MORRISONVILLE — Alex O’Neal, in his debut as a senior Clinton County Mariner, secured the win on the mound and blanked Franklin Post #01, 12-0, in the first game of a doubleheader, Tuesday, at Veterans Park
O’Neal was called up from the junior Mariner team because the senior team was short on pitching due to a tournament in Binghamton that starts today.
In the win, Ian McCasland, Nolan Knight and Anthony Marion all whacked doubles and Knight added a triple.
Brayden Trombley hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth, which counted as a walk-off due to the run rule.
In the nightcap, the Mariners fought into an extra inning and came out with a tight 9-8 win.
“Overall we played really good baseball tonight, our bullpen had a few struggles in the middle innings but the offense picked them up,” coach Gary Duquette said. “The second game was a great game, down early facing adversity against a very vocal team. Franklin did a great job getting up for game two and played much better.”
Brady Doorey and Will Shea struck out six of the last ten batters in the sixth and seventh innings, respectively.
Their pitching efforts allowed Clinton County to tie the game on a two-run double from Knight. Marion also hit a homer in the win.
“They had our boys pumped up,” Duquette said. “Knight was huge for us.”
For Franklin Post, Joey Nachaczewksi, Peyton Graham, Peter Stiebris and Kolby Williams all had doubles.
—
Game One
Clinton County Mariners 12, Franklin Post #01 0
FRK 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
CCM 005 133 0 — 12 11 0
Williams, Nachaczewski (5) and Gonyeau. O’Neil, Shea (6) and Tetreault, Burns (4). WP- O’Neal. LP- Williams. 2B- McCasland (CCM), Knight (CCM), Marion (CCM). 3B- Knight (CCM).
Game Two
Clinton County Mariners 9, Franklin Post #01 8
FRK 005 120 00 — 8 10 1
CCM 102 032 01 — 9 9 1
Gratton, Nichols (2), Smith (3), Stiebris and Gonyeau. Marion, Clukey (3), Duquette (4), VanNatten (5), Doorey (6), Shea (7) and Tetreault. WP- Shea. LP- Stiebris. 2B- Knight (CCM), Nachaczewski (FRK), Graham (FRK), Stiebris (FRK), Williams (FRK). HR- Marion.
