PLATTSBURGH — It’s always good to be in your best form at this time of year. For the Clinton County Mariners, you couldn’t ask for more.
“We’ve been playing some good baseball lately,” Mariners head coach Gary Duquette said. “It’s always good to come into this tournament on a hot streak. There’s not much of a better place we could be.”
Clinton County, the District 4 Champion, returns to the American Legion state tournament for the 10th consecutive year. They’ve been known to crisscross the state this season as they compete against American Legion teams across the state.
The Mariners head into the tournament with a record of 19-7.
They recently went 5-0 in the Coopers Cave Tournament in Saratoga, which Duquette said gave them a good measuring stick for this week.
“We saw good competition and that’s what we have to have to be better prepared for the state playoffs,” he said. “We had some injuries and were short handed but the kids showed toughness to get the job done.
“It’s always great to see how your team responds when adversity presents itself. They responded tremendously.”
The Mariners closed the season with a 3-0 victory over the 4th Ward Cardinals.
“They gave us a good test before we head to Binghamton for states,” Duquette said. “We would expect nothing less though from a team coached by Jeff Burns.”
Clinton County ended the regular season with confidence and turned its sights on the state tournament held in Binghamton.
“We haven’t done very well the last few times we’ve been there,” Duquette said. “But, we’re hoping to do some damage this year.
“We should win a few games and maybe win the whole thing. This is always the best baseball we see all season. It’s going to be great to see how we match up against the best teams in New York.”
The three-day tournament begins today. The first two days of the tournament have three games each, starting at 12:30 p.m.
The Mariners don’t play until 4 p.m. when they face off against District 5 champion, Adrean Post 625 from Utica.
Adrean Post 625 comes into the tournament with a 12-11 overall record. They advanced to Binghamton after upsetting the first, second and third seeds in the District 5 tournament.
Duquette said there is not much scouting that happens going into the state tournament. You may just look at standings, boxscores and final scores to get a read on a team.
“It really boils down to the team you put on the field,” he said. “You can’t worry too much about who you’re facing.
“There’s not a single team we’ve played down here. We just want to put our best team on the field and hope for success.”
The second game for the Mariners is the first one of the day Wednesday. In this game they face Broundshidle Post 205 from Kenmore. Broundshidle enters the tournament at 14-1, after claiming their second consecutive district championship.
After playing two games, in pool play, the Mariners must sit and wait to find out if they make it to the semifinals on Thursday.
The top four teams will move on to play a single-elimination style playoffs.
The seeds will first be done by records, but could come down to numerous tiebreakers. Duquette some tiebreakers are head-to-head, runs allowed and run differential.
“If we got 2-0, we’re in pretty good shape,” he said. “Now if we go 1-1, we’ll have to sit around and wait for tiebreakers to determine if we advance.
“But, go two days 0-2? We’ll just be making an earlier trip back home.”
With the team set for the playoffs, Duquette is confident in how the Mariners will perform. He said the team is peaking at the right time and may surprise some people. But, not him.
“We have a good chance to do damage this year,” Duquette said. “Hopefully we play to our potential and represent the North Country like I know we can.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.