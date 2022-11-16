PLATTSBURGH — What was slated to be a thrilling matchup between two top-10 ranked teams delivered as promised Tuesday, as the number three ranked Plattsburgh State women’s hockey team defeated number nine ranked Norwich, 5-4, in overtime.
Not only did the Cardinals take down the Cadets in overtime, they did it in poetic fashion as Julia Masotta, who transferred to Plattsburgh from Norwich at the conclusion of last season, scored the golden goal to defeat her former squad.
While Masotta would score the game winner, it would take a miracle effort from the Cardinals just to force the game to head to overtime. After giving up two goals in a 30-second span to go down by one, the Cardinals would find a way to tie the game when Mattie Norton fired a hail-mary slap shot from just inside center ice that snuck into the top right corner of the net for a goal with just under 20 seconds to play.
The excitement in the contest was a slow build, as the first period was nearly a scoreless one for both sides. The Cardinal offense was able to outshoot the Cadets, 29-15, in the opening period, yet would come away empty-handed as Clark would make a dazzling 18 saves.
Norwich, however, would find a way to put one in, even with their limited chances, when Morgan Teft sent a laser from deep in the attacking zone that would wind up getting past Cardinal goalie Lilla Nease at the 12-minute mark of the first, to give the team a 1-0 lead.
“I wasn’t real comfortable with the way that we were playing and they got a puck to the net that I think went off one of our players. Those goals are going to happen, it’s a long game,” said Plattsburgh head coach Kevin Houle.
Things would start to break the Cardinals way in the second period, as the team would score two goals in the opening five minutes to take a 2-1 lead, one coming off the stick of Mae Olshansky and the other from Nicole Unsworth. They would hold that advantage for the next several minutes until the Cadets found themselves with a three-on-one chance in front of the goal that resulted in a score for Taylor Girouard, tying the game.
“We came back from the first with a great start in the second, to turn it around,” said Houle. “I thought we had control of the game at that point, but we got a bad momentum shift again and we couldn’t get off the ice and they were able to tie it up.”
The game was going as advertised, with two powerhouse teams headed to the third period tied at three goals apiece. The question remained, however, of who would rise to the task and provide their team with a heroic effort down the stretch.
Both teams, competing to the fullest, were deadlocked at that score all the way until there were just three minutes remaining in the final period. With two minutes and 53 seconds to play, Ciara Wall would find Sara Krauseneck on a pass that she would squeak past Clark and give the Cardinals a late lead. For a moment it appeared as though Krauseneck had sealed the deal for the Cards, although the Cadets weren’t ready to relinquish the game just yet.
With two minutes and 28 seconds remaining, Nikki LaGue would score from close to tie the game. Then, just seconds later, Girouard would tack on her second goal of the game to take the lead, late.
Things seemed bleak for Plattsburgh, who were stunned to now be trailing with under two minutes in regulation left. Yet in sports, you play to the final whistle and Mattie Norton made sure to stay true to that idea, scoring on a last-second shot from near center-ice to send the game to OT.
“The puck squirted it to the middle of the ice and Norton took a nice wrist shot that went off the pipe and into the net as opposed to one of the corners,” said Houle.
Riding high off their momentous goal, they would shut the door in overtime as Masotta would go on a breakaway into open ice and slip a shot past Clark to cap off the comeback victory for the Cardinals.
“Overtime is a crazy game of three-on-three and I felt we did a great job possessing the puck and taking the game,” said Houle. “Just an unbelievable effort there at the end from Julia to finish it off.”
While it was hectic, thrilling and went down to the wire, a win is a win, and a win against a top-ranked team such as Norwich is sure to provide Plattsburgh with a massive boost to their early season momentum. Now 5-0, the team will look to build off this pivotal victory in their next contest on Friday, when they host Buffalo State, at 3 p.m.
“These games can take us a long way. These games are hard to come back (in), certainly Norwich is a good team, but it’s just about feeling good about yourself right now at this point in the season and moving forward,” said Houle. “Big win, it was a team effort against a great opponent and hats off to Norwich, they played well.”
—
Plattsburgh 5, Norwich 4 (OT)
NOR 1 1 2 0 — 4
PSU 0 2 2 1 — 5
First period- 1, NOR, Teft (Reynolds, LaGue), 12:44.
Second period- 2, PSU, Olshansky (Krauseneck, Masotta), 1:49. 3, PSU, Unsworth (Boric), 4:06. 4, NOR, Girouard (Reynolds, LaGue), 9:12.
Third period- 5, PSU, Krauseneck (Balfour), 17:03. 6, NOR, LaGue (Flanagan), 17:32. 7, NOR, Girouard (Reynolds), 18:00. 8, PSU, Norton, 19:41.1.
Overtime- 9, PSU, Masotta (Wall), 3:23.
Shots- PSU, 49-22.
Saves- Clark, NOR, 30. Nease, PSU, 11.
