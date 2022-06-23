ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. — Anthony Marion launched a bases-clearing triple in the seventh inning to tie up the game at five, leading the Clinton County Mariners to a 7-5 win over Essex Post #91, Wednesday.
“We had a frustrating start for the first five innings,” assistant coach Steve Peryea said. “Our bats were cold but the boys stayed in the game.”
Ian McCasland took home the pitching win, while also smacking a double to help his own cause. Bostyn Duquette recorded a double in the win as well. Will Shea, McCasland and Marion all rapped two hits.
“McCasland didn’t have his best stuff on the mound but he gutted through the game,” Peryea said. “In the last inning, we were able to string some good at-bats together and get some runners in scoring position.”
At that point, Marion hit his three-run triple with one out to give the Mariners a fighting chance.
“From there, we were able to scratch across two more runs to put us up and McCasland was able to shut the door securing the win,” Peryea said.
“We’re proud of the boys for showing resilience and coming away with the win.”
—
Clinton County Mariners 7, Essex Post #91 5
CCM 000 010 6 — 7 9 1
ESX 020 300 0 — 5 4 1
McCasland and Rainville, O’Connell (5). Sufris, Randall (5), Roberge (7) and Bustwick. WP- McCasland. LP- Roberge. 2B- Duquette (CCM), McCasland (CCM), Pivetti (ESX). 3B- Marion (CCM).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.