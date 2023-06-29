MALONE —The Mariners formed a pitching platoon Tuesday as they defeated Border Hounds, 11-0.
A different pitcher stood on the bump at the top of every inning. It started with Zach O’Connell before handing it to Brady Doorey. Bostyn Duquette, Austin Lambert, Donnie Mitchell and Brady Roberts followed suit.
It stayed a close contest until Clinton County broke it open in the fourth inning before pouring it on with five in the fifth.
Doorey led the Mariners at the play with a four hit game, including a home run and a double.
Duquette, O’Connell and Brayden Trombley had an extra base hit each. Both Duquette and Trombley had three hits.
“Everything worked for us tonight, the pitching staff got to throw an inning each in preparation for the Binghamton tournament that we [started] Thursday,” Clinton County’s Gary Duquette said. “Our bats swung really well today with nine different players registering hits. Hopefully this carries over to the tournament this weekend, we should see some really good competition.”
Clinton County 11, Border Hounds 0
MBH 000 000 - 0 3 3
CCM 001 451 - 11 12 1
L. Spaulding, Peck (5), B. Spaulding (5) and Cook (6). O’Connell, Doorey (2), Duquette (3), Lambert (4), Mitchell (5), and Roberts (6). W- Lambert L- B. Spaulding. HR- Doorey (CCM) 2B- Duquette (CCM), Doorey (CCM), O’Connell (CCM), Trombley (CCM)
4th Ward 16
Dannemora 3
PLATTSBURGH — The Cardinals used steady hitting and had an offensive explosion in the sixth inning to put away the Knights, 16-3.
Once the game entered the third inning, 4th Ward had at least one run cross over the next four innings. It concluded with nine runs crossing the plate in the sixth.
Brayden Trombley led the way for the Cards with four hits.
Matt Brandes sent a ball over the wall as he finished the day with three hits. Mike Miller had three hits as well.
4th Ward would go on to sweep the double-header, Sunday, by a combined score of 28-6 over the two games.
4th Ward 16, Dannemora 3
4WC 102 319 - 16 18 2
DK 000 300 - 3 4 1
Burns and O’Connell (4). Stevens and Clarke (4). W- Burns. L- Stevens. HR- Brandes (4WC). 2B- Clarke (2B)
4th Ward 12
Dannemora 3
PLATTSBURGH — After trailing 1-0 entering the second inning, the Cardinals would score in the next six innings to pull away from the Knights, 12-3.
4th Ward’s Brayden Trombley kept Dannemora off-balance and unable to string hits consecutively together all game.
Matt Brandes and Connor Burns both had a double to help pace the Cards.
Mike Miller and Burns had three hits each.
“4th Ward Cardinals continue to build family memories in game two of the double header when Jeff Burns, pinch running for an injured Casey Buck, was driven home by his son Conner Burns with a double to left field,” Cardinals head coach Jeffrey Burns said.
4th Ward 12, Dannemora 3
4WC 011 524 1 - 12 12 3
DK 100 200 0 - 3 7 1
Trombley. Clark, Coryer (4) and Holzer (6). W- Trombley L- Clark. 2B- Brandes (4WC) Burns (4WC).
