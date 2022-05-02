ROUSES POINT — Keegan Smith turned in an outstanding 37 at the North Country Golf Club on Monday to help give Peru a 5-1 victory over Northeastern Clinton in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference golf.
Liam Clark added a 43 for the Nighthawks and won his match along with Smith, Connor Sweeney, Hayden Pelkey and Brady O’Connell.
Chase Letourneau, who lost his match to Smith, had the low round of the day for the Cougars with a 43 and Ben Fredette was a winner against his opponent with a 46.
“It was a cold, windy day and the course was playing very long,” NCCS coach Matt Fredette said. “Keegan Smith’s round of 37 was impressive, especially considering the conditions.”
—
Peru 5, NCCS 1
No. 1- Smith (PCS) def. Letourneau, 37-42.
No. 2- B. Fredette (NCCS) def. Palmer, 46-47.
No. 3- Clark (PCS) def. C. Fredette, 43-53.
No. 4- Sweeney (PCS) def. Guay, 47-52.
No. 5- Pelkey (PCS) def. Manor, 50-51.
No. 6- O’Connell (PCS) def. Rabideau, 64-66.
LAKE PLACID 6
TICONDEROGA 0
TICONDEROGA — Brady Tremblay and Chris Byrne shared medalist honors at the Ticonderoga Country Club with a 40 as the Blue Bombers shut out the Sentinels.
Grady Draper added a 42 for Lake Placid, which had all six golfers finish with a 46 or better.
Robert O’Neil’s 64 was the low round for Ticonderoga.
—
Lake Placid 6, Ticonderoga 0
No. 1- Tremblay (LP) def. O’Neil, 40-64.
No. 2- Byrne (LP) def. Facteau, 40-83.
No. 3- Draper (LP) uncontested, 42.
No. 4- Ericson (LP) def. Mosier, 46-70.
No. 5- Wright (LP) def. Wojcik, 45-81.
No. 6- Bell (LP) def. Dinsmore, 45-86.
AUSABLE VALLEY 6
PLATTSBURGH 0
PORT KENT — Jack Thomas was medalist with a 40 at Harmony leading the Patriots to a shutout of the Hornets.
Porter Goodman added a 45 and Grant Weerts a 47 for AuSable Valley.
Cohen Fitzwater turned in the low score for Plattsburgh High with a 51.
— AuSable Valley 6, Plattsburgh 0
No. 1- Goodman (AVCS) def. Fitzwater, 45-51.
No. 2- Weerts (AVCS) def. deGrandpre, 47-57.
No. 3- Thomas (AVCS) def. Insley, 40-59.
No. 4- Allen (AVCS) def. Hackett, 55-63.
No. 5- Crowningshield (AVCS) def. O’Brien, 63-74.
No. 6- Snow (AVC) def. Trombley, 59-71.
MORIAH 5
BEEKMANTOWN 1
PLATTSBURGH — Logan Gilbo carded the low score in the matchup as the Vikings downed the Eagles.
He took the No. 2 match against Beekmantown’s Keegan Seamone, 40-64.
Thomas Clarke, Nick Winters, Vance Hickock and Dylan Reeder also grabbed wins for Moriah.
Owen Beebie secured the Eagles’ lone win, beating Lance Snyder in a tight matchup, 51-53.
—
Moriah 5, Beekmantown 1
No. 1- Clarke (MCS) def. Dubray, 46-51.
No. 2- Gilbo (MCS) def. Seamone, 40-64.
No. 3- Winters (MCS) def. Burdo 47-49.
No. 4- Hickock (MCS) def. Giddings 48-56.
No. 5- Reeder (MCS) def. Loughan, 54-59.
No. 6- Beebie (BCS) def. Snyder, 51-53.
SARANAC 6
SETON CATHOLIC 0
PLATTSBURGH — Dax Lashway led the way for the Chiefs, winning the No. 2 match with the day’s low score of 46.
His teammates helped him handily defeat the Knights, with Nathan Hamel, Cole Dingham, Eric Glover, Jason Mather and Leah Hamel all beating their Seton counterparts.
Thane Shalton’s 58 was good for low score of the day for the Knights in their loss.
—
Saranac 6, Seton Catholic 0
No. 1- N. Hamel (SCS) def. Shalton, 48-58.
No. 2- Lashway (SCS) def. Trzaskos, 46-63.
No. 3- Dingham (SCS) def. Hughes, 60-66.
No. 4- Glover (SCS) def. Waldron, 68-84.
No. 5- Mather (SCS) def. Metcalf, 63-73.
No. 6- L. Hamel (SCS) def. Battige, 60-79.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.