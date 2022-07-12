MORRISONVILLE — Logan Hart made the decisive play as the Clinton County Mariners 14U edged out a 7-6 win, Monday.
Hart’s walk-off, two-run single in the seventh inning pushed the Mariners over Northern Frontier, who scored all six of their runs in the fourth inning.
“I am super happy for and proud of Logan,” coach John DeAngelo said. “That is a really well coached team. We were able to get some big two out hits tonight. Proud of the boys, they battled.”
The Clinton County offense was also powered by Dominic DeAngelo, who went 4-4 in the batter’s box, tallying three runs and four stolen bases.
Jake Frechette was credited with the pitching win after coming in in relief in the sixth inning.
—
Clinton County Mariners 14U 7, Northern Frontier 6
NF 000 600 0 — 6 3 3
CCM 101 030 2 — 7 10 2
Ryan, Jackson (5) and Jacoby. Whitmarsh, Recore (4), Hartmann (4), Frechette (6) and DeAngelo. WP- Frechette. LP- Jackson. 2B- Hartmann (CCM). 3B- DeAngelo (CCM).
