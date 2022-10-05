CHAMPLAIN — The Nighthawks handled business on the road Tuesday against the Cougars, 3-0. It was a match that saw Rachel Madore continue to impress, tallying 13 points, 21 assists, seven aces, one kill and two digs.
Peru set the tone for the match early on, winning the first set, 25-9. The following two would be decided by closer scores, but Peru would still prevail to win, 25-16 and 25-17.
Haley-Ann Lozier was another standout for the Nighthawks, posting 14 points, three aces, three kills and a dig. Alyssa Bartholomew would lead the team in digs, with 16.
For the Cougars, Rachel Letourneau would lead the team in digs, with seven, and Brianna Aubrey would pace the team in assists, with three.
Both teams have the Beekmantown Eagles as their next matchup, with Peru hosting them on Thursday and Northeastern Clinton traveling to their gym next Tuesday.
—
Peru 3, Northeastern Clinton 0
25-9, 25-16, 25-17
PCS- Baker, 4 digs. LaValley, 1 dig. Robinson, 8 kills, 1 block. Madore, 13 points, 7 aces, 1 kill, 21 assists, 2 digs. Finn, 1 point, 1 ace, 11 kills, 1 digs. McLaughlin, 2 points, 5 assists, 1 dig. E. Cunningham, 7 points, 4 aces, 1 dig. G. Cunningham, 2 digs. Miller, 2 points, 1 ace, 2 kills. Lozier, 14 points, 3 aces, 3 kills, 1 dig. Lehman, 9 points, 4 aces, 1 kill, 1 block, 2 digs. Bartholomew, 4 points, 1 ace, 16 digs.
NCCS- Aubrey, 1 ace, 3 assists, 2 digs. Trudo, 1 kill, 4 digs. Bogdasarov, 1 kill. LaValley, 2 aces, 1 dig. Letourneau, 1 kill, 7 digs. Goodrow, 1 ace, 5 digs. Mackinnon, 1 dig. Spoor 2 aces, 2 digs.
Northern Adirondack 2
Plattsburgh 3
PLATTSBURGH — A highly contested match needed a tiebreaker to determine a winner in Plattsburgh. In a game that saw the score go back and forth, the Hornets were able to defend their home court, 3-2, over the visiting Bobcats.
Scores alternated between sets as NACS won the first and third, while Plattsburgh won the second and fourth. Scores were: 17-25, 25-22, 24-26, 25-12. The fifth set went the way of the Hornets 15-10.
Calli Fitzwater had a strong night for Plattsburgh with 23 points, nine aces and nine digs. Sadie Walker set up her teammates throughout the match with 27 assists, 10 digs, 12 points and six aces. Natalie Batinelli had an impressive night at the net with 10 points, 10 kills, six digs and three blocks.
For the Bobcats, Mackenzie Lawrence had a solid all around 13 points, eight aces, six kills, five blocks and six digs. Phoebe Borrette led the offense with 11 points, 10 digs and eight assists.
Both teams return to action Thursday with NACS hosting Saranac, while Plattsburgh traveling to face Saranac Lake.
—
Plattsburgh 3, Northern Adirondack 2
17-25, 25-22, 24-26, 25-12, 15-10
NACS- Borrette, 11 points, 3 aces, 3 kills, 8 assists, 10 digs. Griffin, 5 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 6 assists, 14 digs. LaPoint, 10 points, 2 aces, 6 kills, 1 block, 3 assists, 5 digs. Lawrence, 13 points, 8 aces, 6 kills, 5 blocks, 1 assist, 6 digs. Defayette, 10 points 5 aces, 3 kills. Dobson 6 points, 1 ace, 1 assist, 10 digs. Trombley 1 point, 1 ace, 1 dig.
PHS- Walker, 12 points, 6 aces, 5 kills, 27 assists, 10 digs. Fitzwater, 23 points, 9 aces, 2 kills, 9 digs. Duquette 7 points, 2 aces, 2 assists, 15 digs. Saliba, 6 kills, 1 assist, 3 digs. Batinelli, 10 points, 10 kills, 2 assists, 6 digs, 3 blocks. Young, 12 kills, 2 digs, 1 block. Valenti, 10 points, 2 aces. Deloria 2 points, 3 digs. Bull 1 point, 4 digs.
Saranac Lake 1
Beekmantown 3
BEEKMANTOWN — Heaven Franklin had 23 digs as the Eagles would go on to defeat the Red Storm, 3-1.
Beekmantown’s set victories all came at a score of 25-16. Saranac Lake would pull out a third set victory at 25-20.
Franklin wasn’t alone in her efforts to claim victory for the Eagles. Charlize Daniels added 20 digs herself with four aces. Dillion Bronson had a soli night offensive with eight digs and seven assists.
For the Red Storm, Lexie Donaldson had 13 points with two aces and assists. Azra Michael set up her teammates throughout the match with 17 assists and six points. Anica Null contributed six kills and two digs.
Both schools return to action Thursday as Beekmantown travels to Peru, while Saranac Lake hosts Plattsburgh. Both games are scheduled for 6:00 p.m.
—
Beekmantown 3, Saranac Lake 1
25-16, 25-16, 20-25, 25-16
SLCS — Donaldson, 13 points, 2 aces, 2 assists. Gay, 11 points, 3 aces, 3 kills. Michael, 6 points, 17 assists, 2 kills. White, 3 points, 2 digs, 4 kills. Null, 2 digs, 1 assist, 6 kills. Barry, 1 dig, 3 kills. Montroy 3 kills.
BCS- Franklin, 23 digs, 2 aces. Daniels, 20 digs, 4 aces. Lamora, 15 digs, 1 ace. Bronson, 8 digs, 3 kills, 7 assists, 1 ace. Castine, 8 digs. Ruest, 8 digs, 2 kills, 14 assists, 1 ace. Dutil, 5 digs, 3 kills, 1 ace, 3 blocks. Repas, 3 digs, 3 kills, 2 blocks. Proper, 3 digs, 1 kill, 2 aces, 1 block. Parker, 1 dig, 5 kills. Denton, 1 dig, 4 kills.
