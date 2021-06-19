Mariners christen new field with 6-0 victory
From left to right, Craig Rock, Billy Joe Leopard, Ron Poland, Kris Doorey, Billy Jones, Ella Jones and Kris Bruno stand during the grand opening of Veteran's Park at Post 1619 in Plattsburgh. (Alicia Brandes/P-R Photo)

PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Mariners celebrated the grand-opening of Veterans Park at Post 1619 with a 6-0 win over the North Country Nationals Friday night.

Kaden Myers hurled a complete-game two-hitter and struck out 11 for the Mariners.

The Mariners jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

Matt Brandes reached on an error and Brady Doorey recorded the first hit at Veterans Park with a double to left. Zach O’Connell recorded the first RBI with a sacrifice fly to score Brandes. Two batters later, Ian McCasland hit the first home run in park history with a two-run blast to right center.

The Mariners added two runs in the fourth inning when Nolan Knight and Zach Rainville hit back-to-back singles to start the inning. Knight scored after the catchers throw to third on a double steal sailed into left field. Bostyn Duquette followed with a sacrifice fly to score Rainville.

The final run scored in the fifth when Ethan Garrand walked and eventually scored on a ground out by Wyatt Premore.

The Mariners (3-2) are back in action at Veterans Park Saturday night at 7 pm.

