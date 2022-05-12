PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh High dropped their final home contest of the season to Massena, Thursday, 13-2.
Avery Parker and Marina Kane scored for Plattsburgh (0-11-1).
“I am proud of the team for keeping their composure tonight,” said Hornets coach Shannon Brown. “They played hard and showed maturity. We can bring this effort back and have success.”
Goals for the Red Raiders (7-3) were scored by Haley Lashomb (3), Jayla Thompson (2), Lindsey D’Arienzo (2), Jenelle Burke, Lena Lashomb, Faith Halladay, Isabella Cromie, Harper Oakes and Katherine Mayer.
Skarlett Wilson had two saves for Massena. Sophia Brown contributed 10 saves for Plattsburgh.
The Hornets hit the road Friday for a 5 p.m. game at Heuvelton.
—
Halftime score- Massena, 8-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.