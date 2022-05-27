5 YEARS AGO (2017)
Cordell Ano, Jake Casey and Zach Miner combined for 13 strikeouts in Peru’s 13-0 blanking of Moriah, while Connor Sargeant rapped three hits, including one double.
Victoria O’Leary, Sonja Toishi and Laurel Miller swept the singles side of things, allowing Lake Placid to secure a 3-2 win over Northeastern Clinton in tennis.
Brianna Martin had three hits and five RBIs in Beekmantown’s 14-7 win over Saranac Lake.
Plattsburgh High’s Ben Champagne had two hits, scored two runs and secured an RBI in the Hornets 8-3 win over Peru, while also picking up the win on the mound.
Brett Juntunen of Northern Adirondack struck out 10 as Stephen Peryea whacked a triple and Noah Lambert notched a double in the Bobcats’ 7-6 win over Moriah.
Bolton/Schroon Lake’s Maddie Pratt hit a double and Abi Belrose secured the pitching win as their team scored eight runs in the seventh inning to break a 3-all tie, winning 11-4.
Elizabeth Trudeau and Taylor Alexander combined for seven hits in Saranac’s 13-6 win over Peru.
Ticonderoga’s Collin Bresett got wins in the 100- and 400-meter hurdles as well as the high jump, powering the Sentinels to a 71-58 win over AuSable Valley.
Austin Pierce and Yataro Maruta both whacked doubles in Indian Lake/Long Lake’s 12-9 win over Wells.
Paul Fine-Lease carded the low score of 38 as Willsboro topped Crown Point, 4.5-1.5. The Warriors Jared Joslyn and the Panthers’ Jamie LaDeau halved the No. 3 match.
10 YEARS AGO (2012)
Plattsburgh High’s Alex Racine and Anthony Girard won at singles, while Chirag Patel and David Perris teamed up for the No. 1 doubles as the Hornets downed Beekmantown, 3-2 in boys tennis.
Taylor Geiger blasted a grand slam and added a single in Keene’s 17-3 rout of Wells.
Crown Point’s Jon Spaulding finished with four hits, six RBIs, five runs scored and a double in the Panthers’ 26-4 romp of Johnsburg.
Carlo Calabrese and Dylan Scozzafava shared medalist honors with a 35 score, leading Moriah to a 6-0 win over Seton Catholic in CVAC golf.
Plattsburgh State softball secured a spot in the NCAA Division III Championship finals with a 6-1 win over Keene State, led by pitcher Ashley Marshall, who struck out six.
Madison Rondeau struck out 11 Northeastern Clinton batters to lead AuSable Valley to a close 8-7 win, while Logan Snow led with two hits and Alexis Facteau added a double.
Northern Adirondack, led by Garrett McLean, who struck out 17 batters, worked for a 5-2 win over Moriah. Jared Nichols and Garrett Gero along with McLean all rapped two hits apiece.
Kyle Dora of Saranac Lake recorded a match-low 37 to help the Red Storm capture the CVAC golf title with a 6-0 win over Ticonderoga.
Beekmantown’s Sam Swiesz and Shanae Jodoin each tallied three hits in the Eagles’ 10-5 win over Northeastern Clinton. Molly Sorrell and Hannah Newgarden also both added two hits each, with Sorrell and Emily Raville notching doubles.
Nick Stosiek, Alex Jelinek and Will Coffrin swept the singles matches for Lake Placid as they downed Seton Catholic, 4-1, in tennis. David Knapic and Steven Jelinek also paired up to win the No. 2 doubles.
15 YEARS AGO (2007)
Kayleigh McGovern struck out nine as she tossed a no-hitter for Beekmantown in their 7-0 win over Seton Catholic.
Saranac Lake’s Casey McHugh shot a 36 to push the Red Storm to a 5-1 win over Peru in CVAC golf.
In a true team effort from Lake Placid, Lars Johnson struck out nine on the bump, while Jessie Lamica belted a triple, Michael Conway notched two doubles and Tim Reid added one more in the Blue Bombers’ 6-3 win over Northeastern Clinton.
