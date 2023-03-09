AMHERST — The Malone Minor Hockey’s Adirondack 46ers Hockey Club 14U girls team finished as finalists in the 2023 New York State Amateur Hockey Association State Tournament Championship in Amherst, this past weekend.
The team is composed of fifteen, 13 and 14 year old girls from around the North Country including towns of Malone, Akwesasne, Massena, Chazy, Plattsburgh, Peru, Canton, Potsdam, Brasher Falls and Brushton.
The team won their opening game of the NYSAHA State Championship Tournament, 12-1, over the Long Island Lady Islanders. In their second game, they won against Mamaroneck (Stateline Hawks), 3-1, and in their third game of round-robin play, they had a minor setback, losing to the Adirondack Northstars, 2-1. On Sunday, in the semifinals, the 46ers 14U Girls had a solid team effort in a 3-2 shootout win against the Chazy Selects sending them to the championship game.
The team finished the weekend as finalists after losing in the state championship game, to the Northstars, 3-1. Finishing as finalists in the state tournament earned this team a bid to the 2023 USA Hockey National Championship being held in Irvine, CA, from March 30 to April 3.
