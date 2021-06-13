Mariners loaded with local talent as new summer season begins

MORRISONVILLE — After a summer without American Legion baseball, Clinton County Mariners head coach Gary Duquette is extremely excited to see the 2021 squad compete for the New York State championship that has eluded Clinton County since 1969.
The Mariners open the season with a pair of doubleheaders this weekend in the Saratoga area against the Saratoga Stampede and Greenfield Yellow Jackets.
Duquette, who is beginning his sixth season as the Senior Mariners head coach, has guided the program to the New York State Championship each season – except last year when there was none.
The Mariners pitching staff is headlined by a number of the finest arms that Section VII baseball has seen the past few years in Jared Duquette, who just completed his first season at St. Michael’s College, Kaden Myers, who was a member of the Plattsburgh State baseball team, and Ian-James McCasland, who is committed to pitch at St. Rose College, and Ethan Garrand, who has committed to Plattsburgh State. Wyatt Premore pitched exceptionally well for the Mariners prospect team last fall and has continued to have success during the high school season.
“This is one the deepest pitching staffs we have had in my six seasons,” Duquette said. “I am excited to see how Jared and Kaden will do after a season at college, and equally excited to see what Ian, Ethan and Wyatt can do."
An abundance of the Mariners catching duties will be shared by Zach Rainville and Zach O’Connell, with Kayden Guerin also strapping on the gear. Rainville was the Mariners opening-day catcher last season, only to be sidelined in the opening game of the season with an injury. O’Connell was able to gain some experience last year due to Rainville’s injury.
“Both Zachs do a solid job behind the plate, and it’s going to be nice to have a pair of quality athletes to share time during the hot summer days,” Duquette said.
The Mariners day-to-day lineup will be extremely versatile with any number of players being able to play multiple positions. When Garrand and Duquette are not pitching, they will see action in the infield, while Myers and McCasland will spend time patrolling the outfield.
“The versatility of this team has the potential to be one of the best we have had,” Duquette said. “We have so many athletes that are interchangeable, that it is going to be exciting to see how it all shapes out.”
Brady Doorey, Nolan Knight and John Laporte had outstanding fall seasons for the Mariners Prospects and will see plenty of playing time all over the diamond this summer.
“Brady was our top hitter during the fall season, and it will be nice to see how his game has progressed,” Duquette said. “Last fall was the first time I really had a chance to see Nolan and John play and I was impressed.”
Matt Brandes had a very solid campaign last summer for the Mariners, while Bostyn Duquette and Anthony Marion move up to the senior team after a solid season at the junior level last summer.
“Matt was successful in the limited opportunities he had last summer, while Bostyn and Anthony have had success at every level,” Duquette added.
O’Connell and Rainville will also see time at various positions when they aren’t catching. And Chase Clukey, a member of the Junior program, may be called up to pitch at various points of the season.
The Mariners schedule has approximately 36 games, including the Alex Turner Memorial Tournament June 18-20 at the new Mariners Baseball Complex in Morrisonville.
“We are so excited about the new facility at Post 1619,” Duquette said. “We have a great relationship with the City of Plattsburgh and love using Lefty Wilson Field and South Acres, but for us to have a facility that is completely ours is just great."
The squad is also scheduled to participate at the Cooper’s Cave Tournament (Saratoga, NY), Firecracker 4th of July Tournament (Providence, RI), Adirondack Lightning Showcase (Lake Placid, NY) and the District IV Tournament (Morrisonville, NY).
“We try to put together a quality schedule that allows kids the opportunity to showcase themselves to college coaches from throughout the region,” Duquette said.
—
Roster
#2, Kaden Myers, Beekmantown/Plattsburgh State, P/OF
#3, Kayden Guerin, Northern Adirondack/Canton, C/OF
#4, Bostyn Duquette, Plattsburgh, IF/OF
#7, John Laporte, Beekmantown, P/IF/OF
#8, Matt Brandes, Lake Placid, IF/OF
#10, Brady Doorey, Saranac, IF/OF
#11, Ian-James McCasland, Beekmantown, P/OF
#12, Wyatt Premore, Peru, P/IF
#19, Jared Duquette, Saranac/St. Michael’s, P/IF
#20, Zach Rainville, Saranac, C/P/OF
#22, Nolan Knight, Northern Adirondack, OF/1B
#25, Anthony Marion, Beekmantown, P/3B
#31, Chase Clukey, Chazy, P
#33, Ethan Garrand, Northeastern Clinton, P/IF
#40, Zach O’Connell, Peru, C/IF/OF
