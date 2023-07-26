Binghamton — With such stiff competition, the Clinton County Mariners needed to play their best baseball to advance in the New York State American Legion Baseball Senior Division Championship Tournament.
Luck wasn’t on the side of the Mariners as they dropped their two contests, eliminating them from the tournament.
“The kids battled,” CCM’s head coach Gary Duquette said. “We knew that playing 12 innings cost us our pitching. In game 2 today it would have been nice to use some of the pitchers we used in relief. It’s a tough pill to swallow.”
In a way Clinton County played three games. In their first loss to Adrean Post 625, the game entered extra innings before Adrean broke it open in the 12th. Adrean would win, 7-4.
In the second game, Wednesday, the Mariners hung tough but a strong sixth inning by Brounshidle Post 205, falling 10-1.
“If we had more pitchers available today the outcome would’ve been better,” Duquette said. “We could’ve stopped the bleeding in the sixth inning. But there are pitch limits for a reason.”
CCM ends their season at 19-9.
It was also the end of the Legion careers of Brady Doorey, Zach O’connell, Bostyn Duquette, Brayden Trombley, Andrew VanNatten and Evan Mobley.
“It’s always the worst part of the year,” Duquette said. “We’ve got six kids that played youth baseball together and now that’s over. They’ll go on to play in other summer leagues, but this was the last time they would do it together. “
TUESDAY
Adrean 7
Clinton County 4
A case of a call going the wrong way doomed the Mariners to a loss.
In the seventh inning, Clinton County believed they had turned a double play to end the game. The umpire saw the call differently and kept Adrean alive.
Adrean Post 625 would go on to tie the game in that inning, ultimately putting the final tally on in the 12th inning.
“In the end it shouldn’t have gotten to that point, we just didn’t hit,” Duquette said. “Their pitching wasn’t overpowering and we only struck out 4 times in the game, everything was just hit right at someone.
Our defense played great, no errors in 12 innings, we just couldn’t get it done offensively.
—
Adrean 7, Clinton County 4
AP 010 040 200 003 - 7 17 2
CC 031 000 000 000 - 4 6 0
Burdick, Neth (4), Farber (6), Warren (9). Doorey, Mobley (7), Roberts (10), Lambert (12). WP- Warren. LP- Roberts. 2B — Roberts (CC), Hoole (AP), Barber (AP), Farber (AP), Deragon (AP).
Wednesday
Brounshidle 10
Clinton County 1
Duquette said they needed to win and needed some help or they would be heading home early.
It wouldn’t come to be as the Mariners fell to Brounshidle, 10-1.
This ended Clinton County’s run in the tournament and ended the American Legion careers of six members.
“It was a 2-1 game until the sixth inning,” Duquette said. “We had a couple of errors in the infield and it cost our pitching. Our pitchers could’ve gone longer and the game would’ve been closer.”
The Mariners had uncharacteristic plays and had many self inflicted wounds that would doom them.
The team is left with many, “What ifs?” If they had gotten the final out against Adrean, which had been down to their final strike, Clinton County would’ve been in a better place against Brounshidle.
Having one game in the bag would’ve taken the stress off of needing to win their second game to keep their season alive.
Unfortunately, the season ended before any of them were ready for it.
—
Brounshidle 10, Clinton County 1
BP 101 008 0 - 10 8 2
CC 001 000 0 - 1 8 5