Ticonderoga’s Emily Palmer and Connie Belkevich each won four events to lead the Sentinels to a 77-53 victory for girls track and field over AuSable Valley.
Back-to-back doubles by Mike Plumadore and Josh Douglass gave AuSable Valley a 6-5, 10-inning win over Moriah.
Chazy’s Kenny Boire paced the team with a triple and three RBIs, while Jacob Beeman, Nolan Ryan and Kyle LaFountain all added doubles. Andy Goodwin got the win on the mound with 11 strikeouts.
Geoff Kiroy notched a double, home run and threw a complete game, fanning six hitters, to power Saranac past Saranac Lake, 18-3.
The CVBL’s Plattsburgh Cardinals took a doubleheader win, 13-5, 9-5, over the Loreman’s/Ormsby Well Drilling Royals. Matt Duquette, Gus Terry, Tom Neale and Michael Howard all tallied two hits, with Duquette, Terry and Tim Barcomb blasting home runs.
Tia Hicks of Northern Adirondack led the Bobcats with three hits as Kayla Rabideau and Kristen Brunell each rapped two, including Rabideau’s double and Brunell’s triple, in a 11-7 win over Seton Catholic.
Plattsburgh High’s Alicia Jones, Kim Jones and Annie Samaroy swept the singles while the duos of Elle Rathburn/Emily Higgins and Heather Hayhurst/Annette Liem took the doubles for a 5-0 win over AuSable Valley, allowing the Hornets to take the CVAC tennis crown.
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
Mike Hewson and Austin Bushey both launched two-run homers, with Scott Bouvia adding a solo shot, in Plattsburgh High’s 9-6 win over Ticonderoga. Donny Coolidge had four hits and three RBIs on the day as well, while Colby Tyrell picked up the pitching win.
Samantha Verkey lowered her own Plattsburgh State 100-meter hurdles record with a 15.73 second time at the Albany Invitational.
Meredith Cook won the 1500- and 3000-meters, while also anchoring the 3200-meter relay for Peru in a 75-57 win over Beekmantown in track and field.
Derrick Pierce led Willsboro to a 6-0 sweep of Schroon Lake in MVAC golf action, carding a 37 while teammate Brandon Jaquish scored a 40.
Seton Catholic’s Shannon Kane hit a sac fly in the top of the seventh to upset previously undefeated Plattsburgh High, 4-3. Amber Kraynak also hit a two-run triple to give the Knights the lead in the sixth.
Northern Adirondack’s Justin Gardner hit a grand slam in the bottom of the seventh to give the Bobcats a 7-3 win over Plattsburgh High, while also securing the pitching win.
Jess Poirier belted a two-run homer to help send Northeastern Clinton to an 8-3 win over Beekmantown.
Ticonderoga claimed the CVAC Division II title with a 10-0 shutout of Seton Catholic, led by debuting pitcher Karissa Fuller winning in the circle. Katie Meserve, Michelle Perron and Joee Plass all had two hits apiece for the Sentinels.
In Beekmantown’s 16-13 win over Saranac Lake for the CVAC Division I championship, Steve Stanley rapped three hits, including a home run and four RBIs, as Alex Cole smacked a single, two triples and three RBIs. Kevin Fessette also added three hits and a RBI.
Tom Doyle and Colby Pulsifer both had RBI singles in the bottom of the sixth, leading to an eventual 13-7 win for Elizabethtown-Lewis over Chazy. Schuyler Jackson also had a two-run double, Rollie Egglefield a two-run triple, and Jason Doyle added a home run.
30 YEARS AGO (1992)
Four Saranac wrestlers, Pat Chambers, Pat Clancy, Jason Venne and Eric Brady all qualified in their divisions for the Northeast Regional Freestyle Wrestling Championships. Chambers finished second in the 175-pound class, Clancy and Venne both placed fifth at 125-pounds and 167-pounds, respectively, while Brady finished sixth in the 83.5-pound class.
Matt and Jen Goette were both triple winners in Peru’s track and field sweep of Ticonderoga.
