cooke and Peter Malo will be competing in the 18-golfer Legends field.
King’s son, Matt, has been runner-up in the tournament four times and is always a threat to win the green jacket.
“We have veteran golfers and a lot of new players as well,” King said. “Patrick O’Connor is a young golfer from Chateaugay, Que., who is the Malone Golf Club champion.
“We also have college golfers competing and they include Anthony Marion (SUNY Canton), Regan Arnold (Hamilton College) and Austin Carpenter (Russell Sage College).”
Those three college players are from this area.
Jim Boucher and Chuck Voorhees II are former professional golfers who now have amateur status to compete this weekend.
The second and final round is set for Saturday, and tie times in both divisions will be determined by how well the golfers do on Friday.
There will be the annual dinner following play on Friday which also will recognize past champions.
—
Masters North Golf Tournament
Friday’s tee times
Legends Field
9:30 a.m.- Bill Fisher, Mark Leta, Paul Schofield
9:38 a.m.- Wayne Wright, Jamie Mackinnon, Brad Griffin
9:45 a.m.- Steve Gagnon, Serge Dagenais, Chuck Voorhees
9:54 a.m.- Pierre Archambault, Pierre Geoffrion, George Bouyea
10:02 a.m.- Brad VanBrunt, Greg Wilson, Tom Raville
10:10 a.m.- Peter Malo, John Carver, Graham Cooke
—
Masters North Field
10:18 a.m.- Jean Crispo, Steven Labombard, Anthony Marion
10:26 a.m.- Matt Laramee, Alain Bayeur, Justin Besaw
10:34 a.m.- Ben Couvrette, Nick Fitzsimmons, Andy Foster
10:42 a.m.- Will Flynn, David Kokes, Mike Patenaude
10:50 a.m.- Matt Davis, Rob Fredette, Ben Honahan
10:58 a.m.- Joey Thompson, Danyck Bayeur, Tristin Fitzgerald
11:06 a.m.- Peter Laramee, Alec Odnoha, Dustin Beauregard
11:14 a.m.- Chad Welch, Jim Boucher, Myles McDonald
11:22 a.m.- Zach Oakes, Devin Darrah, Nick Bouyea
11:30 a.m.- Craig Russell, Robin Weeden, Tyrell Thomas
11:38 a.m.- Regan Arnold, Trent Thomas, Chuck Voorhees II
11:46 a.m.- Graham Niles, Bart Van Leuvan, Josh Kirby
11:54 a.m.- Patrick O’Connor, Matt King, Austin Carpenter
12:02 p.m. Jeff Fallon, Ed Davis, Noah Norton
