MORRISONVILLE — The Clinton County Mariners kicked off their season over the weekend winning three of four, in the four day tournament which began Friday.
The fourth game, against the Montreal Titans, was for the championship but the Mariners fell just short, losing 3-0.
Before losing in the championship, Clinton County saw impressive pitching to hold its first three opponents to score no more than three runs.
After a 3-2 victory over Malone Jr. Border Hounds, the Mariners reached double digits twice against Montreal Baseball Academy and Adirondack Academy.
Head coach Gary Duquette said there is a lot for the team to work on to reach its full potential but the team looks primed for a good season.
Starting the season with a 3-1 record has the team set up for success.
Friday
Clinton County 3
Malone 2
MORRISONVILLE — There’s always the chance of first game jitters and the Mariners offense may have had some.
But, as Duquette said it could have been the pitching of Malone’s Logan Spaulding who kept the Clinton County batters off balance.
In the fifth inning Donnie Mitchell knocked a two out two RBI double to give the Mariners the lead for good.
It would be starting pitcher Brady Roberts would need as he pitched six innings allowing only one run. It was Roberts’ first start with the team and Duquette called him a battler.
Bostyn Duquette came in to record the save and did so admirably. Duquette retired three straight batters with the bases loaded.
“The first game of the season was an exciting one and I’m thankful we got the win,” Duquette said. “Still a lot of work to do to get better, but it’s a good start to the season.”
—
Clinton County 3, Malone 2
CC 100 020 0 - 3 8 1
MJ 001 000 1 - 2 5 0
Roberts and Duquette (7). Spaulding and Devyour (6). WP- Roberts. S- Duquette LP- Spaulding. 2B- Mitchell (CC), Perry (MJ).
Saturday
Clinton County 10
Montreal Baseball Academy 1
MORRISONVILLE — Zach O’Connell was strong on both the mound and the box as he pitched six innings, striking out seven with one unearned run.
O’Connell helped his own cause with two hits, both for doubles.
Brayden Trombley led the Mariners with three hits, including one homerun.
—
Clinton County 10, Montreal Baseball Academy 1
MBA 000 001 0 - 1 3 4
CC 320 104 x - 10 6 1
Mathis and Pane (5). O’Connell and Doorey (7). WP- O’Connell. LP- Mathis. HR- Trombley (CC). 2B- O’Connell 2 (CC), Brown (MBA).
Sunday
Clinton County 10
Adirondack 3
MORRISONVILLE — It was an offensive showcase in the Mariners’ third game of the season.
Brady Doorey led all hitters with three hits.
Four Mariners tallied two hits each: Korbin Cranford, Zach O’Connell, Donnie Mitchel and Andrew Van Natten.
Mitchell and Brayden Trombley hit doubles for Clinton County.
Pitcher Chase Clukey kept the Lightning off balance all game allowing only three runs in the final frame.
—
Clinton County 10, Adirondack 3
AD 000 003 0 - 3 4 2
CC 001 243 x - 10 13 1
Maddox and Wyatt. Clukey. WP- Clukey. LP- Maddox. 2B- Trombley (CC), Duquette (CC).
Montreal 3
Clinton County 0
MORRISONVILLE — The championship of the Alex Turner Memorial tournament was a pitching duel.
Clinton County’s Bostyn Duquette had a no hitter through five innings before the Titans were able to break through.
His counterpart, Zach Gosselin, allowed only one hit on 6 2/3 innings pitched while striking out eight.
“Credit to Gossalin and the Titans,” Duquette said. “He’s a big strong lefty that threw hard and had a sharp slider.”
Montreal would score two runs in the top of the sixth to take the lead and add one more for insurance in the seventh.
“Winning 3 out of 4 isn’t bad but we expected to win every game,” Duquette said. “It was good to see what we have for this year.
“We’ve got a lot to work on but this year’s team is full of potential. It will be exciting to see if we can reach that potential. Our team is a work in progress with a pretty good start.”
—
Montreal 3, Clinton County 0
MT 000 002 1 - 3 4 0
CC 000 000 0 - 0 1 0
Gosselin and Lapoint (7). Duquette. WP- Gosselin. LP- Duquette. S- Lapointe
