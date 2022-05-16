BEEKMANTOWN — Senior Anthony Marion had a solid game on the mound and at the plate as Beekmantown downed Plattsburgh High in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference baseball, Saturday, 9-2.
Marion tossed a complete game for the Eagles, while also blasting a double and a home run in the win. Sam Bingel and Steve Bronson both hit a double as well. Alix Perras had three hits for the Eagles while VanNatten recorded two.
Beekmantown also celebrated Senior Day, honoring Marion, Robert Tetreault and Andrew VanNatten.
“These three seniors have been solid players for us in our baseball program and are great leaders and role models for our underclassmen,” Beekmantown coach Dave Manney said.
The Hornets started out strong, though, tallying their three runs in the first inning thanks to a two-run homer from Warren Miller.
“We battled back in the bottom of the first and picked up two runs,” Manney said. “The score remained that way until we scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth and took the lead.”
“Tetreault worked his tail off in the heat behind the plate and did a great job supporting Marion,” he said.
Colin Golden also whacked a double for Plattsburgh, while Brayden Trombley rapped two hits. Manney also said Carter King had a productive three at-bats, drawing three walks.
—
Beekmantown 9, Plattsburgh High 3
PHS 300 000 0 — 3 6
BCS 200 412 X — 9 12
T. Griffiths, Miller (4), Duquette (6) and Calkins. Marion and Tetreault. WP- Marion. LP- T. Griffiths. 2B- Golden (PHS), Marion (BCS), Bingel (BCS), Bronson (BCS). HR- Marion (BCS), Miller (PHS).
TICONDEROGA 3
MORIAH 2
TICONDEROGA — Nate Trudeau fanned 11 batters en route to the Sentinels’ slim win over the Vikings on Senior Day.
“Trudeau pitched a solid game to help the fact that our bats were quiet most of the game,” Ticonderoga coach Dan Dorsett said.
Jackson Dorsett, Gavin Tucker and Adrian Paige all rapped singles while Tommy Montalbano hit a fielder’s choice for an RBI and Trudeau hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game in the fifth inning after the Sentinels were down 1-0.
Montalbano eventually scored the winning run on a passed ball to give Ti the 3-2 lead.
Trudeau, Paige, Connor Yaw, Gavin Tucker and Owen Stonitsch all were honored on Senior Day.
For Moriah, Owen Nephew had the only double of the game, cutting the lead, but Ti’s Garrett Drinkwine made a diving catch to limit the damage, according to Dorsett.
—
Ticonderoga 3, Moriah 2
MCS 010 001 0 — 2 2 2
TCS 000 030 X — 3 5 1
White, Sargent (4) and Nephew. Trudeau and Crossman. WP- Trudeau. LP- White. 2B- Nephew (MCS).
AUSABLE VALLEY 9
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 2
AUSABLE FORKS — The Patriots’ defense was led by Zach Bola, who pitched a complete game and struck out 11 Bobcat batters as coach Randy Douglas recorded his 100th win.
AuSable Valley honored Bola, Zander McCabe, Ted Bruno, Nate Doner, David Butler, Austin Matilla, Landon Morrow, Nathaniel Eckhardt, Luke Trombley and Connor Laduke for Senior Day.
“Bola pitched a great game for our first complete game pitched this year,” Douglas said. “He was focused and zeroed in on throwing strikes.”
For Northern Adirondack, Austin Lambert shouldered the loss but threw out seven Patriots. AuSable also honored NAC’s seniors, Tim Stickney and Dalton Murphy.
—
AVCS 9, NAC 2
NAC 110 000 0 — 2 5 2
AVCS 104 220 0 — 9 7 2
Lambert, B. Boulrice (5) and M. Boulrice. Bola and Doner. WP- Bola. LP- Lambert.
MVAC
LAKE PLACID 12
CROWN POINT 2
CROWN POINT — Capitalizing on Crown Point’s errors in the third inning, Lake Placid blew open a close game, pushing to a 10-run win.
PJ Colby knocked a triple for the Blue Bombers as Vann Morelli picked up the win on the mound. Morelli pitched for six innings and struck out eight opponents.
“Colby hit the ball well for them,” Panthers coach Randy Pertak said. “They reached base and put the ball in holes and pushed across six runs in the third.”
“Morelli pitched an effective game for Lake Placid. He had good control and issued no walks,” Pertak said. “We also couldn’t get anything going.”
Noah Spaulding did hit a triple for Crown Point in the defeat. Evan Carey took the loss on the bump.
—
Lake Placid 12, Crown Point 2
CP 101 000 — 2 5 5
LP 116 301 — 12 7 1
Morelli and Ledwith. Carey, Russell (4) and Pertak. WP- Morelli. LP- Carey. 3B- Spaulding (CP), Colby (LP).
