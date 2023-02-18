WESTPORT — 1,740 points.
Ask anyone familiar with Boquet Valley, and they’ll talk about how great she is and her recent ascension to third overall in career points in Section VII girls basketball history.
If you want to ask Abbey Schwoebel about it, wait until the season is over.
“I think at the end of the season, after we’ve hopefully gone far,” Schwoebel said.
“I’m definitely, and I know my teammates are, keeping our focus on sectionals and the next game. We’ve got some more games and practices to get through before I can take a seat back and look at it.”
While she’s sure to mention that it’s exciting, she wants to divert attention to those around her. She’s a true team player.
“I just have a lot of people to thank for that success,” Schwoebel said.
“I’ve had, like, incredible coaches. (Head Coach) Hokey (McKinley) has been there to support me throughout the entire thing, and I can’t think of enough, especially of my teammates to be there to support me and help me on.”
Where it all starts is with her family. Her parents, Carol and Jeff, and older sisters, Hannah and Danielle, who Abbey calls her best friends, have been pillars of support all her life.
They’re all really close.
“I mean, growing up, my family was super-super involved in all sports in general, but basketball especially,” Schwoebel said.
“I have my parents and my sisters especially to thank for kind of giving me that passion and that drive to just keep working hard and play and love the game.”
This passion is off the court as well, where best friend and teammate Sydney Bisselle said Schwoebel is simply a great person.
“She has this very good way of being very supportive of everyone,” Bisselle said.
“And she just has a good mindset on what she wants, and like she’s very positive about everything, no matter what happens. She’s very positive about life.”
That positivity bleeds into anything Schwoebel puts her mind to. One of her favorite activities is being a part of the Drama Club at Boquet Valley.
One production she was quick to mention as the most enjoyable was “Guys and Dolls” which happened the last year for her at Westport.
“‘Footloose’ would’ve been great but didn’t happen due to COVID,” Schwoebel said.
“They’re all fun and special in their own way.”
COVID took its toll on everyone, Schwoebel included. When asked, she said it was just a different world for a time.
“Obviously, I had never experienced anything like it.” she said.
“You had to find self-motivation to get your school work done and things of that nature. I believe it helped instill an extra layer of perseverance in all of us.”
Schwoebel added that it also made everyone realize how much the camaraderie between teammates meant and grew the passion they all share for team sports.
While basketball is her first love, she plays and enjoys sports such as soccer and softball.
“I don’t think there’s much difference in the sport,” Bisselle said.
“Because in every sport, she helps every one of her teammates, and she’s so nice. Yeah, her favorite sport is basketball, but she likes every sport. She’s good.”
Even with her love of other sports, basketball is where her heart is. Schwoebel said the community adds to her enjoyment.
“Sports in general are so fun to be part of,” she said.
”I feel like there’s a certain energy, especially with the community being at the games and just, like, a high intensity that’s so fun to be a part of.”
Schwoebel is ending her career with Boquet Valley after being on the varsity program for five years. McKinley said it’s been great to watch her grow as a player and person.
“She’s obviously a very talented player. One of her best strengths is that she is seemingly unfazed by adversity,” McKinley said.
Schwoebel has many fond memories.
“There’s like so many to choose from,” she said.
“I would say, my eighth grade year. It was my first year on varsity. Winning that section championship was such an amazing feeling and like the start of a lot of great teams. We work with a lot of success to come from that with our team. So that was definitely the start of all the fun and the excitement for sure.”
Looking to the future, Schwoebel is set to attend Hamilton College to play basketball. While focused on what’s at hand, she has taken a few glances at what’s to come.
She is definitely excited for her freshman year because she believes she found a great team and coaching staff.
Excited for it? You bet.
Ready for it? Schwoebel knows there is still more work to do.
The Griffins, like all of Section VII, are waiting to find out their path to the sectional crown.
“Every day you show up to the gym, you’re like, ‘My goal is to get better and to improve’,’ she said.
“So I think, throughout my high school career, a lot of hard work has gone into it, and just getting in the gym every day that I can and having fun with it.”
She does add that when it’s over, she’s going to miss a lot of things involved with the game.
“We have such a strong sense of community here, especially in Boquet Valley,” Schwoebel said.
“I’m going to miss my teammates the most. I’m going to miss the people in the stands that cheer us on every day, and I’m going to miss my coach, Hokey.”
But there’s still time to work on it and enjoy the game she loves. She’s soaking up every minute and enjoying it until the last buzzer sounds.
“I’m just staying in the moment and kind of keeping focus on what’s next and what’s ahead,” Schwoebel said.
“Just showing up everyday to play some basketball. Our coach always says, ‘Get out there, have fun, play hard, and just leave it on the court.’”
Schwoebel is doing that, and enjoying every minute of it.
Just ask her about it.
