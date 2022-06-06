MORRISONVILLE — In the championship game of the Alex Turner Memorial Tournament, the Clinton County Mariners dominated the North Country Nationals for a 14-0 win, Sunday.
Ian-James McCasland, Matt Brandes and Robert Tetreault all rapped doubles in the win, as Zachary Rainville tossed a two-hit shutout with five fanned batters for the win on the mound.
McCasland, Brandes and Tetreault, as well as Chase Clukey and Bostyn Duquette, all had two hits in the win. Brady Doorey rapped three.
“Game one was tough to watch,” Mariners coach Gary Duquette said. “Our defense committed four errors resulting in five unearned runs. With that our of our system, we did fine the next three games with our pitching staff not giving up a single run.
“Our defense was near perfect and the offense was hot.”
Tournament MVP went to Brandes, who went 8-for-12 at the plate, scoring seven runs with five RBIs, two doubles and two stolen bases.
“Winning our home tournament was a good start to the season for us but we’ve still got a lot of fine tuning to do,” Duquette said.
—
Clinton County Mariners 14, North Country Nationals 0
CCM 335 300 0 — 14 17 0
NCN 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
Rainville and Tetreault. Spaulding, D. Zhulsdorf (3) and Yette. WP- Rainville. LP- Spaulding. 2B- McCasland (CCM), Brandes (CCM), Tetreault (CCM).
MARINERS 12
TITANS 0
MORRISONVILLE — Ian-James McCasland was the Mariners’ main force on both offense and defense in the first game of the day, Sunday, during the Alex Turner Memorial Tournament.
In the end, McCasland led the team to a 12-0 shutout, striking out six in five innings, with the game being called early due to the run rule. The winning pitcher only gave up one hit in the win.
On offense, McCasland notched the only double of the game, totalling two hits. Andrew VanNatten recorded two hits as well, while Matt Brandes tallied three.
—
Clinton County Mariners 12, Montreal Titans 0
CCM 021 26 — 12 13 1
MTL 000 00 — 0 1 1
McCasland and Rainville, Tetreault (5). Kerr, Felix (3), Schiller (4) and Larose. WP- McCasland. LP- Kerr. 2B- McCasland (CCM).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.