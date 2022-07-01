BINGHAMTON — In this morning game at the Hall of Fame American Legion Baseball Tournament, the Clinton County Mariners doubled up Endicott Post #82, 10-5, Friday.
The win was led by Brady Doorey and Matt Brandes on offense with two hits apiece, with Brandes’ second hit driving in the tying and go-ahead runs.
“Brandes again was hot at the plate,” coach Gary Duquette said.
Anthony Marion took the win, but Duquette noted that dealing with Endicott’s pitcher, Dan Crowley, was a challenge through the game.
“Their pitcher Crowley was tough to hit after he found his breaking ball in the second inning,” he said. “We managed to get to him in the sixth and get him out of the game.
“Marion, while he didn’t have great stuff, was able to battle and keep us close until the bats could wake up.”
Nicholas Lang recorded a double for Endicott, while Ray Lipinski blasted a homer, despite the defeat.
Clinton County Mariners 10, Endicott Post #82 5
CCM 300 106 0 — 10 6 2
END 300 410 0 — 5 6 2
Crowley, Bowman (6) and Kelley. Marion, Doorey (7) and O’Connell. WP- Marion. LP- Crowley. 2B- Lang (END). HR- Lipinski (END).
THURSDAY
CLINTON COUNTY 15
BINGHAMTON 5
BINGHAMTON — The Mariners’ pitching staff of Ian McCasland, Chase Clukey and Bostyn Duquette didn’t allow a single earned run in their 15-5 rout of Binghamton Post #80, Thursday.
“The five runs we gave up were due to the defense showing an ugly side that we hope we don’t see again,” coach Gary Duquette said, noting the team’s seven errors on the night.
On offense, McCasland and Matt Brandes both notched doubles, with Brandes recording two RBIs as well. Bostyn Duquette punched in five RBIs, while Brady Doorey added another two.
Doorey, Duquette, Brandes, Will Shea and Conner Burns all rapped out two hits.
“Our bats, thankfully, were ready to go,” Gary Duquette said. “We have to play better if we expect to advance in this tournament.”
—
Clinton County Mariners 15, Binghamton Post #80 5
CCM 661 400 0 — 15 14 7
BIN 200 210 0 — 5 6 3
Denny, Smith (2), Paultra and Denison. McCasland, Clukey (3), Duquette (5) and O’Connell, Tetreault (3). WP- Clukey. LP- Denny. 2B- McCasland (CCM), Brandes (CCM), Faughnan (BIN).
