ONEONTA — In the 23rd Annual Green Wave Classic Championship, Brayden Trombley drilled a one-out solo homer in the top of the eighth to lift the Mariners to a 5-4 win over Schenectady, Sunday.
“This was our second tournament win in as many weeks,” coach Gary Duquette said. “This time our tournament MVP was without a doubt Ian-James McCasland.”
McCasland hurled three innings of one-hit relief and struck out three to earn the win, one of his two through the tournament.
“Trombley also came up huge with a go-ahead home run in the top of the eighth inning,” Duquette said. “Our pitching staff as a whole did well and if they did have a rough inning, the offense picked them up.”
The Mariners jumped in front in the first inning when Zach O’Connell scored on a fielder’s choice by Matt Brandes.
Schenectady scored three runs in the bottom of the first and another in the second to take a 4-1 lead.
Clinton County scored twice in the third to cut the deficit to 4-3 when O’Connell reached on an error and McCasland laced a two-run homer over the left field fence.
The Mariners tied the score in the fifth. Bostyn Duquette led off with a single, Brady Doorey laid down a sac bunt and after another out, McCasland doubled to left to plate Duquette.
Starting pitcher Zach Rainville hurled five innings, allowed five hits, four runs (three earned) and struck out one.
McCasland was 2-4 with a double, homer and three RBI and Trombley finished 2-4 with a homer. Duquette went 2-3.
SEMIFINAL
McCasland and Trombley had a day that they won’t forget in a long time as the duo lifted the Mariners into the championship, Sunday.
McCasland hurled a complete-game one-hitter and struck out 10 to lead the Mariners to a 2-0 win over Oneonta.
With the threat of weather, tournament directors limited the semifinal games to five-inning contests.
With the game scoreless in the bottom of the third, McCasland doubled to right center and Matt Brandes followed with a run scoring double down the right field line. Brandes scored when Zach O’Connell reached on an error.
Oneonta threatened in the bottom of the fifth when McCasland hit two batters, but a nice running catch by Nolan Knight and two strikeouts kept the Green Wave off the board.
McCasland struck out the side in the third and two batters in the first, fourth and fifth.
GAME 1
Will Shea allowed only two hits and struck out 10 over six innings to lead the Clinton County Mariners to a 7-3 win over Oneonta in opening night action of the Green Wave Classic at Damaschke Field, Friday night.
Oneonta jumped out to a 2-0 lead after three innings only to have the Mariners score the game’s next seven runs.
With one out in the fourth inning, Zach O’Connell was hit by a pitch and stole second. O’Connell scored when Conner Burns’ reached on an error. With Burns running on the pitch, Nolan Knight singled to center. Burns scored when he was obstructed by the third baseman to tie the game at two.
The Mariners scored three times in the fifth to take the lead. Brady Doorey reached on a single, stole second and scored on a single by Ian-James McCasland. McCasland stole second and third and scored on an error by the catcher. With two outs, O’Connell doubled and scored when Brayden Trombley reached on an error.
Four walks produced a run for the Mariners in the sixth. Knight led off with a walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. After an out, pinch-runner Andrew Van Natten advanced to third on a wild pitch. Doorey followed with a walk and steal of second. Zach Rainville walked to load the bases and then McCasland walked to force Van Natten home.
In the seventh, Trombley walked and moved to third on a double by Knight. Trombley then scored on a wild pitch.
McCasland finished 2-3 with two RBI and two stolen bases. Knight added two hits and O’Connell scored two runs.
GAME 2
The Mariners improved to 2-0 at the Green Wave Classic with a 13-4 win over the Montreal Titans, Saturday morning.
Van Natten went 3-4 with three runs scored and two RBI to pace the Mariners offense.
Anthony Marion had two hits, including a triple, drove in two runs and pitched two scoreless innings of relief.
Doorey had two hits, including a double, scored twice and drove in a run and O’Connell drilled a bases-loaded triple and drove in four runs on the day.
Knight added a triple and Robert Tetreault had a double. Shea walked three times, scored twice and had an RBI.
Chase Clukey recorded the win on the mound. Clukey hurled five innings, gave up six hits, four runs (two earned) and struck out one.
GAME 3
The Mariners suffered a 7-4 loss to the Ottawa Knights in the final game of pool play at the Green Wave Classic, Saturday afternoon.
The Mariners scored in the top of the first to take a 1-0 lead. With two outs and O’Connell running on a full-count pitch, Brandes lined a single to right field that was mis-played allowing him to score.
The Knights scored a run in the bottom of the first, but the Mariners scored again in the second. Clukey walked with one out, advanced to second on a ground out and scored on a single to left by Doorey.
The Knights tied it in the third with a single run and then scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 6-2 lead.
Clinton County rallied for two runs in the sixth. Brandes and Trombley reached on singles and an error allowed Brandes to score.
Van Natten lined a single to center to score Trombley and make the score 6-4.
The Knights added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth.
Brandes was the lone Mariner with two hits. Duquette pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowed eight hits, six runs (five earned) and struck out four in a losing effort.
The Mariners (7-2) are back in action Wednesday night at Veterans Park when they host the Champlain Mariners of the Green Mountain Valley League, at 5:30 p.m.
“Overall, a good tournament win,” Gary Duquette said. “Oneonta and Schenectady are always competing to go to the state tournament, so those were three really good wins for us.”
