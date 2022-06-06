LYON MOUNTAIN — The Miners, with the help of a home run from Brandon Welch, pushed past the Padres, Sunday, in Champlain Valley Baseball League action at Big Ball Diamond.
Welch also recorded an RBI in the win, while Kaden Myers and Marcus Lebfebvre each rapped a double.
Bailey Cross picked up the pitching win, throwing for four innings, allowing two hits, one run, and striking out six. Kayden Guerin then relieved Cross, striking out another six and allowing the other run for the Padres.
Cody Perya and Brett Juntunen each had three hits in the win as well.
For Saranac, Andy LeBeau led on offense with a double, while losing pitcher Nate Stanton notched two RBIs.
On the mound, Stanton threw a complete game, striking out six and allowing 14 hits.
—
Lyon Mountain 8, Saranac 2
Cross, Guerin (5). Stanton. WP- Cross. LP- Stanton. 2B- Myers (LM), Lebfebvre (LM), A. LeBeau (SAR). HR- Welch (LM).
4th Ward A’s 10, Jenn’s Border Bandits 4
4th Ward A’s 10, Jenn’s Border Bandits 6
PLATTSBURGH — In other CVBL play, Sunday, the 4th Ward A’s took down Jenn’s Smokin’ Hots Border Bandits in both games of a doubleheader at Lefty Wilson Field.
The A’s scored 20 runs during the twinbill, taking down the Border Bandits 10-4 and 10-6.
Editor’s Note: No additional statistics were provided to the Press-Republican.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.