Jason Wamsganz tossed a no-hitter in Saranac Lake’s 8-0 win over Tupper Lake, while Bryan Munn and Dan McGraw each rapped three hits.
Saranac’s Bruce Beauharnois won the No. 1 singles, while Erica and Tara Butler won the girls’ singles matches over Northern Adirondack.
Lake Placid’s Mike Strack carded a 39 to lead the Blue Bombers over Elizabethtown in a Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference golf match at Cobble Hill Golf Course.
Liz DeFranco struck out 13 Peru batters as Ticonderoga won, 7-1, in CVAC softball. She also added two hits and scored three runs while Starr Smith added three hits.
Bobby McCorry knocked a home run and a double to pace Sportsman’s Lounge past AuSable Forks Spirits, 11-0, leading to a split doubleheader in the Champlain Valley Baseball League.
Jason Rascoe and Michelle Tolosky were both triple winners for Plattsburgh High, leading their track and field teams to dominant wins over Saranac.
Matt Colby smacked a two-run double while Phil Beaney took the win on the mound and hit a homer, leading Lake Placid to a 5-3 win over Crown Point.
Jeremy Hall of Ticonderoga broke his own Section VII discus record as his Sentinels edged AuSable Valley, 74-58. Hall threw a 168’5”, shattering his previous 161’8”.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
Northeastern Clinton pushed past AuSable Valley, 14-13, on a game-winning RBI single from Joel Matton.
St. John’s Frank Miller fanned eight Northern Adirondack batters in the Irish’s 7-0 blanking of the Bobcats, while also tallying a single along with Robin Weeden.
Julie Willette went 3-for-4 at the plate, notching a double and two RBIs in Northeastern Clinton’s 9-8 win over Saranac in softball.
Rick Seeley’s two-run double in the top of the sixth proved to be enough to lift Schroon Lake past Willsboro, 7-6.
Mary Lagree and Sandy Lafountain had two hits each to lead Northern Adirondack past unbeaten Mount Assumption, 9-8.
Peru’s John Anderson and Mike Rickert both recorded three wins in a 100-43 rout of St. John’s.
Kevin McGraw of Beekmantown pulled off an upset in CVAC tennis with a 6-4, 6-4 win over fellow Eagle Andy Light to win the Section VII singles championship.
Jim Herhily, Dan Manning, John MIller, Eric Stevenson, Steve Garrow, Roosevelt McCray and Doug Olsen all were double event winners for Plattsburgh High as they captured their second straight Champlain Valley Athletic Conference track and field championship, 90-51, over Ticonderoga.
Elizabethtown’s Brigitte Pelkey had a home run and two doubles to lead the Lions to a 11-4 win over Crown Point, improving their record to 10-0.
Derrick DiSimone blasted a two-run home run as well as a double to lead Moriah to an 10-4 win over St. John’s, ending the Irish’s 11-game winning streak.
50 YEARS AGO (1972)
Northern Adirondack’s Glenn Petrashune threw out 10 and only walked two in the Bobcats’ 5-1 victory over St. John’s.
The Super Stars, a five-man junior bowling team from Plattsburgh consisting of Kevin Leavine, Shawn Smith, Mike Rudolf, Steve Minal and Mike Smith, advanced to the Division C state final competition.
Dave Ghiloni of AuSable Valley threw a one-hitter against Ticonderoga, fanning eight batters along the way, pushing the Patriots to a 10-2 win over the Sentinels.
Kirk Brague and Dave Parent led the Hornets to a 78-63 win in track and field over MAI, with Brague winning the 440- and 880-yd events and Parent taking the mile and two mile runs.
Peru’s Don Duprey hit a two-run double that ended up being the deciding score in a 3-2 win over Saranac.
Calvin Miller of Plattsburgh High struck out nine and Fritz Tobrocke notched a two-out single to center scored the game-winning run, leading the Hornets to a 4-3 win over MAI.
