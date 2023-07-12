Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Essex and Clinton counties in New York. Portions of Vermont, including the following counties, Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Rutland, Eastern Windsor, Essex, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Washington, Western Addison, Western Rutland and Western Windsor. * WHEN...From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Additional rainfall is expected this afternoon and evening as a line of strong thunderstorms moves through. Rivers and streams are already running high and any additional rainfall will go straight to run-off in areas that have recently flooded. Additional forecast rainfall amounts for this afternoon and evening are 1 to 1.5 inches, locally up to 2 inches in the heaviest storms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain vigilant, monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flash Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Have a plan in place now if your area is flooded. Make sure that you have a reliable source to get flood alerts from. &&