Mariners christen new field with 6-0 victory

PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Mariners celebrated the grand-opening of Veterans Park at Post 1619 with a 6-0 win over the North Country Nationals Friday night.
Kaden Myers hurled a complete-game two-hitter and struck out 11 for the Mariners.
The Mariners jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
Matt Brandes reached on an error and Brady Doorey recorded the first hit at Veterans Park with a double to left. Zach O’Connell recorded the first RBI with a sacrifice fly to score Brandes. Two batters later, Ian McCasland hit the first home run in park history with a two-run blast to right center.
The Mariners added two runs in the fourth inning when Nolan Knight and Zach Rainville hit back-to-back singles to start the inning. Knight scored after the catchers throw to third on a double steal sailed into left field. Bostyn Duquette followed with a sacrifice fly to score Rainville.
The final run scored in the fifth when Ethan Garrand walked and eventually scored on a ground out by Wyatt Premore.
The Mariners (3-2) are back in action at Veterans Park Saturday night at 7 pm.
