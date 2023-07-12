SARATOGA SPRINGS — It was a great and successful weekend for the Clinton County Mariners. The Mariners didn’t didn’t lose a game and were crowned champions of the 28th Annual Cooper’s Cave Tournament.
The Mariners handled business in all five games they played, with the only contest being close against South Kingston, RI (Post 39) in pool play Saturday.
Coach Gary Duquette was proud of how his team battled through adversity with players out due to injury or personal reasons.
“It was a good tournament for us, we came together and executed like I know we can,” Duquette said. “We strung 5 games together where we had excellent defense, good pitching and good base running.
“We saw good competition and that’s what we have to have to be better prepared for the state playoffs. Proud of the kids’ discipline this weekend and proud of the kids who fought through nagging injuries to compete.”
JULY 6
CLINTON COUNTY 10
COLDCHESTER 0
In the opening game of the tournament, Clinton County scored early and often to leave no doubt who was the better team.
The Mariners saw eight players cross the plate in the first four innings to blow the game wide open.
Brady Roberts pitched a complete game four hitter, keeping the Cannons bats silent.
Donnie Mitchell and Korbin Cranford paced Clinton County with two hits each. Mitchell was especially strong driving in four runs.
Nine different Mariners had hits in the game.
—
Clinton County 10, Coldchester 0
CCM 420 202 0 - 10 11 1
CC 000 000 0 - 0 4 2
Roberts. Lyman, Martin (4) and Fullerton (6). W- Roberts L- Lyman
July 7
Clinton County 2
Kingston-Saugerties 0
Zach O’Connell continued what Brady Roberts started in the first game, by keeping the opponent off the board in what turned into a pitching duel.
While the Mariners tallied nine hits, they were only able to get two across the plate, as Kingston-Saugerties pitcher Fuller limited the damage.
O’Connell carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning and never allowed a runner to reach third base. It was O’Connell’s first shutout of the season.
The Mariners got on the board early with a run in the first inning and added an insurance run in the fourth to give O’Connell all the run support he needed.
Evan Mobley and Brady Doorey led the way for Clinton County as they both registered extra base hits.
—
Clinton County 2, Kingston-Saugerties 0
CC 100 100 0 - 2 9 1
KS 000 000 0 - 0 3 0
O’Connell. Fuller. W- O’Connell. L- Fuller. 2B Doorey (CC), Mobley (CC).
Clinton County 8
South Kingston (RI) 7
In what proved to be an intense game, the Mariners broke a 6-6 tie in the sixth inning thanks to timely hitting from starting pitcher Bostyn Duquette.
After Duquette led off the inning with a double, Zach O’Connell would drive him in on a RBI single to retake the lead.
O’Connell moved to second on a wild pitch and after a walk to Donnie Mitchell, Austin Lambert brought O’Connell in on a line drive to center field.
Evan Mobley worked around two hits and a hit batter to close out the contest. The last out came on a fly ball to left field with two runners on base.
After jumping out to a 6-2 lead, the Mariners saw the lead disappear when South Kingston scored four in the fifth to tie the game.
All it took was a Duquette double to get things started. He finished the game going 2-2, both doubles and three runs scored.
—
Clinton County 8, South Kingston (RI) 7
SK 200 040 1 - 7 9 1
CC 420 002 x - 8 5 0
Creed and Hutchings. Duquette, Doorey (5) and Mobley (7). W- Doorey L-Creed S-Doorey. 2B: Duquette 2 (CC).
July 8
Clinton County 4
Saratoga 0
In another strong pitching outing for Clinton County, Brady Doorey only needed 75 pitches to shutout the Stampede in the semifinals of the tournament.
Doorey allowed only two runners to reach third base as he recorded his first shutout of the season, improving his record to 5-0.
The Mariners scored all their runs in the middle innings, scoring one in the second, two in the third and one in the fourth.
In the second inning, Evan Mobley walked, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a two-out double from Chase Clukey.
It would be all they needed but the insurance runs when Alex Van Natten scored when Zach O’Connell reached on an error. Mobley would follow with a triple to right to bring O’Connell in.
Doorey would help his own cause with a double in the fourth that scored Clukey in the fourth.
—
Clinton County 4, Saratoga 0
SS 000 000 0 - 0 5 1
CC 012 100 x - 4 3 0
Byrne and Gillis (5). Doorey. W- Doorey L- Byrne. 3B- Mobley (CC). 2B- Doorey (CC), Clukey (CC), Kesimiri (SS).
July 9
Clinton County 5
South Kingston (RI) 2
Evan Mobley pitched a complete game and struck out eight as the Mariners claimed the championship of South Kingston, 5-2.
With the bases loaded in the first inning, Donnie Mitchell put Clinton County on the board as he walked to bring in Bostyn Duquette.
Austin Lambert led the Mariners with two hits and two RBI, the first coming in the first when he followed Mitchell with a single to bring in Zach O’Connell.
With two outs, and the bases still loaded, Parker Broughton walked to bring in Mobley to give Clinton County all the runs they would need to win the game.
South Kingston attempted to make things interesting in the middle innings as they scored runs in the fourth and fifth to cut the lead to one at 3-2.
Lambert’s second hit came on a double in the bottom of the fifth to plate O’Connell and add an insurance run.
Mitchell would end up scoring the final run of the contest on a wild pitch.
—
Clinton County 5, South Kingston (RI) 2
SK 000 110 0 - 2 3 2
CC 300 020 x - 5 6 1
Choffay. Mobley. W- Mobley L- Choffay. 2B- Mobley (CC). Lambert (CC).
