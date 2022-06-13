MORRISONVILLE — On Friday, the 14U Clinton County Mariners took town Seaway Surge, 3-4, in American Legion action.
Carter Siskavich scored a run in the bottom of the sixth to tie up the game for the Mariners at 3-all. Jake Frechette and Carson Duval each rapped two hits, while Dan Hartmann and Dominic DeAngelo had one apiece. DeAngelo scored two runs and also got the pitching win. Trenton Taylor whacked a double.
In the bottom of the seventh, with two outs, DeAngelo drew a walk and stole both second and third. Adrian Barnes also worked a walk, and then Duval loaded the bases with an intentional walk.
“That brought up the hot-hitting Frechette,” coach John DeAngelo said. “With the count 2-1, Dominic DeAngelo broke for home when the pitcher went into his delivery, causing him to balk.”
“I have said it for years about this group, they don’t quit,” he said. “This was a great team win. All the kids do their job on any given day. They just do what is asked of them and they are each other’s biggest fans.”
—
Clinton County Mariners 14U 4, Seaway Surge 3
SEA 200 100 0 — 3 3 1
CCM 200 001 1 — 4 7 2
Jones, Slattery (7) and McDonald. Hartmann, DeAngelo (6) and Peters. WP- DeAngelo. LP- Slattery. 2B- Taylor (CCM), Jones (SEA).
SATURDAY
MORRISONVILLE — The Mariners split two games on Saturday afternoon, winning against Hayner Academy Red, 10-6 and falling 11-10, to Hayner Academy Black.
Against the Red, Jake Frechette secured the pitching win, throwing all five innings, allowing six hits and striking out two.
Trenton Taylor had two hits in the win, including one double. Logan Rodriguez, Ian Lawrenz, Elijah Hendrix, Daniel Hartmann, Dominic DeAngelo, Jack Brown and Frechette all rapped one hit. Carson Duval and Frechette each had two RBIs.
DeAngelo stole four bases in the win, while Hendrix took one.
In game two, against Hayner Academy Black, the Mariners were close to coming back, but fell short in the final inning.
Duval and Taylor both had doubles in the defeat, while Rodriguez had two. Duval and Rodriguez also both had two RBIs, as well as Frechette.
Adrian Barnes, DeAngelo, Rodriguez and Duval all pitched in the game, with Duval taking the loss on the bump.
Editor’s Note: No statistics for Hayner Academy were available to the Press-Republican.
—
Clinton County Mariners 14U 10, Hayner Academy Red 6
RED 320 01 — 6 7 2
CCM 230 50 — 10 7 1
WP- Frechette. 2B- Taylor (CCM).
—
Hayner Academy Black 11, Clinton County Mariners 14U 10
BLK 531 02 — 11 9 3
CCM 500 14 — 10 12 2
Barnes, DeAngelo, Duval, Rodriguez. LP- Duval. 2B- Duval (CCM), Taylor (CCM), Rodriguez 2 (CCM).