Beekmantown tennis recorded a 4-1 win over AuSable Valley, led by John Felton and Randy Senecal in singles. In the duos, Kevin Fowler and Tim McGraw paired up for a win along with Scott Phair and Roxanne Hackman. Mark Allen picked up the Patriots’ lone win of the match.
Plattsburgh State golfer Cole Lynns had the low score of 80 as the Cardinals’ bested Potsdam.
Freshman pitcher Mike DeZalia struck out 15 Keene batters as his Schroon Lake team romped the Beavers, 13-1.
Randy Carter scored the game-winner for Saranac in the first overtime period for a 5-4 win over St. John’s in lacrosse.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
Gary Butler of Plattsburgh State threw a one-hitter to help shut out Siena College in the first game of a doubleheader, 1-0. The Cardinals then fell in the second game, 4-3.
Plattsburgh High’s Alan Rowlson hit a homer in the eighth-inning to give the Hornets a 5-4 win over Our Lady of Victory Academy.
Four pitchers from Elizabethtown, Rolland Brandt, Ken Little, John Nye and Larry Bradford, all contributed in a no-hit, 9-0, blanking of AuSable in a non-league game.
Winning pitcher Richie Daul, of Dannemora, blasted a three-run homer to open the game in a 12-2 win over Saranac in Clinton Country League baseball.
Altona’s Steve Beyo threw a 11-3 win over Champlain in Clinton County league baseball, striking out 13 and walking just two, while Dick Atwood rapped a triple, going 3-for-4 at the plate.
Mineville won the Plattsburgh Invitational with a score of 42, led by Gene Thompson, who won the discus and shot put and Ralph Paden who ran the fastest mile.
Carl Mousseau led Mount Assumption, going 4-for-5 at the plate, while Rance McKenna and Chip Dandrow each rapped two hits. Mike Dandrow launched a home run in the 15-6 win over St. John’s as well.
Peru’s Don Fairley was the leader in a 136.5-123.5 win over Franklin Academy in track and field, winning the 100- and 220-yard dashes, and was the leadoff runner in the 880 relay, which Peru won.
Crown Point’s 22-2 win over Keene Valley was led by Larry French, who notched a double and triple, and Fred Nadeau who had two triples. However, the longest hit of the match went to Stewart Mace, who blasted a homer and a triple in the win.
Jim Knight, of Saranac Lake, and Rhada Ryan, of Plattsburgh Pine Ridge Bowmen, led their divisions in the North Country League of Instinctive Bowman, with scores of 357 and 262, respectively.
70 YEARS AGO (1952)
Frank Dukette notched an RBI single to punch in the winning run as Dannemora took out Our Lady of Victory, 4-3. He also struck out 15 batters while on the mound.
Ellis Rock smacked a home run and Jack Powell gave Peru the lead for good with another homer, giving their squad a 10-7 win over Morrisonville.
Chazy’s Bob Ladd sent a three-run homer past the fences in the seventh inning to give the Eagles a 9-6 win over Champlain.
Plattsburgh State Teachers College’s Andy Delorme struck out 11 batters, while also recording two hits in the Cardinals 9-7 win over New Paltz. Clarence Yando went 3-for-5 at the plate and Jim Sears knocked out two doubles.
Gary Andrews of Our Lady of Victory scored Art Bordeau on a sacrifice play, allowing the team to win, 7-6, over St. John’s in a Fran-Clin League game.
Left-handed pitcher Bob Glode hurled a no-hitter as Mount Assumption blew out Mineville, 20-2. Ray Watkins rocked a two-run homer while Jim Brown recorded a triple in the win as well.
Willsboro got a 8-2 win over Westport, led by pitcher Ron MacDougal only allowing four hits.
Behind the pitching and a hit from Al Pageau and the singles of Clayton Defayette, Bill Durnin, Cal Powers and Clem Nephew, Lyon Mountain blanked Dannemora, 7-0.
St. John’s Dick Casey fanned 11 and allowed just two hits as his Irish baseball team nearly shut out St. Joseph’s, 11-1.
Plattsburgh State Teachers College was led by a pair of two-run home runs from Larry Evola and Art Ryan to defeat Albany State, 8-7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.